Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1970
Annual toys dance scheduled Saturday
The Rome Teen Club will have its annual Toys for Tots dance Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Civic Center. Those attending are asked to bring a new or repairable toy to be given to the Marine Corps Reserve for distribution.
This will also be the Christmas dance with the theme of “White Christmas.” Music will be by the Sundes Funness and admission will be 75 cents for members and $1.25 for visitors. Refreshments will be served and all teenagers in the room in Floyd County area are invited.
Thursday, Dec. 3, 1970
Two ambulance workers attend study course
Billy Yarbrough and Stanley Headrick, employees of Floyd Hospital Ambulance Service, have received the graduate certificate of the Committee on Injuries of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons for completing the “Advanced Practical Course on Emergency Care of the Sick and Injured” sponsored by the committee at the Johnson City Emergency and Rescue Squad Building, Johnson City, Tenn.
Award of the certificate was made at the conclusion of the three-day course of lectures and work practice demonstrations. The advanced training is given to improve the skills and knowledge of persons involved in the emergency handling of sick and injured persons and was the first such academy sponsored course held in Johnson City.
Dr. Sam w. Huddleston, Johnson City orthopedic surgeon, was chairman of the committee of physicians and rescue squad leaders directing the course.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Some 50 men were thrown out of employment yesterday morning when the plant of the Alto Brick Company in West Rome closed down temporarily, owing to the lack of a market for brick at this time as well as the high price of coal used to operate the plant.
Manager B.E. Welch said that the shutdown is only temporary, however, and that he hopes to begin operations again in 30 days. The company has now a large stock of brick on hand with no orders to fill, the same being true of practically every brick making plant in Georgia and the South generally, the manager says.
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 1970
Claim bad taste
LONDON (UPI) – Rolls-Royce is among more than 50 companies which have refused to display a British Safety Council poster showing rear views of a naked man and woman.
The firms claim the poster, which urges workers to wash regularly to reduce skin disease, was in bad taste.
Friday, Dec. 4, 1970
Field of 200 seen for the Santa Open
A forecast of unseasonably warm weather is expected to bring out a field of over 200 golfers for the annual Santa Open tournament to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Kraftsman’s Club.
Officials report that more than 60 already have signed up in advance for the tournament, although is was not necessary to pre-register. Entries will be accepted through Sunday morning.
Golfers pay $5 for each 18-hole round during the two-day event and every penny of this money goes to Cheerful Givers, who in turn use it to help make Christmas a little happier for less fortunate families in Rome and Floyd County.
In each of the past two years, more than $1,000 was raised through the Santa Open tournament alone.
Raymond Williams is defending champ after firing a six-under par 66 a year ago at the Kraftsman’s Club. This marked his fourth title in the Santa Open, more than any other golfer.
Still, no golfer ever has won back-to-back titles and this is what Williams is after this weekend. He will have strong opposition, from most of the top amateur golfers in the area, including such names as Martin Ball, Jerry Argo, Robert Baxter, Lynn Bevis, Willard Nixon, Leon Culberson, Doug Garwood, Bob and Nat Hoyt, Gus and Joe Holbrook, Ab Harris, Jim Holloway, John Hurley, among others.
Merchants in Rome and Floyd County donate prizes.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
On a hillside overlooking the Monongahela River in the heart of the coal fields near Pittsburgh, Penn., two lights illuminating the honor roll of miners of that district who participated in the World War are being burned every night, and have been burning since the tablets were erected more than a year ago.
The expense of the illumination is borne by John Richardson, a loader at the Sunnyside Mine, who contracted with a power company nearby to furnish the power. Richardson had no relatives in the war, and is doing this, it is said, as a mere matter of patriotism.
The roll bears the names of 150 miners who were employed at the Galatin, Manown and Sunnyside mines, and has six gold stars.
---
It appears now that there will certainly be two Christmas trees in Lindale this Christmas.
The Lindale Methodist Sunday School and the Lindale Baptist Sunday School have made definite plans for trees at each of their churches, but just what arrangements has not been announced.
Already each of the Sunday Schools has raised a sum of money for the expense and last night the Lindale Lodge of Masons donated $10 to each of the Sunday School funds.
---
John Johnson, who works in Lindale, was struck on the right shoulder by a big stone from a blast at Myrtle Hill Cemetery at 5 o’clock Thursday morning, while he was passing on Branham Avenue.
The stone narrowly missed his head.