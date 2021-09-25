Sunday, September 12, 1971
The thinking man’s flagpole invented
An automatic, self-storing, electronic flagpole that thinks for itself has been developed by a Dallas firm called Electronic Flagpoles Incorporated.
The flagpole has a light sensitive electric eye that activates the mechanism, allowing it to fly the flag any day of the year, but not in bad weather. The flag, attached to a continuous steel cable halyard, is stored inside the pole.
Monday, September 13, 1971
Photography big feature at 23rd Fair
Whether you’re a “camera bug” or professional photographer, there’s a place to show off your work at the 23rd Annual Coosa Valley Fair. It could also be financially rewarding because a total of $390 is being offered in prizes.
Black and white prints, color prints and color transparencies will be accepted for exhibition, but no hand-tinted pictures are allowed, according to Dr. Randy Green, department director.
The fair opens at 6:00 p.m. Monday and will continue through Saturday at the permanent fairgrounds on East 1st Street.
Photography entries should be taken to the fairgrounds this Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Because of space requirements, each exhibitor is limited 25 black and white and five color prints. Seven color transparencies will be accepted.
All prints should be placed on 16 by 20 salon mounts. For best display, prints should be at least 8 x 10.
There are two categories for prints – novice and advanced amateur and professional. Beginners may have their prints finished commercially if desired.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Bathing in the classic Etowah wearing nothing more than the “original one-piece garment” was put under the band of judicial displeasure when Judge Nunnally, at the opening session of the September term of City Court, assessed fines of $10 and costs against each of four young men.
The men, charged after they were found bathing nude in the river, were also placed under probation orders. Oscar Smith, Percy Chambers, Bird Davis and Carr Smith were the accused. They claim that they thought they were far from the sight of passersby as they reveled in the cooling waters of the Etowah, about a mile above the city. Witnesses testified, however, that they were in as plain view as if they had been cavorting on the road.
In other court business, Otis Fleming, on a plea of guilty, had not been sentenced for operating a taxi while drunk.
The court is also trying Carey Maxwell, charged with assault and battery on C.W. Hawkins, local grocer.
Thursday, September 16, 1971
Garden Lakes teams garner double winds
Glenwood and Garden Lakes cashed in on wins in Wednesday’s Mite League play at the Rome Boys’ Club, while the Garden Lakes Shakers and Coosa Pee Wees moved to close decisions.
Garden Lakes scored a touchdown in the first period of play on a 20-yard pass to Tom Moore for the lone score of the game with West End in the Mite battle.
Meanwhile Gerald Smith scored twice and Danny Wright once in Glenwood’s 22-0 decision over Coosa. The tallies came in the second and fourth stanzas. Wayne Hughes mustered a two-point conversion.
In Pee Wee play, Garden Lakes got three touchdowns from Van Holsomback for 20 points in the 22-0 victory over West End, while Jeff VanVlake scored twice on 80-yard runs in 12-0 victory over the Glenwood Braves.
Friday, September 17, 1971
Coosa Valley Tech graduates largest class
Coosa Valley Tech will graduate the largest class in its history Monday, Sep. 27 as 260 students received diplomas.
Commencement exercises will be held at the First Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. Students graduating represents some 26 communities and towns in the Coosa Valley area.
The Rev. Forrest Lanier, pastor of the North side Baptist Church, Atlanta, and former pastor of Rome First Baptist, will deliver the commencement address. Members of the Board of Trustees and administrators of the school will also participate.
Rev. Lanier is a native of Chambers County, Ala., and is a graduate of Mercer University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of Rome First Baptist for 10 years before resigning to do graduate work in Europe. He is married and has four sons.
The public is invited to attend the graduation exercises.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A little girl, 8 years old, with her sister, 14 years, was tired when she arrived home. But she was happy. She was in Rome recently, she and her little sister. Their father is crippled, having sustained a broken leg six weeks ago, and since has been helpless. The mother has been the mainstay of the family since the woeful accident to the father. She picks cotton, gathers peas and works otherwise as she can. The little girls help as much as they can, and their mother was not able to come to town with them, for distance here and return is 18 miles.
The Salvation Army Captain had been told of the destitute and suffering condition the family was in. The mother has worked and done her best since the accident to her husband. The captain took off a half day and went down to see the people. They had not requested help – and a neighbor had informed the captain of the distressing condition.
The little girls came to see the captain who had arranged for crutches for their father. The little fellows had walked the distance, although they were young, and although too they had not had breakfast. They admitted so, embarrassingly, to the captain. The captain went down with crutches and with some flour and meal and lard and also some food for the least baby, who been crying with hunger. “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me are the pure gold words of Christ and he meant it,” stated Captain Cudd, “and these boys and babies now hungry may be the rulers of this nation someday, and if they do or don’t, it is our duty to save them from distress,” he added.
Joseph Sprace, 23, made a spectacular escape from Sing Sing Prison in Ossing, N.Y., before dawn recently. He sawed through the cell bars, broke the lock on a trap door to the roof, slid down a frail telephone wire 70 feet to the ground, scaled the wall, dived into the Hudson River and swam to freedom.
Ten automobile loads of armed guards were scouring the riverfront and the hills back of Ossing in a hunt for the fugitive.
The wailing of the prison siren spread the alarm for miles and many volunteer posses were formed.
---
An attractive shop that would do credit to towns many times the size of Rome is the Wyatt Bookstore, run by Claire J. Wyatt, president, at 217 Broad St. This establishment is well stocked with novelties and gifts at Christmas time, and throughout the year carries a useful line of office fixtures, desks, typewriters, duplicating machines, safes, filing cabinets, phonographs, athletic goods, stationary, fountain pens, pencils, fancy goods, wedding gifts and Christmas novelties, toys, books, games, etc.
E.F. Shropshire started the business in 1905 as the Shropshire Bookstore, at 307 Broad St. In 1910 it was bought by Mr. Wyatt and moved to where the Bartlett Automotive Equipment company is now located. Here for five years it prospered. It has been in its present location three years, and is well established with a steady out of town and office supply trade.
Hart Smith is in charge of the pictures and framing. R. Allen Battle is in charge of the phonograph department. Carl Clark is in charge of retail sales and Frank Gentry is in charge of decorating and sales.