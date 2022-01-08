Sunday, December 26, 1971
Broome receives Eagle award
Donnie Broome, son of Sgt. and Mrs. Doyle D. Broome, 503 N. College St., Cedartown, received his Boy Scout Eagle award at the Cedartown Exchange Club Ladies Night. Sgt. Broome is commander of the State Patrol barracks in Rome.
Donnie, 16 and a junior at Cedartown High School, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 40, sponsored by the Cedartown Exchange Club. He is also a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow and Vice Lodge Chief, in charge of the order of the Arrow dance team. He has served for four years as a staff member at Boy Scout Camp Sidney Dew.
His scout master is Wayne Benson. Jim Runyon and Danny West are assistant scoutmasters.
Monday, December 27, 1971
Minister shaves beard in church
The Rev. James H. O’Brien Jr. shaved off his five-month-old beard Sunday — in the pulpit of his church before his congregation.
He said he did it to make a point about how people judge other people.
“The question I asked was, am I different leaving the pulpit clean shaven from the person I was when I entered it with a modest mustache and beard,” he said. “Of course, the answer is no. Only the externals have changed.”
100 years ago as presented in the December 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
After having been practically abandoned for 15 years, the public road that leads from the Rockmart road at the Woodruff place east, out by the Pleasant Valley Church, and through Boyd Valley, has recently been completely worked out by the county road gang, widened in most places and raised in low places, and a better grade established, and as soon as it is completely resurfaced will be one of the counties best highways. New
There are 102 people residing on this piece of road, measuring slightly less than 3 miles and a petition has already gone before the Postal Department at Washington applying for the extension of a rural route to serve these people, and it is more than likely that the application will be granted.
E.E. Watson is due much credit for getting this road work out again at public expense.
---
Abraham Deraney, a young native of Damascus, Syria, has arrived in Rome to join his parents, after many obstacles and difficulties en route.
He arrived at the Port of Boston, with a considerable number of Syrian immigrants, and was refused admission to the United States and ordered to return to the port and embark on the first outgoing ship.
Lee J. Langley, of Rome, attorney for the father, a resident of Rome, appealed the decision of the Boston immigration commissioner refusing to admit the youth. The Boston commissioner reversed his ruling.
It was then reported that Deraney, who is only 16 years old, was held because of defective eyesight. This objection was finally overcome and then the youth had tonsillitis and was sent to Carney Hospital in Boston until he recovered. He was discharged and sent directly to his family here.
Wednesday, December 29, 1971
Lisa Lawalin wins bowl title
For the second time in its four-year history, a Floyd County contestant has won the competition for Peach Bowl queen.
Lisa Lawalin, a 19-year-old speech major at Shorter College, was crowned 1971 Peach Bowl queen Tuesday night in Atlanta.
Lisa, who is crowned the district winner and competition here, Oct. 9, was first runner-up at this year in the Miss Georgia pageant, third runner-up in the Miss Dogpatch USA competition and this the reigning Miss Shorter College.
Kippy Scarborough, formerly of Rome, was Peach Bowl queen in 1969.
Lisa was chosen over five other princesses to reign over a parade down Peachtree Street today at the football game Thursday night between Georgia Tech and Ole Miss.
The five-foot, five-inch green-eyed blonde, she is a member of the Pi Sigma sorority and is active in the Baptist Youth Fellowship. She was first runner up in the Miss Seventeen competition in Evansville, Ind., at the age of 14, and has modeled for several stores in Indiana.
She is the daughter of Donald Lawalin of the Georgian Apartments and Mrs. Nita Lawalin of Tell City, Ind.
Among those participating in the Peach Bowl parade today was the West Rome High School marching Chieftains band which one a “superior rating” in Peach Bowl band competition yesterday. It will be among several bands playing prior to the game Thursday night. One of the bands will be designated tomorrow to play at halftime.
Thursday, December 29, 1971
Springers claim third straight tournament title
The feats of the Cave Spring girls basketball team are almost beyond description when it comes to figuring out records over the years. However, it takes something on the floor to accomplish the outstanding won-lost charts recorded by the Springers.
The girls of coach Graham Woodell gave a fine Coosa team a good example of why they dominate basketball in Northwest Georgia on Wednesday night with a 53-24 victory in the finals of the Cave Spring Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Cave Spring has won eight out of 12 championships in the history of the tournament and claimed seven of the last eight — including the past three in a row.
That’s enough to make an impression on anyone, and a packed house of some 600 patrons, plus the Coosa club, was given a taste of the reason for success at the Class C school.
Cave Spring hit an amazing percentage during the first quarter of play from the field and put the game in the victory bag almost before it got underway. That scoring effort was highlighted by the 12-point shooting of Rhonda Crooke as she was perfect with field goals.
Although the Springers slowed down in the scoring department during the remaining portion of the game, the defense was still very much evident as Coosa had troubles finding enough room to shoot.
West Rome and Armuchee went at it in a battle for third place in the opening battle with the Chieftainettes holding a lead throughout the battle.
Coach June Hyder’s troops moved to the front by 9-7 margin in the first period and then opened the gap a little during the second frame for a 20-16 halftime advantage.
The score remained close throughout the third, with West Rome holding the frontage by three points, 27 to 23. The Chieftainettes came on strong in the final period to lead by seven when the horn sounded.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Modification of the national prohibition amendment to permit the sale of beer and wine would add a half billion dollars annually to the revenue, high treasury officials in Washington, D.C., said.
While no indication of the treasury’s attitude towards such legislation was officially stated, the treasury would not oppose such a step.
Officials discussed the possibility of such a measure, in the event of the necessity of providing funds for the soldier bonus bill but did not indicate that the treasury is considering any methods of financing to meet it. Officials said at present the bootleggers are getting money that otherwise might be going into the treasury.
---
Will Wheeler and C.E. Heath, two farmers, are at the county jail charged with the federal offense of making whiskey. They are said to have been operating a still at their home about 26 miles from Rome near the Alabama line, below Cave Spring.
The still, a 25-gallon affair, was destroyed by federal officers Holland and Spence, county policeman Grover Williams and special officers Copeland and Freeman, who made the arrests. The men were bound over to the May term of the United States district Court by Commissioner Printup, bond for each being assessed at $500.
Approximately 800 gallons of beer and 80 gallons of syrup were captured by the officers with the still.