Sunday, Nov. 12, 1972
Pharmacist collects 204 credit cards
When Walter Cavanagh asks a girl up to his bachelor’s pad, instead of etchings she’s likely to see what he claims is the world’s largest collection of credit cards.
“I’ve got 204 and more arrive every day,” Cavanaugh said Thursday.
He said he is listed in the 1972 Guinness Book of Records and his collection soon will be displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in nearby San Francisco.
“It’s a great hobby. Just sit down in front of the television at night when you’re not doing anything and type out applications,” he said. “And presto! Cards begin arriving in the mail.”
Cavanagh, a 29-year-old pharmacist, said his hobby began as a bet with a friends, who managed to collect 114.
“My original conception was to get about 10 or 12,” Cavanagh said.
Cavanagh said most of his cards are just for show. He said he uses only a few for purchases and has never paid a cent in interest on any of them.
He said some of his credit card applications have been questioned. For example, he said, an East Coast oil firm could not understand why he wanted their charge card when their nearest service station was 2,000 miles away.
“I wrote them and explained I was a collector and they sent me one,” said Cavanagh. But he said other companies have complained that he never uses his credit.
“We don’t issue cards to collectors,” one clothing chain told him.
Most of his cards are pinned to a wall in his home, “the most accredited wall in the world.”
Cavanagh says he isn’t worried about the theft of his cards.
“My insurance takes care of everything and it costs me about $5 a year,” he said.
Ironically for the self-described “credit card king,” the drug store where he works doesn’t accept a charge of any kind.
“I’ve tried to convince them,” Cavanagh said. “But they just won’t do it.”
As presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A sign of the revival of business generally and of the manufacturing business particularly in this section is shown in the fact that the Echota Cotton Mills, No. 2, on Eighth Avenue, will inaugurate full-time operation with a night shift necessitated by increased orders, as announced at the mills.
In spite of the recent installation of an additional 10,000 spindles, the Anchor Duck Mills, it was said by one of the officials of the mills, are running full-time, which means that the production is now larger than at any time in the history of the mills.
---
An auto belonging to and driven by T. Phelps, who resides on the Summerville Road near Rome, struck Charles, the four-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Clover near their home on Avenue A, knocking the boy down and inflicting several painful bruises. Although the auto passed entirely over the boy he was not injured except my contact with it when he was knocked down.
The accident was not due to any fault of Mr. Phelps, bystanders said, as he was driving at moderate speed and had called to the child to get out of the way. The little fellow, however, managed to stand in the path of the auto.
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1972
Giant Christmas parade salted for Broad Street on November 27
Welcome Jolly Saint Nick to Rome!
Bands, majorettes, city officials, Boy and Girl Scouts, cheerleaders and clowns will proceed down Broad Street with Santa Claus, in the annual Christmas Parade on Nov. 27. The parade, sponsored by downtown merchants in conjunction with the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 6 p.m.
The festivity heralding Santa’s arrival is “a thing” of the spirit, not business,” said Carl Collins, Chamber executive secretary. The downtown Christmas decorations will be lighted after the parade. “We have all the youth organizations,” added Collins, “and Santa Claus, the car clubs, Shriners, Marines, candy for the kids. It’s a wonderful community gathering.”
The parade customarily attracts thousands of Floyd Countians packing the sidewalk. To insure safety, Chief Police Frank Perry has promised the Rome Police assistance, and several organizations have volunteered traffic-directing services.
The parade will be a two-lane affair this Christmas season, and the units will organize on First Avenue. Any groups wishing to make an entry should contact the Chamber, 232-2401, before next Tuesday.
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1972
Midway takes Boys’ Club titles
Regulation play in the Pee Wee championship game between Midway and Coosa Tuesday ended in a deadlock, 8-8, but Midway captured the title on a penetration rule.
Meanwhile, Midway picked up the Mite title with a solid victory over Johnson, 38-0, to make it a clean sweep in Boys’ Club play.
In the Pee Wee contest, Midway got on the board first with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the second period, but Coosa came back with a tally in the third frame to knot the tilt.
David Holcombe provided the scoring for the winning Midway team with a 27-yard run and then ran the two-point conversion, while Zack Walker scored for Coosa on a 10-yard effort. Jeff Early scored the all-important two-pointer.
In winning the contest, Midway moved inside the 20-yard line more than Coosa.
In the Pee Wee consolation battle, West End won an 8-0 decision over North Heights with Bert Green scoring on a 12-yard run. Kyle Jones had the two-point conversion.
Midway’s Mite team had it rather easy in whipping Johnson. The winners scored twice in the opening frame and that was the contest.
Scoring for Midway were Mark Braden, Randy Nelson, Derick Holcomb, Reggie Terhune, Greg Gentry while Ed Davenport, and Keith Popham had extra points.
Friday, Nov. 17, 1972
Toll road ‘feasible’
The State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that a preliminary road going “in the general direction” of Rome would be “feasible.”
A Mariett- based engineering firm late Thursday submitted the study to DOT’s tollway administrator for any “clarifications and corrections” which may be necessary.
Emory Parrish, deputy commissioner of the DOT, said the final study will not be received until January. Thereafter, he added, the State Highway Board, tollway authority and DOT engineers will have to consider its findings and act.
“Though you’ll soon be seeing some activity,” he said, “you won’t see any dirt moved for several months.”
That portion of the road which would pass through Georgia is expected to begin near Chattanooga, Tenn., “generally following a line from interstates 75 and 24” and through the areas of Rome, Cedartown, Rockmart, Carrollton and LaGrange.
That portion between LaGrange and Columbus over proposed Interstate I-85 would be free.
Three routes are currently proposed for that portion of the road south of Columbus, Parrish said.
One would proceed “almost directly south from Columbus to Interstate 10 near Tallahassee, Fla.” A second “would take the expressway southeasterly from Columbus toward Albany and thence to Interstate 10.” The third “would take the road to Albany and then to Tifton where it would be linked to Interstate 75.”
Bert Lance, commissioner of the DOT, said the road is “feasible” and that it could be built within six years of its final approval by all necessary state and federal agencies.
Parrish declined to discuss the proposed cost, saying “we’re not commenting on it mainly because it could change after our review.”
Asked why Georgia needs another major north-south road, parish replied: “On certain days, I-75 is carrying tremendous traffic so it’s going to need relieving. West Georgia must have better transportation or else it will wind up economically depressed. North to south is also your tourist direction. … The movement of traffic in this state is not east to west when you get south of Atlanta.”
Asked whether it would actually pass through Rome, Parrish declared: “That’s the general direction shown in the preliminary report. I would not say that it would and I wouldn’t say that it wouldn’t. But I personally don’t see any other way for it to go.”
100 years ago as presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Fred Kaufman, known throughout the country as a performer of unusual and often dangerous stunts, will be at the Jervis-Davidson drugstore demonstrating Capi liver and kidney medicine and incidentally will give a free exhibition of his skills.
In this exhibition he will make his escape from a regulation straight jacket while suspended by his feet in mid-air from the tallest building in Rome.
---
The fine $350 radio set purchased by the Rome fire department has now been installed and the public generally is cordially invited to call and listen in at any time in the late afternoon or early evening. The set was installed by Gordon L. Hight and is, he states, as good as any in the country. Messages and concert selections or received from far points with perfect clearness. The firemen also have what is known as a “loud speaker” connected with the radio set and this enables any number of persons present to hear the sounds without having the direct ear connection.