Monday, November 1, 1971
Brock opens new time shop at Alto Center
Bob Brock is opening Brock’s Time Center in Alto Shopping Center. The store is different from any other in Rome, in that it will specialize only in the sale and service of time products. It will feature name brands in watches and clocks. Clocks made by the finest Craftsman in the U.S. and abroad will be available.
Brock graduated from Bradley Horological Institute, where he designed and made a time keeping clock including all parts. This clock is now his trademark and a copy of it can be seen on his sign. The clock itself has been viewed by leaders of the Bulova and Elgin watch companies and is on permanent display in the store. He is the only certified master watchmaker in Rome and was formerly employed by Brock’s Inc.
Brock is a veteran of the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Navy. He is a member of the American Watchmakers Institute and the First Baptist Church. He and his wife, the former Frances Russell, live in Garden Lakes with their children, Anne, Susan and David.
Wednesday, November 3, 1971
‘Jersey Joe’ Walcott New Jersey sheriff
Former world heavyweight boxing champion “Jersey Joe” Walcott was elected Camden County sheriff Tuesday, defeating William Strang by about 8,000 votes.
Walker, whose real name is Arnold Cream, becomes New Jersey’s only black sheriff.
He won the heavyweight title in 1951 from Ezzard Charles on a left hook to the jaw.
After he retired from the ring he returned to Camden, his hometown, and eventually became public safety director.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Following a statement of police chief Charlie Harris that the bootleggers must go and his announcement that they have no use for him and he has no use for them, three young men were arrested by officers Cull Warren and Mel Johnson and jailed.
They are still in jail and seem to be decidedly astonished that that they cannot secure bondsman — yet.
Officers assert that the young trio were reported to the police by persons who had bought whiskey for them so that the mass meeting may have been of immediate benefit. The men are Bob Baugh, whose name has been on the police dock at many times, Charles Mixon and Bud or Boss Ray, whose first name is not so well known as his nickname, the police say.
It is apparently understood that the police will shortly have added to their number and officer whose reputation as a terror to bootleggers is widely known in this section, and the fact seems to make even more emphatic the announcement of the police chief that the bootleggers must go. “We are simply going to clean up Rome,” said the chief.
Thursday, November 4, 1971
Robin Hoods romp on Shorter College campus
Dr. Randall Minor, president of Shorter College, cavorted on the green Wednesday with members of the faculty, staff and student body in celebration of the traditional Sherwood Forest Day.
Complete with Robin Hoods and Maid Marians, the annual event is sponsored by the Student Government Association, Shorter Christian Association and the Sports Council to raise money for Thanksgiving Day baskets.
For 25 cents a shot, students could take aim and fire a plate of shaving green at Dr. Minor, Dr. Charles Whitworth, dean of the college; Dr. Lamar Hellams, physics professor; Dr. Craig Allee, biology professor; and Dr, Thomas Lagow, history professor.
Other activities included a faculty egg toss, three-legged race, relay races, tug-of-war and powder puff football.
Each class elected a Robin Hood and Maid Marian to represent them, with the senior class twisting things a bit as Jim Bradshaw of Thomson was elected Maid Marian and Ann Ware named as Robin Hood.
Others were Roger Smith and Beverly Milford, freshman class; Pat Connell and Carol Shankel, sophomore class; Jim Wade and Nancy Hoppingarner, junior class.
Sherwood Forest Day has been a part of Shorter’s tradition since the early 1900s. All proceeds from the event are used to purchase Thanksgiving baskets for needy families in the Rome area.
Friday, November 5, 1971
Armuchee alumni to play contest
The Armuchee alumni will play a benefit football game Saturday night at the Armuchee Field with an 8 p.m. starting time.
The contest will feature many of the outstanding players from past years – actually a total of 38 will be participating in the battle.
All proceeds derived from the game will go for the benefit of the Armuchee High School Boosters Club, which promotes the academic, athletic and band programs of the school.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The funeral of Joseph Attaway, whose body is now on its way back from France, will be held here on Armistice Day, according to arrangements just announced.
Mr. Attaway was the first Floyd County soldier killed in the world war. Shanklin-Attaway post, American Legion, of this city will be in charge of the funeral. The body is expected to reach the United States in time for it to arrive here on Armistice Day.
---
A big contribution to the Needlework Guild in the way of material suitable to be made up into garments was promised by H.P. Meikleham, manager of the Lindale Cotton Mills. Mrs. S.F. Magruder, president of the Guild, will organize sewing classes which will make up the material ready for distribution.
Mrs. Max Kuttner, Broad Street chairman, made the first survey of one business block, and stated that not one refusal was received. Professional and office men gave cash, usually a dollar, and merchants made contributions of clothing. Last year Mrs. Kuttner collected 382 garments in this section, more than any other director for the guild except Mrs. Holmes Smith.
All garments contributed are given out as the demand is made to the local poor and unfortunate.
---
Georgia and Virginia, neither of which has lowered its colors this season to a southern rival, will meet at Athens and one of the classics of Dixie football. These 11 fought to a scoreless tie last year, but Georgia goes into the contest with heavy odds in her favor, as the result of the Harvard-Auburn games.
Four other Dixie teams will play later intersectional contests. Washington and Lee meets West Virginia at Charleston; Louisiana State plays Arkansas in Shreveport; Maryland tackles Yale at New Haven, and Georgetown of Washington plays Fordham.