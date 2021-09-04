Sunday, August 29, 1971
Longevity is greater … or is it?
We’re living longer, but only in a manner of speaking.
At the end of the 18th century the life expectancy at birth for North Americans was about 35 years. Now it’s more than 70 years.
But, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, there is no evidence that the span of human life has increased since the beginning of recorded history.
The remarkable increase in the average length of life during the past 2,000 years – about triple – has merely increased the likelihood that a person may live closer to life’s outer limits. Presumably there is a maximum life span for the human race, but it remains unknown.
The continuation of the worldwide decline in the death rate will naturally result in an increased number of centenarians. Since the number of persons wo may live to be, say, 100 or 115 is directly related to the number who life to be 100, the odds are greater there will be an increase in the 100-plus age group.
Still this is apart from the human life span, which for now could be considered limited.
100 years ago as
presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Cut out mufflers, worn out automobiles and all unnecessary noises must go, said chief of police Harris. He said too many rattletrap, worn out cars were being driven and that the noise they make was excessive and even worse than cut out mufflers. He has instructed his men to watch these old cars closely. Some are entirely without mufflers, while others are being driven with mufflers cut out.
Two motorcycle officers have started an anti-noise crusade.
All unnecessary noises of motor vehicles will be stopped and cases will be made against a large number of drivers, it is likely.
Open muffler cutouts, unnecessarily loud horns, racing engines, unnecessary backfiring of engines, rattling bodies and other noises of automobiles will be stopped, it was said.
Funeral arrangements are being made for Otto Rehm, of New Jersey, less than 24 hours after he was married to Miss Elizabeth Venazle, of Atlanta.
The honeymoon ended four hours after the marriage when he fell to the floor of the terminal station and died, supposedly from concussion of the brain.
The sudden illness with which Rehm was stricken and which caused him to fall and hit his head against the floor has not yet been determined.
Monday, August 30, 1971
‘Dizzy’ Dean to open Coosa Valley Fair
Baseball immortal Jay Hanna “Dizzy” Dean will visit Rome on Sept. 20 to officially open the 23rd Annual Coosa Valley Fair.
Special events chairman C.B. Daniel said Dean will be on the fairgrounds from 6 until 9 p.m. on Monday, the first day of fair week. His appearance in Rome is being made possible through the cooperation of Falstaff Brewing Corporation, Daniel said.
A member of Baseball’s Hall of Fame, Dean was born in Lucas, Ark., Jan. 16, 1911.
“Dizzy” enlisted in the U.S. Army while still in his teens and took an interest in baseball during his off-duty hours. He gained valuable diamond experience and soon was being scouted by the Cardinals.
The St. Louis National League club eventually signed the giant hurler after his discharge from the service. The Cards brought him up to the “big time” in 1930.
In the short space of one year, Dean was acclaimed the fastest pitcher in the game. The fireballer established a National League strikeout records in 1933 when 17 Chicago Cubs went down before his fast ball and curve ball.
Tuesday, August 31, 1971
Titles go on line at six Floyd clubs
Although their formats differ, six clubs in Floyd County will be out to determine their 1971 champions in play during the Labor Day weekend.
The biggest tournament, from the standpoint of play, occurs at the Coosa Country Club. Members will compete in a 54-hole medal play tournament starting Saturday and wind up next Monday afternoon.
Thirty-six hole tournaments are scheduled at Green Acres and Callier Springs, and 18-hole tournaments at Brice Hills, Kraftsman’s Club and GEAA. All of them are set Monday and will follow medal play.
Gus Holbrook will be back to defend his title at Coosa. He fired a one-under par 215 for the three days to beat out Nat Hoyt by two strokes for last year’s championship.
Golfers at Coosa are flighted according to established handicaps.
Eldon Bordelon won at Green Acres last year with an even-par 70 and he, too, will be in the field again. Officials said members may play their first 18-hole round either Saturday or Sunday, with the final round scheduled Monday. Golfers will be flighted after the first round.
Buford Conway posted a three-stroke victory over Leon Culberson to win in 1970 at Callier Springs. Conway had a 141 and Culberson 144 for the 36 holes.
Jerry Argo will be trying to stay in the driver’s seat at Kraft. He and John Hunley tied with two-under 70s for regular play, but Argo later won the title with a playoff birdie at No. 8.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Houston Hines, of Lindale, was sent to jail following a hearing at Lindale by United States Commissioner John C. Printup, whose men had reported Hines took a letter which did not belong to him out of a post office box.
The boy is said to have confessed after having denied it. Three witnesses confronted him. It was brought out that the pieces of the mutilated letter were found. The boy is said to have obtained the key to his father’s box and to have reached his hand into another box for the letter. What was in the letter was not learned.
Hiram Johnson, of the Armuchee district, and George Green were arrested and made bond at the county jail as the result of an altercation with J.W. Landrum, a neighbor, who swore out warrants at the office of Justice George S. Reese. Landrum told the court that after a misunderstanding with the two men, they trespassed on his land and Johnson tried to hit him with an axe. Johnson is charged with assault with intent to murder, and his bond was fixed at $500, while Green is charged with trespass, and his bond was $150.