Sunday, November 7, 1971
Formal course in bricklaying sponsored by union, government
An 18-week training class sponsored by the Bricklayers’ International Union of Washington, D.C., and funded by the federal government through the Georgia State Employment Service is providing several area men with the opportunity to learn a much needed skill.
The class, called a “pre-apprenticeship program,” is presently being conducted under the direction of J. H. Penney in what was formerly a vacant building on South Broad Street.
The men will spend the first six weeks dividing their time between classroom work and fundamental bricklaying techniques under direct, personal supervision. The next 12 weeks will be spent gaining actual on the job experience, and after that, it should be on to steady work.
Although the class is in only its third week, Penney says the men are progressing much faster than expected.
“They’re way ahead of where we thought they’d be at this time,” he said. “Somebody is going to hire some good bricklayers when this is over.”
The class is under the direction of Richard H. Gould of Washington, D. C., senior coordinator for the union, and Elijah Thomas of Baton Rouge, La., area coordinator.
Of the 16 men in the training program, 14 are Vietnam Veterans.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A daily bus line, making trips to and from Cedartown, will be inaugurated here by Fred H. Giles, using a handsome Dodge machine, equipped for carrying 16 persons. The bus is now ready and attracted considerable attention on the streets.
The departure of the bus from Rome will be timed so that its passengers can make connections with all trains on the Seaboard Air Line and the Central of Georgia railroads, going to Birmingham and Atlanta. The trip from Rome to Birmingham will be shortened and made more convenient by the inauguration of the bus line.
The exact date of the starting of the service will be announced as well as the fare and other details in a few days.
---
The new Sixth Avenue grade school will be opening for the reception of pupils. The building is in good condition and only a few minor details remain to be completed.
A great deal of grading work is to be done yet on the grounds and this will be started as soon as possible.
A reception, in the nature of a formal opening day, is being planned, to which all patrons and friends of the schools will be invited.
The opening of the new building will do a great deal to eliminate the congestion in the city schools and will, of course, do away with the necessity for the double daily sessions which have proven so inconvenient to both teachers and pupils.
Tuesday, November 9, 1971
Jury service family affair
It seems like an unusual place to have family reunions quote, but in Floyd Superior Court this week several pairs of relations are serving as jurors.
Judge Robert L. Scoggins said it was “highly unusual” they have that many relatives serving on the same traverse jury.
They are: Mr. and Mrs. John W. Dobson, Rome Rte. 1, who are jurors number 50 and 7; Mrs. Alvin Harbin, and her father-in-law, A. P. Harbin, both of Rome Rte. 1, jurors number 9 and 29, and brothers Ben Salmon, of Saddle Mountain, and Seyb Selman, of 204 Coosawattee Dr.
Wednesday, November 10, 1971
Carter to lead Rome salute to area industrial leaders
Gov. Jimmy Carter and the Industrial Division of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce will be co-hosts at a reception and dinner Tuesday at the Coosa Country Club in recognition of the area’s industrial growth and development.
Among honored guests expected to attend will be top executives of national firms which operate plants in the Rome area.
According to Wesley Johnson, president of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, the purpose of the event is to welcome and give recognition to chief executives of industries located in the Rome area but with corporate offices in other parts of the country, and to afford local and visiting and industrialists an opportunity to discuss with the governor problems and particular interests concerning industry-government relations.
Wright Bagby Sr., chairman of the Special Events Committee of the Industrial Division, is general chairman of the reception and dinner. Wesley Johnson will preside and welcome approximately 300 guests. Dr. Randall Minor, vice president of the Public Affairs Division, will give the invocation and J. W. Frank, vice president of the Industrial Division, will introduce honored guests from out of town. James D. Maddox, past president of the chamber, will introduce Gov. Carter.
Friday, November 12, 1971
North Heights wins Mite League crown
North Heights waited until the fourth quarter to get its first points, but then scored twice to overcome an early deficit and beat Elm Street, 12-8 for the Mite League championship.
A large crowd at the Boys’ Club watched the two evenly-matched clubs collide. In a preliminary game Model shut out Glenwood, 14-0 to take third place.
Harold Tiller put Elm Street in front in the title clash when he went into the end zone from eight yards and out in the second quarter. Tiller came right back with a two-point conversion to make it an 8- 0 game and that’s the way it remained at intermission.
The two clubs were scoreless in the third stanza and for a time it looked as if the game might end, 8-0.
However, North Heights used the legs of Reggie Gibson to get back in the game early in the fourth quarter when he broke free and galloped 80 yards for a score. The two-point conversion try failed and Elm Street still had an 8-6 lead.
Later in the game, North Heights put together another drive and Gibson capped it with a five-yard run to paydirt. Gibson wound up with 128 yards on 11 carries and Tiller gained 69 yards in 14 rushes.
In the consolation game, Randy Markamson broke a scoreless duel in the first period when he scored on an 18-yard run. That gave model a 6-0 lead and they held it through the first half.
Model added an insurance tally in the third quarter and Markamson’s two-yard blast into the line. Markamson also ran the PAT to push the lead to 14-0 and that’s the way it was at the end.
Markamson gained 71 yards in 21 rushes. Danny Wright was the top rusher for Glenwood with 22 yards and 11 carries.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Takashi Hara, Japan’s commoner premier, fell under an assassin’s knife with the slayer’s cry “you traitor’’ ringing in his ears, according to the Tokyo correspondent of the Hawaii Shinpo, the Japanese daily newspaper in Honolulu.
Rycohi Nakakoa, a 19-year-old switchman, grandson of the celebrated leader who helped to restore the Mikado to power which had lain in the hands of the Tokugawa Shogunate for 300 years, committed the crime, the dispatch said.
---
Miss Rosa Dobson of West Rome was painfully injured by an Oldsmobile auto driven by Jewett Evans of Coosaville. She was on her way to enter a West Rome streetcar at the transfer station on lower Broad Street and because of the driving rain that was falling at the time had lowered her head so that she did not see the auto, which was being driven south at a moderate rate of speed.
Bystanders said that the young woman practically ran into the auto. Mr. Evans picked her up and carried her to the Harbin Hospital where it was found that she had several ugly gashes in her head. She was later removed to her home and was reported as not being seriously injured.
Officer Frank Hicks investigated the accident and no case was docked at police headquarters against Evans.