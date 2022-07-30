Sunday, July 16, 1972
Leonard Bolden Georgia state checkers champ
Leonard Bolden of Ringgold is the 1972 Georgia State Checker Tournament champion. Bolden won the title for the second year in a row by winning seven of the eight rounds of games played in the state tournament at the Civic Center.
James Swift of Rome and William W. Payne of Warner Robins tied for second place, and E. T. Rolader of Atlanta came in fourth.
Thirty-one checker players competed in the tournament.
Fred Williams of Atlanta was elected president of the Georgia Checkers Federation during the tournament.
Monday, July 17, 1972
Pony League title on the line
Pepperell and Midway meet for the third time in four days, but this time all the marbles are on the line.
They tangle at 7:30 p.m. today at Sam King Field for the City-County Pony League tournament title, culminating a tourney playoff that started two weeks ago.
Midway beat Pepperell, 1-0 Friday, but Pepperell bounced back to trounce Midway, 18-4 Saturday. That left both teams with one loss in the double elimination tournament and this means tonight’s winner gets the championship.
Pepperrell had to win two games this past Saturday to keep its hopes alive. They started off with a 3-1 victory over Citizens Federal which came about when Greg Payne blasted a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning.
Payne had started on the mound for Pepperell in that game but was allowed to pitch only seven innings. During that time, he struck out a dozen batters.
The victory went to Billy Bradshaw and the last to John Looney. Pepperell managed five hits, including three by Phil Ball, while Robby Brooks collected both of Citizens Federal’s hits.
Midway went ahead of Pepperell, 4-0, in the second game Saturday before the Lindale boys exploded for eight runs in the top of the third. Pepperell never trailed thereafter.
Greg Jackson hit a grand slam homer and also got two other hits. Ricky Sitten and Payne also picked up three hits each and Todd Smith had a pair for the Pepperell boys. Mike Whatley collected three hits for Midway.
Jimmy Reagan was the winning pitcher, while the last went to Clint Johnson.
As presented in the July 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Federal, county and religious officials cooperated and capturing an 80-gallon still, 200 gallons of beer and all paraphernalia which goes with a well-equipped still, at a place in Floyd County, one and a half miles from Floyd Spring and three miles from Armuchee, according to an announcement by S. J. Spence, head of federal prohibition forces in Northeast Georgia, who led the raid.
The raid occurred during the morning hours. When officers approached, two operators ran away, leaving the still in full operation. Accompanying Mr. Spence were Grover Williams, county policeman, and Rev. Robert Stewart, well-known pastor.
Wednesday, July 19, 1972
Musicians jailed for brawling
Mick Jagger and Keith Richard, the leader and the lead guitarist of the Rolling Stones have been arrested in connection with a brawl with police. But they still made it to Boston Garden early today where thousands of fans had waited five and a half hours in sweltering heat to hear the British rock group.
The delay in the concert occurred when Jagger, 29, Richard, 29, and three other members of their traveling party were arrested in Warwick, R.I., Tuesday night on charges stemming from a scuffle when a photographer tried to take a picture of the group.
Their plane had been diverted to Green International Airport at Warwick when fog socked in Logan International Airport here.
“ I called and I got them out and they’re on their way,” Mayor Kevin White told a capacity crowd of 15,509 persons who had packed the garden for the scheduled 8 p.m. concert.
Despite the delay of the crowd generally remained orderly.
White, who appeared before the crowd at 10 p.m., had interceded with authorities at Warwick on behalf of the Stones.
Authorities used many ploys to keep the crowd occupied, including at one point passing out small, rubber footballs, which the fans tossed around the garden for several minutes.
When the Stones arrived on stage at 12:50 a.m., they were greeted by a long, loud ovation.
Earlier, Jagger, Richard and the three others arrested appeared before Justice of the Peace Perry Bernstein in a special session of Rhode Island District Court at Warwick police headquarters. They were arraigned on charges stemming from the airport scuffle. All pleaded innocent, were released on bail and sent under police escort for the 60-mile drive to Boston.
They were ordered to appear Aug. 23 in District Court for a hearing.
Police were sent to the Warwick airport after Andy Dickerman, a photographer for the Providence Journal, called and complained that he had been assaulted by a member of the group in a fire shed where they were awaiting their baggage.
Sgt. Frank Ricci, who led a police detail to the fire shed, said that when officers arrived he saw Richard punch Dickerman with a belt he had wrapped around his hand. Ricci said the first assault on Dickerman was carried out by another member of the traveling party, Stanley A. Moore, 40, of San Francisco.
When police attempted to put Richard in a police car, Ricci said, Jagger and two other members of the party, Marshall Chess, 30, of Beverly Hills, Calif., and Robert Frank, 46, of Zurich, became involved and they scuffled with police.
Jagger and Chess were charged with obstruction of a police officer. Moore and Richard were charged with assault. Those charges are misdemeanors. Frank was charged with assault on a uniformed police officer, a felony.
Friday, July 21, 1972
Southern Methodists to receive full status
The Alabama-Florida-Georgia Annual Conference of the Southern Methodist Church will be held Sunday through Tuesday at Norris Memorial Southern Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Representatives from Wesley Southern Methodist Church in Rome attending will be Ben Lucas, George Tolbert, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Dorsett, Mr. and Mrs. John Read, Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Lanier and Mr. and Mrs. R. E. Millican.
Several will attend the entire conference and others will be present Monday for the meeting with the Conference Relations Committee.
Wesley has met all qualifications for full membership into the conference. After the meeting with the conference relations committee the status of the church will change from that of a provisional to a full church.
As part of the growing program of the church, Sunday School was added last Sunday. The church school is under the leadership of Oscar Davis, chairman of Christian education.
Superintendents of the church school divisions are R. E. Millican, adult; Martin Mitchell and George Tolbert, youth; Hugh Bone, junior; Mrs. Martin Mitchell, primary; Mrs. Clarence Sapp, beginners; and Mrs. Oscar Davis, cradle roll.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Motorboat owners and fans have gotten busy following the announcement of plans for the third annual regatta on the three rivers at Rome. Under the plans being formulated by Admiral Tom Caldwell, Commodore George Weathers and Common Seaman Dutch Lanier, the regatta on Labor Day this year will be easily the most thrilling event of the kind ever held on an inland water course in the South. Entries for the movement will be open to the world.
With more than double as many motorboats on the rivers as ever before and the likelihood that many others will be launched before the day of the regatta, interest in the possibilities of the event is becoming intense.
In addition to the long course free-for-all race that was featured the first two years, there will be several special short races for the fast boats, which will be within sight of spectators virtually the entire distance. When 18 or 20 boats get underway on the river in one of these short races the water will be so churned into roughness that only real quote “seamen’’ will be able to handle their bows and the spectators will have thrills galore to entertain them throughout the afternoon of Labor Day.
---
Practically all ministers of the city, representatives of the Gypsy Smith Club and hundreds of advocates of a blue-law Sunday have announced they will appear before the city council to protest an ordinance which proposes to legalize the operation of swimming pools on Sunday at the local parks, in Nashville, Tenn.
---
Owners of the $75,000 pool at the state fairgrounds will represent the other side of the question. They state in paid advertisements that 8,000 persons were at the park on a recent Sunday. They also call on the public to turn out and back their position. B. F. Whittle, manager of the “plunge,” was arrested on a charge of operation of an amusement device for profit on a Sunday.
---
Recovery of the automobile of Will Conn, West Rome, which was stolen and front of his house recently, was announced by Chief of Police C. I. Harris, following receipt of a message from authorities in Chattooga County to the effect that the car was found in the woods near Lyerly. Mr. Conn and Officer Jess Johnson will leave to get the car.
---
According to Chief Harris, a store was broken open in Lyerly, and in trailing the thieves, authorities came upon Mr. Conn’s car in some woods. In the car were some of the goods stolen from the Lyerly store. Chief Harris gave authorities and Chattooga County the description of the car when it was reported missing. Quick arrest of the thieves is expected soon, it was said.