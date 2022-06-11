Sunday, May 28, 1972
North Heights pupils print own newspaper
A new newspaper is making the scene in the Rome area. The fourth grade reading class of North Heights School, under the leadership of their teacher, Mrs. Nell Gaither, is responsible for the publication of “The Fourth Grade Journal.”
Members of the staff use boxes in which to gather main events, society, sports and comics from each room in the school three days prior to publication. Articles ranging from rules of behavior, clothes, parties, ball games, jokes, original jokes and drawings are included. Mrs. Gary Nolan, mother of a member of the staff, mimeographs the paper after Mrs. LaMerle Stovall and Mrs. Edith Alred have prepared the stencils. It is printed in the children’s handwriting.
Advertising managers make posters and advertise the “great bargain” for only 19 cents, and circulation managers sell it.
This is the third year the newspaper has been published, and it is published four times during a school year. The youngsters pay for paper, stencils and all of the expenses from the proceeds from sales.
They have also purchased a paper cutter, stapler, balls, bats, books, educational games and teaching transparencies.
The kids learn not only spelling, punctuation and capitalization, they learn how to organize ideas, work within space limitations and how to interview people. They learn poise, self-reliance and how to express themselves clearly.
Members of the staff include Joy Wilder and Karen Mitchell, editors; Kathrine Harvey and Jimmy Kinney, main events editors; Debbie Marsh, society editor; Mark Barlow and Chan Phillips, sports editors; Gina Bishop, Rhonda Griffin and Patricia Harvey, collators; Hannah Erwin, Jenny Hunt, Janet Lowery, Jim Parham, Jack Roberts, Steve Roberts and Ronnie Watson, circulation managers; and Bill Byars, Brian Gerrin, Shari Singleton, Lisa Farris and Shelia Hutchings, advertising managers.
As presented in the May 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A peculiar case was disclosed when a charge of forgery was made against Sam Higgins, who had been arrested and jailed on a misdemeanor charge. He found that a young girl, Pearl Gazzaway, of whom he thought a great deal, it is said, was also arrested, and the two were in the county jail. But Higgins managed to secure a bondsman and was released.
He then inquired of the sheriff whether a bond signed by John Arnold and East First Street would be good for the release of the girl and being told that it would he had it made out and said he would have it signed by Arnold. In a short time he returned to the bond so signed to the county jail and the girl was released.
When it developed afterward, according to the officers, that Higgins had signed Arnold’s name to the bond himself and that Arnold knew nothing of it, Higgins was arrested on a forgery charge and is now in jail, as is also the girl Higgins was arrested by deputy sheriffs Wright and Albea and Bailiff Wilkins.
Monday, May 29, 1972
President addresses millions in Russia
President Nixon, an American flag emblem in his lapel, told the Soviet people Sunday night he seeks a world free from the fear of war, hunger and its own rulers.
Nixon made a live television broadcast in the Soviet Union and the United States as he and Soviet leaders were within hours of winding up their historic Kremlin summit meeting.
Since he is the first American president to visit Moscow, he was also the first to address the Soviet people by television from their capital. However, Nixon made a similar telecast in 1959 when he visited Moscow as vice president.
The president spoke of having reached with Soviet leaders “a far-reaching set of agreements that can lead to a better life for both of our peoples, and to a better chance for peace in the world.”
What Nixon earlier described as the best-prepared summit ever provided no major surprises. But it did result in agreement on a curb of strategic arms that the president termed “a historic first step” in averting “an unchecked arms race between two great nations.”
Had the summit negotiators failed to agree Friday on freezing the total number of strategic offensive and defensive nuclear ballistic missiles, Nixon told his multi-continent audience, “there would be no winners, only losers.”
Through all of history, the President continued, “the world’s people have struggled to be free from fear — whether fear of the elements, or fear of hunger, or fear of their own rulers, or fear of their neighbors in other countries.”
Noting that people repeatedly have overcome one fear “only to fall prey to another,” he said:
“Let our goal now be a world free of fear — a world in which nation will no longer prey upon nation, in which human energies will be turned away from production for war and toward more production for peace, away from conquest and toward invention, development, creation — a world in which, together, we can establish that peace which is more than the absence of war, and which enables to pursue those higher goals that the spirit yearns for.”
Tuesday, May 30, 1972
City changes curb parking in downtown
To help relieve traffic congestion in the downtown area, the City of Rome has made several changes in curb parking regulations in the downtown area, according to John Bennett, traffic engineer.
Red curbs and red meters will be used exclusively for 12-minute parking zones. Only marked commercial vehicles will be allowed to park on red curbs without a time restriction.
The traditional yellow curb will continue to be used as a “no parking” area. Parking on a yellow curb will be permitted only at locations where signs allow parking for a specific purpose or during specific times. Truck loading zones will be marked by signs on yellow curbs, and any other vehicles parked in these areas will be subject to a parking ticket.
These changes will become effective immediately.
The changes were made to aid shoppers in finding short-term parking spaces, to assist businesses which need more loading space and provide more uniform parking regulations for the police department, Bennett said.
Wednesday, May 31, 1972
Sells captures race victory
Leon Sells came through with a victory in the A Class of the Rome International Speedway event last weekend.
Sells was the lead car in a field of 21 that started although 13 remained at the finish. Running in second place was Charlie Mincy while Jody Riddley was third.
In the Kadet race, seven of 18 cars finished with Roger Swanson of Lindale taking first place. Joe Wilder was second in the event.
In the Hobby Class, Jackie Lambert of Rome claimed the victory while Jimmy Williams of Lindale ran second.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The city clock went on strike at 11:00 in the evening and struck exactly 450 times in 15 minutes, which probably will hold the strike record for some time.
Fire Chief Taylor had a leisure quarter of an hour and counted the strokes. At first he thought it was a fire alarm — that is, when the striking began — but before was over he said he thought it was too many fire alarms for his equipment to start out on and he just stayed at headquarters and counted. The cause of the strike of the clock is unknown.
---
The nations of Europe are in no mood to disarm or even substantially reduced the size of their armies and no material progress toward a reduction of armaments can be looked for during the next three or four years, according to reports from Geneva.
Such as the opinion of the disarmament experts of the League of Nations and the members of the temporary mixed commission on armaments, which is the instrument through which the League of Nations has been for the last two years trying to make some headway in the direction of world disarmament.
---
The Fourth Ward Improvement Club has gained its wish and the removal from that ward by Chief of Police Harris of the city dump, returning it to its old location on the Oostanaula River, between Second and Third avenue, where a brickyard formerly stood. There are some excavations which the chief said will hold all the dumpage for several years, where it will not be an eyesore to the people of the neighborhood where it is located.