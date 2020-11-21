Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1970
Holiday cooking demonstrations planned by Floyd Home Council
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Smith, Georgia Power Company home equipment specialist, will conduct demonstrations in Rome on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Wednesday program will begin at 2 p.m. and the Thursday program is at 7:30 p.m. Both will be held in the Georgia Power Company auditorium at 800 Broad Street. Admission will be 50 cents. The demonstrations will be sponsored by the Floyd County Home Economics Council. They will feature holiday cooking and party ideas.
Mrs. Biddy Braden, council president, announced plans for the demonstration this week. Mrs. Smith will be assisted by Miss Rachel Cantrell, home economist with the Rome office of Georgia Power.
A native of Birmingham, Ala., Mrs. Smith was graduated from Stamford University with a bachelor of science degree in home economics. Following her graduation, she was employed by the Birmingham Electric Company now Alabama Power Company, first as a territorial home economist and later as home service supervisor. She later inaugurated a home planning department for the South Carolina Power Company in Charleston.
Mrs. Smith joined Georgia Power Company in 1959.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The dormitory known as Brewster Hall, at the Berry Schools near Rome, was totally destroyed by fire recently and but little of the contents was saved. The fire is thought to have originated from a stove in the bathroom.
A call to the Rome Fire Department brought a part of number one apparatus to the scene, although the schools are located out of the city limits. The department did all possible, preventing the fire from reaching other building and saving a part of the contents of the north wing of the dormitory. Water was attained from the supply at the schools.
The loss is estimated by Miss Martha Berry, the head of the institution, at $18,000, and the loss is largely covered by insurance. She announced that she will at once take steps for having the building replaced. It was a two-story, frame structure.
The local Rotary Club has decided to erect a building for the schools and have it known as Rotary Hall and this building may be erected to serve as a dormitory also as soon as possible.
Miss Berry said that she expects to leave to go east soon in an endeavor to secure more funds for the schools which are in need of more buildings.
Sunday, Nov. 15, 1970
Mrs. Frank West named to area Girl Scout post
Mrs. Frank West has been appointed neighborhood director for Rome and Floyd County Girl Scouts, it has been announced by the Northwest Georgia Girl Scout Council period
Mrs. West will assist the three Floyd County neighborhood areas in carrying out the regular Girl Scout program and any special programs. She will also train new leaders and aid in recruiting and planning day camp and special summer programs. She will maintain a telephone for Girl Scout business Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mrs. West has been working as a volunteer with a Girl Scouts for 10 years and was assistant director of the 1970 Day Camp at Possum Trot. She is the leader of Girl Scout Troop 294.
Mrs. West is married and is the mother of five children. They reside at 13 Oxford Place.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1970
Governor rips out telephone
ATLANTA (AP) – With a mighty heave Gov. Lester Maddox yanked the telephone from the wall and declared, “I’m not surprised that it’s red.”
The telephone Maddox unceremoniously removed from the wall at the capitol Tuesday once linked his office with the offices of the rest of the nation’s governors.
The hookup provided the governors with an emergency network that could be used if one of them, for example had a situation that required the assistance of federal troops.
But Tuesday, a Washington-based newspaper columnist, Jack Anderson, reported that many of the telephones were bugged and that private conversations could be heard even when the telephones were hanging on their hook.
“Whoever is responsible for this thought to be imprisoned for life or deported,” huffed Maddox.
He said he could only presume it was tapped, even though persons described by him as “electronics experts” examined the telephone. Exactly who installed the telephone was unclear at the governor’s office. Aides said it was probably installed during the administration of former Gov. Carl Sanders, who preceded Maddox in office.
Friday, Nov. 20, 1970
Calhoun claims title with win over Rome
A touchdown on the first series of plays provided every indication that it was going to be a rough night for the Rome senior midgets Thursday as Calhoun moved to the north Georgia championship with a 24-6 victory. The host Calhoun squad did everything right on that first series and quickly put the Romans in it into an uphill battle for survival.
As it turned out, the Romans didn’t have the necessary offensive to stay with the winners nor did the defense manage to hold off the Calhoun attack. The winners scored eight points in the first period, and then came back with eight more for a 16-0 halftime lead.
Rome bounced back somewhat during the third period and tacked on a score to narrow the margin to 6- 6, but that was the extent of damage for the Romans. Calhoun came up with a third touchdown and the final period of play for a 24-6 frontage and final victory margin. The Calhoun team scored on the first series of downs. Ricky Robins did the honors on a seven yard run early into the game. The conversion was on a pass to Randy Williams for two points. In the second period of play, Calhoun got on the scoreboard again on a six yard run by Steve Diller. Williams followed up with the two-point conversions. Rome’s loan touchdown came in the third period when Mike Burrell scored a four yard run. However the PAT attempt failed.
In the fourth quarter, Terry Ralston broke for scoring run, while Robins hit Tony Timms for the extra point conversion.
Calhoun will now advance to the state championship game against an unnamed south Georgia team.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An announcement was brought forth for the formal announcements of W.F. Bishop and W.D. Bohannon, for the office of justice of the peace of the Lindale district. Both are well known about Lindale. Bishop, who is 47 years of age, has resided in the Lindale district most of his life, and Bohannon, who is one-armed, has resided in Lindale a number of years. Both have quite a following of friends who will be out in their interest for this much coveted office.
With T.D. Fitzpatrick and Raymon Milton already formally announced, the contest has shaped itself into a four corner affair, with the election still a month off. Palmer W. Hicks, well-known young man bookkeeper at Britton brothers company, who has much study at law, and had a small practice before his entry into the service of the country during the war, is being urged to offer for the office. His law study, his friends state, well qualify him for the duties. C.W. Bramlett, the present incumbent who has had the office two terms, is expected to be a candidate to succeed himself.
---
The New York Shoe Shine Parlor on Broad near Fourth Avenue was burglarized recently and a small sum of money and a number of articles were stolen.
It is thought by the proprietor that the thief was after a punch board with $40, which he had learned was in the shop, but he failed to find it. The desk in the office was broken open and there were other evidences of a search. Suspicion pointed to Charles Townsend who was employed at the place, and he was arrested by the police and jailed.
Entrance to the store was affected through a door upstairs, which is it is thought was purposefully left open.
---
W.L. Daniel, of the county commissioners elect, said that among the changes contemplated by the new board when it assumes office on the first of the year is the method of working the county chain gang. He said that at present the convicts are almost idle during the winter months, not employed in any road work, and that they will be put to work on the streets of Rome instead, so that they will not be a source of expense to the county.
Mr. Daniel declared that the convicts could certainly earn a dollar a day, sufficient for their keep on the city streets.
This is one of the changes which rumor has said was to be inaugurated by the new board among others, but none of the new commissioners had indicated other changes of policy, if any are contemplated.