Thursday, April 9, 1970
Floyd County system plans pre-school event Thursday
Pre-school round-up for children eligible to begin school in September will be held in all Floyd County schools, except Model Elementary next Thursday.
Round-up will begin at 8:30 and last until 11:30 a.m.
The Rome City School System has not announced dates for its pre-school round-up.
Model Elementary School will have a pre-school assessment May 14 in an effort to improve the first-grade curriculum through early identification of children’s strengths and weaknesses coupled with appropriate follow-up activities. The day will be spent in evaluation of children’s behavioral age. Parents will spend the day in session with a pediatrician explaining how they can help prepare their youngsters for school, and in touring the school and meeting teachers. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.
In order to enroll in the first grade, children must be six years of age on or before Dec. 21, 1970. They must enroll within the first 10 days of school if they are entering for the first time. A birth certificate should be brought to Round-up and certain immunizations must be taken, including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, poliomyelitis, smallpox and measles. A certificate of immunization, issued either by the Floyd County Health Department or a private physician, is required for enrollment.
Pre-school health examinations and tuberculosis tests are also recommended.
The Floyd County Health Department is open Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to give immunizations and vaccinations.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Little William Wimbish, who was run down by an auto driven by Mr. Will Dupree, was resting easily when the last account was received from his home in the East Rome.
The accident occurred at the corner of 8th Avenue and Broad Street when it is said that the little boy who is employed at a local drug store, was returning from taking some packages to an Eighth Avenue home. As he came around the corner on his bicycle he was hit by the Dupree car. It was said that the auto cut the block, which caused the accident which came near proving fatal to the youngster.
William was taken to his home by Mr. Dupree where medical attention was called. It is thought that the little boy will be out in the next few days.
Tuesday, April 7, 1970
Worthington signs grant
Another Darlington Tiger football player has inked a scholarship with a college team.
Three-year letterman Phil Worthington, who plays offensive tackle and defensive end, has signed with Newberry College of Newberry, S.C., it was announced Monday.
Worthington was the captain of the 1969 Darlington Tiger football team and was honorable mention All-Midsouth. He lettered three years for the Tigers.
In addition to his football duties, Worthington is an outstanding student, an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the D Club and First Methodist Church.
He also lettered twice as a member of the Darlington soccer team.
Monday, April 6, 1970
Unscheduled LSD trips
MARINA DEL RAY, Calif. (UPI) – Twenty-seven persons who attended a “swinging singles” party received emergency hospital treatment Sunday while on unwanted hallucinogenic “trips,” apparently caused when they ate potato chips seasoned with LSD.
Sixteen of the partygoers were hospitalized, including three women in serious condition for a short time and a man with a heart condition who was in a coma briefly. Five still were hospitalized today.
Most of the 27 who sought treatment experienced mild symptoms such as dizziness but others had full-fledged hallucinogenic trips at the South Bay Club apartment complex in this Los Angeles suburb.
Deputies believed the chips were the source of the drug because an informant told them that someone at the party was warning “lay off the potato and corn chips.”
The chips were confiscated for analysis.
Friday, April 10, 1970
Lindale scout to view launch of astronauts
Tommy Allen of Explorer Post One, Lindale Methodist Church, near Rome, is now at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., to watch the launching of Apollo 13, scheduled for Saturday, April 11th.
Allen, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Allen Jr., 218 Alfred Ave., Rome, is one of 150 Explorers from across the nation who received special invitations from NASA Director Thomas O. Paine to observe the launching.
During his three-day visit to Florida, Allen will be the house guest of an Explorer in the Space Center area. Local Explorers, members of the high school action program of the Boy Scouts of America, will have a full schedule planned for their visitors. Activities will include tours of the rocket launching facilities and sightseeing in the Cape Kennedy area.
Allen is an Eagle Scout and attends Pepperell High School. He has served on the camp staff at Boy Scout Camp Sidney Dew.
A. Eugene Covington Jr. is advisor to Explorer Post One.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Simpson Dean has been invited to become one of a team of eight leading American golfers who will sail on May 22 and spend six weeks playing golf on the great courses of England, Scotland and France.
The Rome boy, who is now captain of the Princeton University golf team, has accepted the invitation, and is looking forward eagerly toward the trip. He is to be in such fast company as Traverse, Oriumet, Herron, Evans and other stars of the golfing world. A series of team matches has been arranged between the Americans and the best representatives of the old world clubs.
To be chosen for the trip was a great compliment to the young Roman, who learned the game on the links of the Coosa Country Club, and who is one of the fastest amateur players in America.
---
Policemen Johnson, Carlson and Wilson left Rome for Centre, Ala,, on the track of a thief who is said to have stolen the Ford car of W.M. Dodd, of Plainville, from in front of a local barber shop. Nothing had been heard from either officers or thief when the Tribune-Herald went to press.
It was thought the officers would overtake the stolen car but it seems that although the thief did not have much start on the officers, good time was being made by the refugee.
---
Acting on the report of New Orleans Superintendent Robin of the City Board of Health, Superintendent of Police Mooney, notified “Brother Isaiah,” must cease to treat any more cases of illness publicly.
Robin’s report said that 10 lepers were found in the crowds on the levee, and that the place had become a “focus” of leprosy, tuberculosis and other diseases. The tents and shacks that had been erected to house those who came to the “faith healer,” were destroyed, and the charity organization society furnished transportation for those among the needy who were sent home.
So great had the crowds been in their effort to be treated by “Brother Isaiah” and such was their condition that the motley throng had become a great public nuisance and an acute menace to the health of the entire state of Louisiana.
While much sympathy was expressed for many of those, who in their blind faith endure all sorts of hardships to reach the “healer”, the action of the authorities was generally endorsed as the multitude outgrown all reasonable proportions.