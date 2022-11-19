Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1972
Darlington JV blanks Cherokee
Darlington’s high-flying junior varsity team has racked up its eighth victory of the season against only one setback. The victim this time was Cherokee County, 13-0 in a rain-soaked game played Thursday at the Lakeside.
The Baby Tigers wind up their season at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they go on the road to Cartersville.
Darlington scored in the first and fourth periods, and then turned the game over to the defense to cut off Cherokee’s offense.
Cherokee took the opening kickoff of the afternoon at its 11-yard line and couldn’t do a thing. A bad snap on a punt attempt was all the Tigers needed because Ricky Sitten came bursting through to nail the punter at the four-yard line before he could get the ball away.
Then Allison Clark went into the end zone for the score to put Darlington ahead. Davidson’s extra point boot was off the mark and the score remained at 6-0.
In the second quarter Cherokee carried the ball to the Darlington two only to lose it on a fumble recovered by Johnny Morris.
At this point it looked as if the scoring was over as each team continued to fumble the ball away in a heavy downpour. Darlington lost the ball four times on bobbles. Cherokee fumbled it away twice and had three passes intercepted.
Darlington put together a drive in the fourth quarter that paid off when Elston Floyd went over for the score. Davidson booted the PAT this time and it was 13-0.
Morris and Tom Young led the defensive charge of the Tigers.
As presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A motorcycle belonging for the time to J. K. Ballard, who is employed at the cigar counter at the General Forrest Hotel, was stolen from in front of the hotel, and a warrant was issued against W. M. Martin, visitor to the city, charging him with the theft.
It appears from the story told the police by Mr. Ballard that he had loaned Martin $20 on the motorcycle with the understanding that when the money was repaid the motorcycle was to be returned to Martin, but the latter apparently decided, the police say, to have the money and the motorcycle. Martin had only been here a few days and had met Ballard casually.
---
In a general, promiscuous and badly mixed affair and affray at Lindale, the two wives of two husbands were tangled up with knives and a shotgun, the net result being that one of the wives was stabbed by the other wife and one of the husbands went after the husband of the stabber with a shotgun but was prevented from using it. Charlie Jett is under arrest for trying to use the shotgun and Annie Bell Chubb, who did the stabbing, is also under arrest. The arrests were made by Officers Bobo and Barron.
---
In a letter to the Tribune-Herald, J. M. Lindsey of Crystal Springs, Floyd County, states that he has on his place there what he believes to be the largest tree in the county of its age. He writes that the tree is 40 inches in circumference at the ground and 34 feet across the top — an English walnut tree that bore its first crop this year — about a peck of walnuts. “Why don’t all farmers grow walnuts?” asks Mr. Lindsey in his letter.
Thursday, Nov. 6, 1972
North Heights grade schoolers up on candidates
Sixth graders at North Heights School are probably more involved in this year’s state, local and national elections than some registered voters.
Since the beginning of school they have been keeping track of the candidates by reading, discussing and placing on a special bulletin board articles from newspapers and magazines about the races.
A bulletin board titled “Who in ‘72” was also erected at the school.
On Tuesday the sixth graders and teachers will hold a mock election for president. The students also conducted mock registration for all “eligible voters” in the school.
To emphasize the importance of voting, the students made red, white and blue vote reminder tags for teachers and staff members at North Heights and for themselves. They have worn the reminders every day since Oct 31 to encourage people to vote.
To see how the secrecy of a ballot is protected they went to the Floyd County courthouse and saw a demonstration by Ordinary Harry Johnson of how a voting machine operates.
From their studies the students worked out in class a definition of an election as “a democratic way to select a person for a job.”
Parents accompanying the classes on their trip to the courthouse were Mrs. James Dulaney, Mrs. George Norris, Mrs. Robert Crim and Mrs. Joel Jones.
Mrs. Henrice Berrien and Mrs. Glenda Doss are teachers of the classes.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1972
Shriver may seek elective office again
Sargent Shriver, who believes he and George McGovern were “not clear enough in explaining ourselves” in the 1972 presidential campaign, says he might seek elective office again.
The Democratic vice presidential candidate conceded defeat before a large group of supporters at the McGovern-Shriver ticket at a Washington hotel Tuesday night.
Asked if he would run for elective office again, Shriver said:
“Yes, I would, if there was an appropriate office to run for.”
He didn’t say what he considered appropriate, but his supporters chanted: “Seventy six, seventy six, seventy six. …”
Shriver, brother-in-law of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass, traveled 80,000 miles and delivered 500 speeches in the three months after he replaced Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton, D-Mo., as McGovern’s vice presidential candidate.
“These 90 days have been the most rewarding of my life,” he told his supporters. “Never have I so fully realized the greatness of the American people.”
“I think it must be clear the choice was not made clear to the voters,” he told newsmen later. “To that extent our campaign was ineffective. We were not clear enough in explaining ourselves. …”
Shriver, his face somber and grim, stared intently at a television set as his running mate, Sen. McGovern, stood before an audience in South Dakota and conceded the race to President Nixon.
In his own concession speech, Shriver said: “I am sure I will be able to go on in service of my country and all mankind.”
Friday, Nov. 10, 1972
Cycle-Thon collections reach $1,000
The Rome Cerebral Palsy Center announced this week that over $1,000 had been collected from last Sunday’s Cycle-Thon pledges.
“The riders are busy collecting from their sponsors,” said Mrs. Sam Eden, director of the center.
The 25-mile bicycle ride had more riders than any of the other events, and it seemed to be the most strenuous. However, the majority of the riders finished the entire route.
All participants finished the 10-block tricycle ride, according to Mrs. Eden.
Only one motorcycle failed to make the full 125 miles, and that was due to a mechanical failure.
Officials of the United Cerebral Palsy drive said that today was the deadline for turning in the money collected for the rides, but late contributions will be accepted.
The awards ceremony and the presentation of prizes will be held Friday, Nov. 17, at the CP Center, located at 324 W. 10th St., at 4:30 p.m.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Radio phones and airplanes as aids in carrying on missionary work in virtually inaccessible parts of China will be used by missionaries of the Methodist Episcopal Church, announced the committee on conservation and advance of that church.
This was decided upon at a meeting of missionaries and Tzwchow, West China. Plans were announced by the Rev. James Maxon Yard, new executive secretary of the centenary in China and relayed to the committee in America by the Rev Paul Hutchinson, editor of the Chinese Advocate.
The delegates at the missionary meeting could see the mountains of Tibet. It is several weeks’ journey from Shanghai and there are no real roads in that region.
Because of the lack of transportation facilities and an accessibility of some sections, missionaries have been unable previously to reach many localities.
The missionaries, planning work for the next 10 years, voted for four sets of wireless telephones with which to link up the widely separated stations, and four two-passenger airplanes with which to reach these inaccessible sections.