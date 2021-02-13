Monday, Feb. 7, 1971
Rome bowling teams capture leads in Georgia tournaments
Rome bowing teams were making a mark for themselves in the team standings following one day of play, but it’ll be three more long weeks before winners are decided in the Fifth Annual Georgia junior Bowling Tournament being held at Floyd Lanes.
Actually, three shifts had completed their turn bowling Saturday when the standings were revealed and a fourth was in the wing.
However, it appears that the Junior event will be just as attractive as announced with over 288 bowlers slated to compete during Saturday’s team play. The singles and doubles will be held throughout today.
Rome teams seemingly will be in the running for titles, if the first day of scoring is an indication. Two teams have captured first places in the initial day of action and now must sit back and wait for the other teams to attempt knocking them off the top ladder.
The Snap Dragons are the front runners in the A Division of the boys, while the Little Tigers of Rome are leading the girls’ A Division. Also, the Sudden Deaths of Rome are out front in the boys’ group.
The Little Tigers lead the A Division with a 2296 score while Integrated Products of Rome is second with a 2223 score and The Soul Searchers are third with a 2160.
In the AA Division, Sudden Deaths of Rome is first with a 2512 score while The Unforgettables of Rome are second with a 2400 score. Neal’s Raiders of Atlanta is third with a 2399.
The Snap Dragons are in front in the A Division with a 2491 showing, while Tubman Junior High of Augusta is second with a 2350 effort. Pindusters of Rome is third with a 2297 score.d
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A jury in Floyd Superior Court returned a verdict for $10,000 in favor of J.W. Duke, against the Rome Railway and Light Company. The suit was for damages because of a permanent injury to Duke’s foot when he fell from a pole of the streetcar company, while engaged in his duties as a lineman, at the corner of East 1st Street and 8th avenue, on Nov. 27, 1915. In a former trial, Duke had obtained a verdict for $7,500 and the case was appealed by the company. Attorneys Porter and Mebane represented Duke and the company was represented by Linton A. Dean. Court was adjourned for the term at the conclusion of this case.
Tuesday, Feb. 9, 1971
Proud families await returning astronauts
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) – Three happy wives and one extremely proud daughter awaited the return to earth today of the Apollo 14 astronauts from the moon.
Laden with lunar treasures, the command ship Kitty Hawk was to drift to a Pacific splashdown at midafternoon some 900 miles south of American Samoa.
“We’ll be glued to that TV set,” said Joan Roosa. “It’ll be a grand time, a good, festive time when they get back to earth. … I just can’t wait to see those parachutes open and see them get on the carrier. That’ll be my big moment.”
Astronauts Alan B. Shepard Jr., Edgar D. Mitchell and Stuart A. Roosa sent word home Monday night that they all were “very well, very happy” and looking forward to seeing their families.
“I’m so very, very proud of my father,” said Laura Snyder, 23, Shepard’s oldest daughter. “It’s a very fantastic thing, and we are just very glad that he could have the opportunity to go to the moon.”
The pretty blonde said it was disturbing that some viewed the “old pro, Alan Shepard, 47 years old,” as perhaps too old to command such a mission.
“He’s worked very hard at this and I think people should be very glad that he’s had this opportunity, because he’s better equipped for this than anybody in the world, I think.”
Karlyn Mitchell, 17, proclaimed America’s third moon landing “groovy” and said, “If I could go and not have to do any of the work, I would.”
“It’s gone beautifully,” said Louise Mitchell. “I’m so pleased it’s going so well, for Stu’s sake, because being such a perfectionist he’s be unhappy if it were otherwise. … “It’s funny. People have said ‘Aren’t you proud of him?’ I’ve always been proud of him. Now the world knows he’s spectacular. We’ve known it all along. It isn’t anything surprising to us, the fact that he’s accomplished this.”
Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1971
Former Roman’s office, home wrecked in ‘quake
Sometimes it just doesn’t pay to leave North Georgia. Dr. and Mrs. Jay D. Kirby, formerly of Rome, would certainly agree. The couple moved about 12 years ago to Los Angeles, Calif., where Dr. Kirby set up his office of chiropractry, and today he is out of an office as well living in a pretty well-demolished home.
At 6 a.m. Tuesday morning an earthquake struck the Los Angeles area, totally wrecking Dr. Kirby’s office on Hollywood Blvd., and simultaneously knocking the Kirbys, who were still asleep, clear out of bed. By the time they could find each other, the house had all but come tumbling down.
The Kirbys, who live in Glendale, a suburb of the city, were unharmed but are now faced with the prospect of rebuilding what it took them 12 years to accomplish.
Albert and Creek Kirby and Mrs. H.C. Thomas of Rome, brothers and the sister of Dr. Kirby, were finally able to get some news of their California-based relative through Dr. Kirby’s wife’s sister in Marietta. The wreckage of phone lines in the Los Angeles area had rendered communications nearly impossible for many hours.
Mrs. H.C. Thomas, who notified the News-Tribune, said, “We were all so glad to learn of their safety that we just wanted everyone to know.”
Dr. Kirby was employed by Radio Station WRGA while in Rome and is now a chiropractor in Los Angeles. In September he was consecrated Bishop in the Liberal Catholic Church of Los Angeles.
Thursday, Feb. 11, 1971
Turpin plans Friday to visit to Rome area
Dr. Jim Turpin, the famed Emory-trained physician who gave up private practice to found functional medical centers in the mountains of Tennessee, New Mexico, Mexico, Hong Kong and South Vietnam through his medical-relief organization Project Concern, will be in Rome tomorrow for several appearances.
In town to kick off activities from Rome’s second “Walk for Mankind” scheduled for April 25, Dr. Turpin will begin his day’s visit with a talk to 600 high school students at Pepperell. This address will be followed by a luncheon at 12:30 at Berry College for some 200 business professionals and civic leaders in the Rome-Floyd County Community.
That evening Dr. Turpin will conclude his visit to Rome with a keynote address at the First Baptist Church at 7 p.m., which is open to the public and free of charge. In this major talk he will address the need to “Become Involved in Mankind.”
Project Concern was first introduced to Rome last year by Dr. Turpin and the Project Concern Committee, headed this year by R.A. (Bob) Rock. Rome responded to this medical relief program by raising some $18,500 in a 15-mile walk through the city for medical facilities in Appalachian Tennessee and Bisti, New Mexico.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The robbers who entered the State Bank of Moline near Pensacola, Fla., went through the vaults and carried safety deposit boxes into the woods. They got nothing for their trouble, as the bank had failed four months ago and everything had been removed from it. A man who found the boxes notified the sheriff.
---
The work of sodding, grading and the general fixing up the baseball diamond in Lindale is progressing rapidly. Mr. Gibbons has a large crew of men and teams placing sod completely over the infield and all around where the play inside or off the diamond takes place. The infield was first graded and rounded off in a perfect turtle back, and by the time for spring training Lindale will have one of the best baseball diamonds in the country.
---
Joe Trammell and Will Henry Trammell were arrested when officers are alleged to have found whiskey and a Ford car in which the two men were riding. The arrests were made by Sheriff Wilson, Federal Officer Grover Williams and policeman Corley and Mel Johnson.
The men were driving toward Rome at the time, coming over the Summerville Pike. The auto was confiscated by Officer Williams and stored at a local garage.
The two Trammells had a preliminary hearing before Justice Treadaway and were bound over to Floyd City Court, bond being fixed in each case at $300 and furnished. The men will also be charged with the offense in the federal court.