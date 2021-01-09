Sunday, Jan. 3, 1971
Two postmen get awards for heroism
Two Rome letter carriers have received awards for acts of heroism. H. E. Hardin and Joe A. House each were presented $100 by the Post Office Department in recognition of their life-saving acts.
Hardin is credited with saving two persons from death by smoke inhalation. While making a regular mail delivery to the apartment of Joe Wheeler, 818 Darlington Way, he noticed a strong odor of smoke. After vigorous knocking failed to elicit any response, Hardin managed to open the door and rouse Wheeler and his small child before they were overcome by smoke from a burning sofa.
House, a substitute carrier for the department, was involved with saving the lives of an Indiana couple on vacation in Florida. Mrs. S.K. Hammond, of Jeffersonville, Ind., was unable to swim back to shore. Her husband went into the water after her but tired before he could reach her and he, too, became caught in the tide. House heard their cries for help and pulled both to safety.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Sam Johnson and family, who have been residents of Lindale for many years, will move to his farm on the Lindale Pike, near the Porter Place within a week or two. …. What might have been a bad fire at the school building in Lindale was quickly nipped with only slight damages. The defective flue of the heating system in the girls toilet set fire to the woodwork but the fire was discovered before it gained any headway.
---
The little boy that was born to Mr. and Mrs. W.I. Jackson, of 219 Walnut Ave., New Year’s morning should not only be able to remember correctly his birthday, but should be able, after being apprised of the time of his birth to remember the exact minute, because he was born in the first minute of the new year, 1921.
---
Freedom is again on bad terms with Roy Harris, one of the three Floyd County young men charged with burglary and other things, and who, with his brothers, Yank and John, escaped from the jail at Cedartown recently, where they were being held for trial at the next term of Floyd Superior Court. John Harris was recaptured, but Yank is still at liberty. Roy Harris was arrested at Rockmart by the police there and was brought back and lodged in the city jail. He will be taken to the jail at LaFayette by W.A. Wright, detective of the Southern Railroad, for Sheriff Wilson.
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1971
First case closed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (UPI) – The career of District Attorney Roy Woofter, who began his first term Monday, opened with a bang.
Shortly after Woofter took office, a county investigator, Luke Wills, was inspecting his revolver when it misfired into the ceiling, leaving a dime-sized hole.
Woofter closed the case after he determined the firing was accidental.
Wednesday, Jan 6, 1971
Junior college classes begin
The winter quarter at Floyd Junior College got underway Tuesday when classes convened for the first time in the college’s new facilities on the campus on U.S. Highway 27 south of Rome.
Registration, which began Monday for winter quarter classes, will continue through Monday. Persons interested in enrolling should contact Floyd’s Office of Admissions and Records. Requirements for admission are high school graduation or the equivalent and completion of the Scholastic Aptitude Test of the College Entrance Examinations Board. Classes meet from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. each day.
On Tuesday morning an informal open house was held to give students the opportunity to meet college administrators and staff and faculty members to explore the new offices. The event was coordinated by a student committee.
A special open house for the public, also being planned by students, is scheduled for the latter part of January. Details will be announced later.
This is Floyd’s second quarter in operation. During the fall quarter, classes met in facilities in downtown Rome while construction of campus buildings was completed.
The new facilities consist of the Administration Building, which contains the Student Lounge, the cafeteria, and the bookstore as well as administrative offices; the Academic Building, which houses classrooms, lecture rooms, laboratories, faculty offices and the library; the Physical Education Service Building, which is not yet completed; and the Maintenance Building. Paved parking is provided for more than 700 automobiles.
Thursday, Jan. 7, 1971
Shorter takes a 95-83 licking
LAGRANGE, Ga. – The Shorter College Hawks learned one lesson that will stay with them for a long time when it comes to dealing with LaGrange College – never relax under any conditions.
It was wasn’t a matter of relaxing by the Hawks, but more the fact that the LaGrange players took turns doing the damage in handing Shorter a 95-83 defeat Wednesday night.
Actually, Shorter could have been in the game providing the first half could be eliminated. LaGrange jumped into a big lead in the first five minutes of the game and then moved to the 44-31 halftime advantage. The winners had a 12-7 lead after five minutes of play, held onto a 20-14 advantage at midway the period and moved up to a 28-19 showing with five minutes left in the half.
Larry Throgmorton found the range in the second half after hitting only two field goals in the final 20 minutes of play. He rippled the nets for 10 two-pointers in the second half for 33 points. Throgmorton captured the game scoring honors.
Following Throgmorton in the scoring department were Earl Thompson with 19 counters, Rusty Oxford with 14 and Steve Hatch with 12 counters.
Shorter hit 41 percent from the floor with 31 of 75, while LaGrange had 34 of 64 for a 53 percent. Both teams hit in the low 70s in free throw accuracy.
The Hawks will step outside of conference play Saturday night to meet Oglethorpe at Memorial Gym with the Rome Metro and Rome Kiwanis clubs and the students and faculty of Cartersville High School the Hawks’ guests.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A woman giving her name as Lillian McGill, age 29 years, called police headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., and stated that she had killed a man a couple of days prior and put his body under the bed and forgot about it until she started to sweep her room. The police visited the room in a small hotel and found the unclothed body of a man about 25 years old. In her written statement, according to the police, the woman said she knew the man only as “Frank” and that he told her he was employed in a saloon. She said that in a quarrel he struck her and she got her pistol from the dresser and shot him three times through the head. She declared she had been in a dazed condition since and insisted that she forgot the tragedy until now.