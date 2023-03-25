Tuesday, March 13, 1973
Kindergarten program slated by Rome Schools
The Rome city school system is making plans to begin a pilot’s kindergarten program this fall.
Since the state does not finance public school kindergartens, a tuition fee of $25 a month will be charged. Two kindergarten classes will be organized, one at a school in East Rome and one at a school in West Rome. Each class will be staffed by a certified teacher and a teacher’s aide. Enrollment will be limited to 20 students.
Each student must be five years old by Dec. 15, 1973.
Interested parents may contact Mrs. George W. Wood, instructional supervisor, at 234-7276, for additional details.
Sunday, March 11, 1973
Policemen get pat on back
A Dalton, Ga., man who was jailed on a public drunkenness charge Saturday said the police officers are “a pretty good bunch of people.”
The Georgia man, who asked not to be identified, was arrested by suburban East Ridge police. He told Police Chief Glen Broyles that he had lost a large sum of money and needed help in getting it back.
Officer Bill Muse was sent to retrace the drunk man’s steps, as best he could remember them.
Muse returned a short time later with a folded wad of bills that totaled $540.
“Officer Muse did not know how much he was looking for or even exactly where to find it,” the man said. “But he went to several places I had been and found my money and brought it back folded just like I had left it.”
As presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Stating that the moonshiners just run public stills and nobody ever bothers them in Taylor County, a plea has been received at the office of Gov. Hardwick from Butler, Georgia, asking that the governor take some action in the matter.
“If you will send me somebody, if it is nothing but the troops,” the applicant says, stating that “everybody is making whiskey” and “them that makes good whiskey, the officers won’t turn them up.”
The governor is advising the applicant to take the matter up with the local authorities.
---
The recent sunny, warm days got the women of this section thinking of spring styles, dresses, and hats with much enthusiasm, according to Miss Ida Mendelson, of the New York Hat Shop. Miss Mendelson states that she went to the markets and bought an exceptionally attractive line of hats, in much greater number than usual, and arranged to price them very low and then stage a formal “Spring Millinery Opening.” But the warm days came hurrying on, a dozen or so women got a peep at her hats and started buying them almost as fast as she could get them unpacked and have kept the New York Hat Shop so busy selling hats that it hasn’t had to have an opening at all.
So Miss Mendelson has given up the idea of having any opening, the warm weather beat her to it, but she is making up for the lack of formality by offering at the first of the week a few hundred of the new hats especially low prices, and will try and start planning for her “Fall Millinery Opening” in plenty time.
Wednesday, March 14, 1973
McCarthy visits Rome to talk with Mike Glenn
Less than 24 hours after he arrived in Athens to assume his job as Georgia’s new basketball coach, Babe McCarthy winged his way to Rome to have a serious face to face talk with Mike Glenn of Coosa.
Thus, McCarthy began fulfilling the promise he made only hours before to seriously recruit what he considered the five or six best high school basketball players in the state.
McCarthy told Glenn, just as he had told the media, that his intentions were to put together a winning program at Georgia made-up, if possible, of Georgia-bred talent.
McCarthy flew into Rome shortly before noon Tuesday and was off again early in the afternoon to visit another prospect. He plans to return to Rome in the near future.
Thursday, March 15, 1973
Canadian band appearance set at West Rome
The Crestwood Wind Ensemble and Stage Band of Ontario, Canada, will appear at the West Rome High School auditorium at 8 p.m. Monday.
The band, directed by Peter D. Ford, will perform in conjunction with the West Rome Chieftain Club monthly meeting. The public is invited. The concert is free.
The 48-member Canadian band is on a tour of the South and will appear in Lynchburg, Va., prior to its Rome appearance. Members will stay overnight with members of the West Rome High band period from Rome, the band will travel to New Orleans, La.
The tour will end at Napoleon, Ohio, on March 27.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Under the auspices of the Rome YMCA and the Rome Berry Circle, the famous Detroit Tigers baseball club, with Ty Cobb, and the Rochester club of the International League will play an exhibition baseball game at Lindale on March 28. Besides Cobb, other famous stars will play in this game, including Bobby Veach, the swarthy veteran of the Detroit outfield, who last year proved the most valuable batsman in the American League. Veach drove in 126 runs.
Year after year, Veach has either led his league or ranked one-two-three in the matter of driving and runs. In 1921, Babe Ruth, establishing a new record for a total number of home runs, eclipsing Veach’s total, but in 1922 Veach again proved more valuable than the crashing Ruth.
The use of the Lindale Park has been donated by Captain H. P. Meikleham, with his usual generosity and the game promises to attract one of the greatest audiences ever assembled in this section.
---
R. H. West, one of Rome’s pioneer citizens, with a circle of friends which embraces all who have known him during the more than half century that he has resided here will leave to take up his residence with his daughter in New Orleans. Mr. West has been for 50 years secretary of Cherokee Lodge of Masons of this city.
Mr. West is to hold his position as secretary of the lodge, an assistant acting here in his place, the lodge wishing that he shall hold the office during the remainder of his life.