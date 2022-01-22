Sunday, January 9, 1971
Ringgold roars back to slip by Calhoun
A strong fourth quarter after an exceptionally slow start turned the game around for the Ringgold Tigers Friday night as they posted an 86-77 victory over Calhoun.
Mainly, it was the individual play of David Moss that snatched defeat from the fire. The sharp-shooting forward was held to two points and had three fouls in the first half, but came back with a 16-point effort in the fourth quarter alone.
The two clubs were locked in a 59-59 stalemate at the time before the Tigers hit for 27 points to Calhoun’s 18.
Moss finished the night with 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead his mates in both categories.
Calhoun jumped out to a 20-15 lead in the first period thanks to accuracy from the free throw line. As a matter of fact, Calhoun’s first 12 points of the night were from the free throw line.
The Jackets still had a 38-36 edge at halftime before Ringgold knotted the score by the end of three periods.
Tommy Holmes turned in a spectacular effort for the Jackets with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Dickie Bone added 19 more points and also hauled down 13 caroms.
Calhoun managed to hit only 28 of 88 tries from the floor, a poor 32 percent. However, they were 21-for-26 from the free throw line.
Ringgold connected on 34 of 74 field goals for 46 percent, and hit on 18 of 28 from the free throw line.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
“Rome is becoming a model town,” said Chief of Police C.I. Harris.
Only one arrest has been made by the city police since January 1 and that was a case of disorderly conduct. The other days have passed without an arrest. If the present record is maintained, police court in Rome will soon be a thing of the past.
“All the whiskey drinkers must have sworn off on January 1,” said the chief.
---
R.W. McTyre, manager of the Rogers Store, formerly located at 214 Broad Street, received notice that he had been awarded first prize, offered Rogers managers outside of Atlanta, for the best sales on bulk bucket candy during the period from Dec. 15-31.
Mr. McTyre reported a sale of 85 buckets for the period and no other Rogers store outside of Atlanta could beat that record.
Only a few months ago Mr. McTyre, while manager of the store at 503 Broad, won first prize for the sale of peanut butter for a certain period.
The prize offered for the candy sale was $25.
Monday, January 10, 1971
News-Tribune camera technician finds ‘double’ — in same business
Everyone supposedly has a double somewhere, and News-Tribune camera room foreman Bruce Clement found his — but in South Dakota?
In September, CK Optical Co. of Redondo Beach, Calif., ran an article with several trade journals commenting on Bruce’s work at the News-Tribune in shrinking page sizes in order to save on newsprint. The work itself is technical, and the article was an advertisement for CK and its SQU-7, width reduction lens.
The story first appeared in “Southern Printer and Lithographer,” then it was reprinted in the November issue of “American Press” magazine.
Apparently, “American Press” has wide circulation, for last week Bruce received a copy of the Selby Record, a four-page newspaper published in Selby, S.C., and in it was the following story:
“… an article in the November issue of American Press magazine that we had overlooked. It told about a 128-year-old Rome, Ga., newspaper, the News-Tribune, which had experimented with cost cutting by trying to shrink the size of their newspaper. Anyway, the interesting part of the article is that the News-Tribune has a camera room foreman named Bruce Clement, and the article went on to state how he figured out a way to effect the reduction in size and consequent savings in newsprint costs. With our son Bruce being our camera room foreman — among his many other duties — it was most interesting to us as well as to Bruce to learn that he had a counterpart in Rome, Ga., not only in name, but in occupation. That has to be almost a ‘believe it or not’ incident.”
Our own Bruce Clement says, “I still don’t believe it.”
Another interesting fact is that the Georgia and South Dakota Clements seem to be newspaper families. Bruce’s father, Bruce Clement Sr., was a linotype operator at the News-Tribune for over 50 years. Bruce Jr. has been with the paper 10 years.
The masthead on the Selby record shows that the publisher of that paper is F. Clement, the editor is Ida Clement, and Bruce Clement is listed as the plant superintendent.
Just in case Selby wasn’t on your vacation schedule last summer, it is located in north central South Dakota about 80 miles west of Aberdeen. It is 35 miles south of the North Dakota border and serves as the county seat of Walworth County. The population is 979 according to the 1970 census.
Tuesday, January 11, 1971
Balloons released by Pepperell students travel great distance
On a misty, overcast day in November, students at Pepperell Elementary school “sang out for America” and climaxed a two-day display of patriotism by releasing 1,000 helium-filled balloons.
The balloons contain the name, grade and school address of each student releasing them. Thus far, 29 have been reported found.
The greatest distance traveled was by one found near San Antonio, Texas, at Lackland Air Force Base, followed by three found in the cities of Glenville, Wilkesboro and Hildebrand, N.C.
Six were found in the Lindale area, a short distance from where they were released, one on Cave Spring Road, one mile below the Darlington Schools, one on Eden Valley Road near LinValley Country Club, one off Billy Pyle Road near the Georgia-Alabama state line, one near Lake Allatoona, two in or near Garden Lakes, one at the rock quarry on Blacks Bluff Road, two at the Berry Schools, two at Klopmann Mills in Shannon, one at the Army Reserve Center in West Rome, one at Hall’s Station between Shannon and Calhoun, two in West Rome off Burnett Ferry Road, one off Redmond Circle behind Keller Dye and Finishing Co., one on Warren Road, one near Waco and two miles east of Dallas, Ga.
Thursday, January 13, 1971
Superbike proves fun for family
When the Waschevski family goes bike riding, they go together.
Would you believe all in one bicycle?
And the family of four still has one seat left over — just in case one of the neighbors wants to go along.
The 12-foot, five-seated, three-wheeled “superbike” was the brainchild and handiwork of Paul Waschevski, who built the bike just for the fun of it.
“It’s like driving a bus,” he says, especially when it comes to navigating corners. “I take as much room as a car, but I’ve never tipped over yet.”
Waschevski, who’s worked with bikes since he was old enough to ride one, finished assembling it within one week and spent the next week working out the “bugs.” The bike is made of four men’s bikes, has one wheel in the front two in the rear, four normal bike seats and sets of handlebars plus a baby seat for two-year-old Susan at the very end.
All in all, it’s quite an impressive sight,
But the welding (done by a local blacksmith) wasn’t the biggest problem Waschevski faced. The bike requires six separate chains, two gears to each section of the bike and five gears in the rear. And a very long chain guard.
“At first I just had one-wheel drive on the bike, but it was too hard to control,” he explains. “So I switched over to a two-wheel drive system which is much easier and safer.”
Sharyl Waschevski still doesn’t trust her husband’s five-seated bike enough to ride it regularly, but Mike, 4, and Susan make up for her lack of enthusiasm. They, along with their cousins and neighbors, are constantly after Paul to give them a ride around the neighborhood.
“We get lots of strange looks from people,” Waschevski noted. “Although no one has offered to buy the bike — I wouldn’t sell it anyway — many have followed the five-seater to get a closer look at it.
Presently, the bike handles best with Waschevski and four children aboard or three children and one other adult.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Prohibition Officer Holland, County policeman Grover Williams and Special Officer Paul Freeman got a booze shop on a raid below Boozeville but the operators got away. Two men were seen running toward the North Pole at a rate of speed that indicated to the officers that they were very anxious to get to a colder climate.
---
Although officially pronounced dead, Marquis Okuma still lives, according to news reports from Tokyo, Japan.
The former Japanese premiere was reported by his physician to be on the verge of death.
From time to time his pulse ceases all together.
During one of the periods when his pulse ceased to beat, members of his family made a formal announcement that the marquis had died. However a few days after the statement was made Okuna’s heart still beat faintly.