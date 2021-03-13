Sunday, March 7, 1971
K-Mart construction announced for Rome
Two Rome highway contractors announced Saturday that they plan to begin construction immediately of a multi-million dollar K-Mart discount center on a site adjoining the campus of East Rome High School.
R.H. and A.W. Ledbetter Jr., who will develop the center and lease it to the S.S. Kresge Co., said plans call for a total development of 150,000 square feet in buildings. The initial project will cover 11 acres, leaving six acres for future developments.
The development will cost an estimated $2,400,000, and interim financing will be handled by the First National Bank of Rome. The general contractor is Network Building Systems Inc. of Rome. Architects are Ralfe Mesrobian of Charlotte, N.C., and M.G. Turner of Rome.
The complex which will include a large discount center, a food store and an automobile center, is scheduled to open this fall. The food store will contain over 20,000 square feet of floor space and adjoin the K-Mart which will contain 84,000 square feet of floor space. The food store will be operated under an agreement with Alterman Foods Inc. It will sell at discount prices and will be the largest in Northwest Georgia, the developers say.
The center will be the 15th of its kind in Georgia. The Ledbetters said Rome was chosen as the site “because of the city’s rapid economic and residential growth.”
An estimated 150 persons will be employed at the center, and parking spaces for more than 800 automobiles will be provided.
The center will stock “a complete assortment of department store merchandise at discount prices, an auto service center, a self-serve snack bar and an enclosed garden shop.” The S.S. Kresge Co, which operates more than 415 K-Marts in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia, was founded in 1899. The company hopes to open 65 to 70 more this year.
In a prepared statement the Ledbetters said: “We are delighted to bring the best discount chain in the United States to Rome and Floyd County. We have literally turned down seven other discount operators for these (K-Mart) people.”
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John E. Couch, one of the Berry students injured in a recent incident near the school when a motorcycle and auto both struck him accidentally, died at the Harbin Hospital, where he had been taken immediately after the accident. The body was sent to the home of the unfortunate young man at Calhoun on an early afternoon train.
The fatal result of the accident has caused a feeling of deep regret not only at the school but throughout the city. Young Couch was a most promising student and his untimely passing is sincerely mourned.
Monday, March 8, 1971
Roman wins Miss Shorter title for ‘71
Winner of Saturday night’s annual “Miss Shorter” contest, chosen from a field of 13 finalists, was Miss Lisa Lawlain, a Rome freshman sponsored by her freshman class. Her winning performance was a vocal solo.
First runner-up in the contest with a piano number was Nancy Jenkins, of Macon, a piano major who took the Shorter Talent Award both this year and last year. Sponsored by the Shorter senior class, Miss Jenkins is a member of the Epsilon Sigma Sorority.
Second runner-up was Annette Lyons, of Highland Park, N.J., sponsored by the Phi Delta Tau fraternity, who performed a modern dance in the finals. She is a member of the Phi Sigma Sorority and a swimming coach at the Rome-Floyd YMCA.
Also among immediate runners-up were Linda Gassett and Jane Headrick, both members of the Epsilon Sigma Sorority. Miss Headrick also was a runner-up in last year’s Miss Shorter contest.
Last year’s Miss Shorter, Julie Distelhurst, returned for the occasion from Florida State University to attend the competition and to crown the new 1971 victor.
Miss Lawlain, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lawlain, of Glenwood Apartments.
Thursday, March 11, 1971
Halloween illegal?
LANSING, Mich. (UPI) – Legislators are expected to bottle up a bill that would outlaw Halloween.
The measure, introduced Wednesday in the House, would make it a misdemeanor to beg treats door-to-door under the threat of tricks.
The bill was referred to the Judiciary Committee.
Friday, March 12, 1971
Rome all-stars in cage action
Two Rome elementary teams play before the home folks tonight in hopes of winning a spot in the upcoming Georgia Recreational Society’s state basketball tournament.
The girls 12-under all-stars, coached by James Wallace and Thomas Dempsey, take on Winder at 7 p.m. while the boys 14-under all-stars, coached by Ned Hughes, meet Decatur at 8:30 p.m.
Both games will be played at Memorial gymnasium and a small admission will be charged to help defray expenses. Victories in these games would put the Romans in the state tournament.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Roy Dickerson, who is charged with aiding in the robbery of a bank at Girard, Ala., and arrested in Los Angeles recently, escaped from jail using a crude key to the cell lock of the city prison and climbed out of a ventilator shaft.
His wife, who is in jail here, said this was his 118th escape. she said he formally was a vaudeville performer and adept in removing handcuffs and other things of a restraining nature put on him.
---
With seven living and three dead children, Mrs. Myrtle Kerr Holmes, died in October 1919, leaving her children, six girls and a baby boy, to the care of the father. Their ages are respectively 15, 13, 11, 10, 9, seven and four years now, and they are scattered, though all are said to be good children, the eldest the president of the Sunbeam Class of the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church. The baby boy is named Billie Sunday Holmes, which shows the bent of the mother’s mind in naming him.
The father, Keith Holmes, lives at a brother’s house in Lindale, and is inclined to be a hard drinker and unable to support himself or them, if the statement is true that was made in a petition filed in Floyd Superior Court, asking that the maternal grandmother, M.A. Kerr, be given the custody of all the children so that they can be kept together and provided with a proper home.
Judge Wright will investigate the matter at a hearing in his chambers at the courthouse.
---
Dr. B.V. Elmore of Blountstown, Fla., is to succeed Dr Edgar Chimene as health commissioner of Floyd County, the change to take place on April 1. Dr. Chimene’s resignation was tendered to the county board of health some weeks ago to become effective when his successor was ready to assume the duties of the office.
As published in the Tribune-Herald, the position was offered to Dr Elmore, but he did not agree to serve until just recently. He comes well-recommended for the place and is expected to fulfill its duty successfully, as did his predecessor. All the funds available for the purpose will be placed at his disposal and the board of health appears to think that these will be sufficient.
D. Elmore, with his family, his wife and three children will come to Rome to reside the latter part of this month.
---
