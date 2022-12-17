Friday, Dec. 1, 1972
Boys’ Club releases Christmas album
The Rome Boys’ Club Choir has just released its first professionally produced long-play record album.
The album was taped at the Atlanta studios of Master Sound Recording Co., and the records were produced by Vistel Sound Corp. of Marietta.
A few critics who have reviewed the record describe the sound as superlative, performed with an exciting freshness and enthusiasm only highly trained and motivated youth could produce, club spokesmen said.
The 33 1-3 stereo album appropriately carries the title “Musical Reflections.” It was the memories of the musical success and exciting adventures of the Choir’s recent Canadian tour which inspired the production of the record.
Featured in the album are 11 core selections which received popular acclaim from Rome to Montreal.
Sunday, Dec. 3, 1972
Teen Club schedules Yule dance
The Rome Teen Club will sponsor a Christmas dance Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Civic Center.
The theme of the dance will be “Jingle Bell Rock.” Music will be by “Sky.” Members of the band are Steve Harper, Mike Smith, Bradley Brewer, Howard Bragg, Terry Adams and Twila Formby.
Admission will be $1.25 stag and $1.75 for couples. Refreshments will be served and favors and door prizes will be awarded.
All teenagers in Rome and Floyd County are invited to attend.
The Rome Teen club is sponsored by the Rome-Floyd County Recreation and Parks Department.
As a service project the club furnished transportation to the Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast for children of the Open Door Home.
As presented in the December 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Another Rome woman has been honored by appointment to an official position by Governor Thomas W. Hardwick.
Mrs. Annie Freeman Johnson has received notice of her appointment by the governor as a member of the board of trustees of the Girls’ Normal School at Milledgeville.
Mrs. Johnson has already taken up her new duties. She succeeded S. E. Griffis, of Buchanan.
---
The sheriff’s force is searching for the firebug who set fire to the home of Julian Thomas at Armuchee, which came near resulting fatally for Thomas’ small children, as he dashed from the burning building with them, just before the roof crashed through. He saved only a feather bed of his household effects.
Thomas discovered the fire shortly before 10 o’clock and quickly summoned Sheriff Wilson and his deputies. No clues were found leading to the firebug’s arrest. Thomas lost his barn several weeks ago when it was set on fire by a miscreant who fled, leaving behind his cap.
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 1972
VIPs gather at spaceport
Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, actress Eva Gabor, comedian Bob Hope and Charlie Smith, who still doubts man can walk on the moon, top a list of space agency VIPs who will match the Apollo 17 launch in person.
A record 42,000 people will watch the launch Wednesday night as guests of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the White House, State Department and other government agencies.
Among them are 200 congressmen, 59 foreign dignitaries, 81 ambassadors, 2,400 newsmen, dozens of Hollywood stars and social luminaries.
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1972
Tigers muster 1-1 deadlock
Darlington opened the 1972-73 soccer season Tuesday at North Springs, but the regulation play and a double overtime didn’t provide a winner.
The two teams battled to a 1-1 deadlock with Darlington scoring near the end of the third period with Paul Griffin of Rome accounting for the score.
The Tigers will return to action Thursday at 4:15 p.m. and a home match against Marietta, a team that whipped Darlington twice last season.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
“Never again,” breathed W. B. Mebane, as he reached Rome again safe and sound .
Mebane tells this one on himself. He bought a ticket to the Tech-Auburn football game Thanksgiving and a friend asked him to sell his ticket as he was unable to make the trip.
Mebane arrived at the football gate just as it was being closed, with hundreds of fans shouting for a ticket. True business instinct rose in Mebane’s breast and he waved the loan ticket aloft and shouted:
“Here’s a ticket, boys.”
“How much?” yelled a score of voices.
“Five dollars,” Mebane replied.
The crowd became angry and seriously threatened Mebane, gathering around him menacingly. Mebane gave one look at the angry mob and shouted:
“I’ll take $2 for it then.” And it was snapped up.
---
Mrs. Rebecca Latimer Felton, the first woman to sit in the United States Senate, was voted $894 by that body for additional salary and mileage during her brief but uneventful incumbency.
The Senate also passed a resolution offered by Senator Harris to meet the funeral expenses of the late Senator Tom Watson, who Mrs. Felton replaced.
It was also agreed to reimburse Mrs. Alice Lyttle, who was Senator Watson’s secretary, for the expense she incurred and providing a special car to convey his body from the National Capital to his Georgia home after an assistant Senate sergeant-at-arms refused one.