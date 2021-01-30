Sunday, Jan. 24, 1971
General Forrest Hotel to close
The General Forrest, Rome’s last metropolitan hotel to serve the public in recent years, will close its doors on Monday, Feb. 1, to the traveling public and to permanent residents, bringing to a close a 55-year career of service to the community.
The Forrest’s dining room will remain open, along with the four private banquet rooms for catering occasions and for the considerable number of civic clubs and fraternal groups which have met regularly for many years at the hotel.
“Closing creates a unique set of problems,” says Roger Hackett, active in the hotel’s operation for the past 35 years. “The doors of the General Forrest have been open 24 hours a day for 55 years – since Sept. 26, 1915 – without any thought of their being closed. The management doesn’t even have keys for them, since it was never expected that the hotel would ever need locking up.”
Discontinuing utilities to the 97 bedrooms of the four upper floors is a problem in itself; heating so many vacant rooms is impractical, but must be continued unless running water service is halted and all pipes drained. Electrical power offers less difficulty, but the central switchboard with over 100 telephones must be removed.
“These services have been maintained for 55 years,” Roger Hackett says, “with considerable revenue to Rome’s utility companies. The Forrest was the first commercial account signed by the Gas Company here when the hotel converted from a coal furnace to gas back in 1928. Before this date we maintained a boilerman to stoke the furnace, and had coal unloaded into the basement through a manhole in the sidewalk outside.”
The coal chute manhole, dating back to the building of the General Forrest in 1915, may still be seen a couple of feet from the curb in front of the hotel. The building’s basement extends beneath the sidewalk to the street’s edge.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Skating on the streets in Rome must stop. The matter was discussed at the meeting of the City Commission, and it was found that ordinances prohibit skating either in the streets or on the sidewalks. The chief of police states that he will enforce the ordinance, that he hopes he will not have to lock up any of the boys or girls, but that so much complaint has been made that cases will be made against those who violate the ordinance.
Several of the skaters have been injured by falls, and several people have been hurt by skaters running into them. The practice of skaters “hooking on” to automobiles is recognized as dangerous and there have been several narrow escapes from serious accident.
Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1971
Bachelor bait
CHICAGO (UPI) – Here’s new ammunition for a woman out to capture a bachelor – tell him about the word bachelor.
Originally, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, bachelor seems to have designated a vassal of especially low rank. Through the centuries the word has been applied to such categories:
Ecclesiastics of an inferior grade.
Those belonging to the lowest state of knighthood.
Those holding the preliminary degree of a university, enabling them to proceed to master a particular subject.
The younger or inferior members of a trade guild.
(Finally) unmarried man.
Wednesday, Jan. 27, 1971
Day for gliders, and warm clothes
Glider enthusiasts should have a high old time of it today as gusting winds sweep the Rome area, reaching a velocity of up to 19 mph. This, combined with temperatures in the high 20s, indicates a need for mitts and heavy socks, whether one is gliding high or not.
The outlook for tomorrow is a little better, with a high of 42 degrees after an overnight low of 12, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy with winds decreasing tomorrow.
Friday, Jan. 29, 1971
Area teams after wrestling crown
The Ninth Annual Northwest Georgia Wrestling Tournament will get underway today at 4 p.m. with a host of matches on tap for the opening round. The finals will be held Saturday at 8 p.m.
In all, the event will have four sessions during the two days of wrestling with some 13 teams involved in the tournament. A total of 156 boys will be seeking 12 crowns at the event.
Teams entered include West Rome, East Rome, Pepperell, Darlington, Cedartown, Rockmart, Calhoun, Cass, Paulding County, Ringgold, Lakeview, Rossville and Jefferson.
A number of former champions, seven in all, will be returning for an encore, while a large number of the boys placed in state events held last year in the various divisions. However, the Northwest Georgia event is not based on classification.
Individual trophies will be given to the winners in each weight division, while an outstanding wrestler award will be presented. Medals will be presented to the second, third and fourth place winners.
Also, trophies will be presented to the top three teams in the tournament.
Admission for both Friday sessions will be 50 cents for students and $1 for adults. Admission on Saturday will be the same for each session.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Following the story published in the Tribune-Herald recently in regard to Homer Parker, a boy only 15 years of age, being in the city jail on a burglary charge and having been there a week, Judge Wright at Floyd Superior Court, promptly took up the matter and Parker was released.
He will be sent to an uncle of a Floyd County lady who told Judge Wright he lives in North Carolina and would care for the boy and give him work. Young Parker will be sent to North Carolina at once. When the story appeared in the Tribune-Herald, Mrs. Joe Johnson, a local attorney, and president of the Women’s Club, expressed her desire to take charge of the boy’s defense and she appeared in the Superior Court to represent him.
Young parker, who had been peculiarly unfortunate in his home environment, has turned out to be steadily dishonest and has been a source of much trouble to officers here, but his youth has in a measure served to excite sympathy for him.
---
Captain H.P. Meikleham and manager Hardin Herndon, of the Lindale Baseball Association, will go to Atlanta to attend the meeting of the officers and club directors of the Georgia State Baseball League to be held in the Kimball House.
Lindale is ready again to enter the league, the Georgia State League, or any league that can be arranged for playing this year. Work has begun on the Lindale diamond, getting it sodded, and Lindale will have one of the best baseball fields in this part of the country.
It is understood that Lindale is going to pull for an eight-club league this year and longer playing season than last. If the six towns that comprise the league last year will hold this year it is probable that two more towns will be induced to join the league.
---
John Gemeinhardt and Mrs. Anna Ambuster, sweethearts 40 years ago while attending school in Berlin, Germany, lost track of each other when the former came to America. They met on a train coming to Jacksonville, Fla., several days ago, and were promptly married in Jacksonville. The couple had been engaged in their youth and when letters remained unanswered, each thought the other had married. Gemeinhardt, age 67, and his bride two years his junior, left for Miami on their honeymoon and later will return to Milwaukee, Wis., where the belated bridegroom has become a most successful businessman.