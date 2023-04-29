Jack Corbett, president of the Atlanta Baseball Club, announced that 14,664 people paid their way into the Ponce de Leon ballpark to see the opening game of the season. Newspaper men declare this breaks all records of attendance in the Southern League.
---
Danger that Dr. H. H. Battey will die from injuries sustained in a recent accident have been practically removed.
Reports from Fort Myers, Fla., where Dr. Battey was visiting his son when a roof fell upon him, causing injuries that were at first thought to be fatal, are to the effect that he is doing us nicely as could be expected; that his injuries are far less serious than was at first feared; and that there is little reason to fear now that complications will set in.
Information to this effect was contained in wires received by Mrs. Mather Daniel, Dr. Battey’s daughter, in North Rome.
Sunday, April 15, 1973
Coosa spots ‘Dogs rally for a 5-1 win
Coosa spotted Cedartown a run in the first inning Friday and then came roaring back to take a 5-1 decision from the Bulldogs behind the three-hit pitching of Larry Murphy.
The win improved Coosa’s stock in Region 7-AA South as the teams prepare to move into a three-week playoff series. Right now the Eagles are third in the eight-team sub-region.
Coach Sonny Mason’s Eagles picked up nine hits, three times as many as the Bulldogs. And they got them off a pair of Cedartown pitchers.
Ironically, those nine hits were spaced among all nine starters.
Cedartown got its only run when Carter led off the game with a triple and scored when Mullin lived on an error.
It was the third before the Eagles broke the ice. In that inning, Steve Squire drilled a single, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. David Willis lived on an error and Terry McAbee was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch and then scored when Harold Hull lined a two-bagger.
The Eagles got another tally in the fourth when Mike Glenn singled, moved to third on a pair of wild pitches and scored on Wyatt Nance’s single.
In the sixth, the Eagles bunched three singles around a Cedartown error for two runs. Rick Hall an Randy Wilson singled and Hall scored when Squire lived on in error. Murphy drilled a single to plate Wilson with the final run of the afternoon.
Tuesday, April 17, 1973
Darlington student gets top Merit Scholarship
William E. Brock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward L. Brock, 219 Greenview Rd., a student at Darlington School, has been named winner of a four-year Lockheed Leadership Fund Merit Scholarship, according to Edward C. Smith, president of the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
More than 1,100 high school students throughout the nation will receive Merit Scholarships ranging from $100 to $1,500 per year based on the individual student’s financial need.
All the awards are underwritten by business and industrial firms, foundations, trusts, unions, professional groups and individuals who are sponsors in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The Lockheed Leadership Fund, a foundation established by Lockheed Aircraft Corp. in 1953 to aid education, awards 15 four-year scholarships to eligible sons and daughters of Lockheed employees located throughout the world.
A senior at Darlington, Brock was named the 1973 STAR Student at Darlington and in the Rome City Schools and was runner up for the title of District Star Student.
He has received the Bausch and Lomb Science Medal and a University of Georgia Certificate of Merit. He plans to major in nuclear engineering.
Brock is a member of the Darlington Players, Quill and Scroll, Math Team and YMCA Cabinet. He is photographer for “The Jabberwokk,” the school yearbook, and “The Darlingtonian,” the school newspaper.
About 14,000 students qualified as finalists in the 1973 Merit Scholarship Program. Each finalist was awarded a Certificate of Merit.
The finalists were chosen from some 15,000 semifinalists, which included 11 students from Rome area schools. The semifinalists numbered less than one half of one percent of the nation’s graduating seniors. The semifinalists then confirmed their performance on a second test, received the endorsement of their schools and submitted the data required to become finalists.
The total number of winners in the three Merit Scholarship groups is expected to be about 3,200 in 1973.
Wednesday, April 18, 1973
Complaints cancel Fonda movie
A television station received so many complaints about the showing of a scheduled Jane Fonda movie Tuesday that it canceled the film and ran another one instead, WFAA-TV officials said.
The scheduled movie, “Tall Story,” 1960, was the first starring role for Miss Fonda, who became a controversial figure when she publicly denounced returning U.S. prisoners of war, accusing some of them of exaggerating torture they suffered while in Communist captivity.
Friday, April 20, 1973
Rome woman honored by Japan church
At the spring meeting of the Women’s Division of the Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church in St. Louis, Mo., Miss Martha King of Rome was the recipient of an unusual gift.
Along with several other leaders of the Division, she was honored with the presentation of a pin from the Kyodon, The Church of Christ in Japan.
The pin’s design is a sheaf of wheat and is given as a symbolic token of the Kyodon’s gratitude for a tract of land in Tokyo which was given to it by the Women’s Division. The buildings on the site were razed so that the land could be used for new purposes and the Kyodon chose the symbol of wheat to express their thanks accordingly.
Miss King was named to the Division by the Southeastern Jurisdiction, Wesleyan Service Guild members. The Guild is a predecessor to the United Methodist Women.
Also at the St. Louis meeting, Miss King was selected to represent the Women’s Division at the National Conference of the Laity. This conference has as its theme “Commitment to Community” and will meet July 13-15 at Purdue University, Lafayette, Ind.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Beautiful and artistic was the program of aesthetic dancing presented at the City Auditorium by pupils of Miss Margaret Wetmore.
An attractive stage setting represented a woodland scene as a background: great boughs of dogwood adorned the foreground. The costumes of the dancers were unusually lovely in coloring and design and the dancing could not have been more graceful.
Every part was beautifully taken, every solo dance well done, and individual mention would hardly be fair. To the able director of the play and instructor of the class, Miss Wetmore, belongs the largest share of praise. The Nixon orchestra furnished a splendid accompaniment for the entire program.
The entertainment, which was sponsored by the League of Women Voters, was well attended.
---
So successful was “Clean Up Week” and so interested were the people in making the campaign a “go” that the city had to put on several extra wagons during the latter part of the event to take care of all of the trash and refuse which was cleaned off of properties in different parts of the city.
This is the statement of Mrs. Thos. Colegate, in speaking of the results of this special endeavor, sponsored by the Rome Women’s Club.
Yet everything did not go just to suit those interested in a cleaner city, and complaints have been lodged against owners of a number of vacant lots near the center of the city for their failure to participate in the campaign.