Sunday, Feb 11 1973
East Rome senior to receive 1st ‘Young American’ award
The Northwest Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America, will present its first “Young American” award to Steve Gaines, an East Rome high school senior.
The award will be a highlight of the council’s 42nd annual recognition dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Berry College’s Krannert Center. Hundreds of scouters with their wives and guests from eight northwest Georgia counties will attend the event.
Gaines, 17, resides with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James L. Gaines, 29 Riverview Rd. Rome. He is Georgia vice president of the National Honor Society and in August attended the National Leadership Training Conference in St. Louis, Mo., sponsored by the NHS and Student Councils. He also attended the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program this past summer.
He merited the DAR Award for outstanding citizenship and also received a certificate of merit for outstanding scholarship from the University of Georgia. Gaines served as chairman of a six-county drug education commission sponsored by the Boy Scouts. He is a member of Explorer Post 318, vice lodge chief of the Order of the Arrow, a patrol leader and junior assistant scoutmaster. He is an active member of Rome’s First Baptist Church.
An A-student, he also serves on his high school yearbook staff and has been a member of the wrestling team. He is a winner in high school science fairs, is interested in a Ph.D. degree in chemical engineering and is a participant in Berry College’s joint enrollment program, attending classes at the college each day.
The Young American award will be formally presented to Gaines at the dinner by George C. Turner, Newnan, president of the Boy Scout Area Five of the Southeast Region which covers the state of Georgia.
As presented in the February 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A smashing kick from a grinning mule was a feature of a raid on a craps game in a barn at the plant of the Atlantic Ice and Cold Storage Company. The mule kicked one of the 12 gamblers so hard that he went clean through the side of the building. Five of the players were arrested by officers Mel Johnson and Cull Warren but the others escaped in the confusion created by the mule. The man kicked was leaving the barn at a fast pace but did not figure on the danger of passing the mule. He realized it later.
---
Alleging that his wild ride from Cedartown to Rome was made on a bet by the driver, P. J. Gray of Cedartown, that he could cover the 20 miles in his fast Ford car in 23 minutes, Martin Henry, who resides near Lindale, swore to a warrant before Justice Treadway charging Gray with reckless driving. The auto struck Henry’s horse and buggy near Lindale, he told Justice Treadaway, practically wrecking the buggy and also damaging the auto. No one was injured but Henry is said to want Gray to pay for the damage to the buggy. The warrant against Gray was sent to Cedartown for service. The son of a prominent Cedartown attorney is said to have been in the auto with Gray at the time of the accident.
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1973
Roman honored by international body
Ralph Ivey, Rome attorney and immediate past governor of the Georgia District of Kiwanis International, is one of seven 1971-72 governors named “Distinguished Governor.”
Ivey was notified of the honor by Lorin J. Badskey, International Kiwanis president, and Wes H. Bartlett, immediate past president.
The telegram from the two Kiwanis International officials states:
“On behalf of the Kiwanis International Board of Trustees meeting in Chicago it is our pleasure to announce that you are one of seven 1971-72 Kiwanis Governors successfully meeting all requirements to be named ‘Distinguished Governor.’ This honor is a tribute to you to the high quality of your leadership and to the members and the clubs of your Kiwanis District. Your record is an inspiration to all of us. Congratulations.”
Ivey was selected chairman of the 1971-72 class of Kiwanis Governors, the highest honor his fellow governors could bestow on one of its members. Under his leadership in the Georgia District there was a substantial gain in membership; seven new Kiwanis Clubs were chartered in the Georgia District and the first Kiwanis Club in Rome, Italy, was chartered under the sponsorship of two clubs in the Georgia District; 13 new Key Clubs (Kiwanis-sponsored clubs for leadership in high schools) were chartered; four Circle K clubs were chartered; The Kiwanis Kapers, a junior high and high school talent contest, was begun; Kiwanis-sponsor “Walks for Mankind” for Project Concern were initiated; and the first Georgia Kiwanis District Headquarters building in Thomaston was purchased.
“This Distinguished Governors award will be accepted by me at the Kiwanis International Convention in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in June on behalf of the Georgia District officers, lieutenant governors, coordinators, district committee chairman and 137 club presidents who worked so hard to make this award possible,” Ivey said.
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1973
Cupid has reason for his anonymity
An anonymous professional man purchased 553,000 valentines for his sweetheart by buying a full page ad in Wednesday editions of the Miami Herald and Miami News.
“My love, I adore you,” reads the one and a half inch typescript surrounding the 11-inch high heart surrounded by a border of smaller hearts and the code name “Adalmi.”
Tucked away in a corner of the oversized valentine is the message:
“I wanted to tell you many times how much I love you. Today my love is written on 553,000 pages.”
The valentine, written entirely in Spanish, cost $2,591.50.
“Adalmi” has good reason for remaining anonymous. The Herald said the message is not directed to his wife.
Friday, Feb. 16, 1973
Hyder retains scoring lead
Jim Hyder of North Georgia continues to lead the Georgia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference scoring derby with an average of 24.9 points per game.
Latest GIAC statistics announced Thursday also showed Floyd Mack of La Grange College clinging to the conference rebounding lead with a 15.1 average, followed by Hyder at 12.4.
West Georgia’s Ton Turner has a solid grip on the No. 2 spot in scoring with a 23.8 average followed by North Georgia’s Thad Blankenship at 21.5 and a pair of La Grange stars, Bob Eble at 21.0 and Calvin Williams at 20.0.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In the South, North Carolina is far ahead in agricultural education, and in the Union only one state —Indiana — holds higher rank, according to Roy H. Thomas, North Carolina State supervisor of agricultural education, in an article prepared for national publication. The article tells how over 2,000 farmers stopped work long enough last winter to attend a short course at their respective agricultural schools for the purpose of learning better methods of farming.
---
Miss Ruth Colegate, of 103 Myrtle St., crowned queen of homecoming week at the North Georgia Fair last fall, and who received as a symbol of the honor a diamond platinum bracelet, which she lost recently, has recovered it. The bracelet was found on the broad Street bridge and return to Miss Colgate by the finder, after he had seen the story of the loss published in the Tribune-Herald.