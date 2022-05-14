Tuesday, May 2, 1972
Rome Paper delivers 5-4 surprise to B&S
Many people might think B&S Construction is the “class” team of the Community League, but right now they are bringing up the rear.
Rome Paper saw to that Monday night with a 5-4 victory as the 1972 slow-pitch softball season got underway at three different fields.
Two other Community League games were played. Sam’s Fence Co. edged Warren Lindsey, 9-7, and Mathis Grocery toppled Burger King, 9-5. In the Industrial League, it was West Point-Pepperell over Georgia Power, 6-5, and Local 766 over Trend Mills, 17-15. Floyd Springs defeated New Armuchee, 15-11, and Pleasant Hope beat Garden Lakes, 7-4, in Church League games.
B&S Construction won the Northwest Georgia invitational tourney a couple of weekends back and that’s another reason they are favored in the Community League. Then B&S scored three ties in the top the first inning last night.
However, Rome Paper scored singletons in the fifth and sixth to tie the game at 4-4 and then rallied in the bottom of the eighth for the victory. Dempsey and Powell got two hits each to pace the losers and Locklear had three hits for Rome Paper.
Sam’s Fence did most of its scoring in the early innings and then held off Warren Lindsey for the victory. The winners pounded out a dozen hits, including a pair each by Finley and Williams. Pete O’Dillon was the top hitter for the losers with a perfect three-for-three night.
Mathis Grocery scored runs in the first six innings and led Burger King all the way for its win. Madden with three hits and Robinson with a pair paced Burger King. For the victors, Marsh rapped four hits and Hunnicutt collected a pair.
West Point-Pepperell scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game and then pushed across the winning marker in the seventh inning. Digsby went three-for-three for the winners; Kennedy also got three hits for the losers.
Trend Mills scored five runs in the first and seven runs in the last but did little scoring in between. Consequently, Local 766 came up with nine runs in the last two innings for the victory.
As presented in the May 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Reports that the body of SarHicca Conceppo had been held unburied 13 years by an undertaker at Laurinburg, N. C., because of failure to pay his bill has been investigated by Charles Maurro, Italian consul here, and it was said that a protest has been filed with the state department at Washington. According to the reports at Charleston, the body had been publicly exhibited in a window of the undertaker’s place of business and some residents of Laurinburg said it has become petrified. Conceppo, who was an employee of a circus, was mortally hurt in a fight near McColl, S.C., 13 years ago.
---
The Fairbanks Company in West Rome has been running at full capacity to complete a heavy order for wheelbarrows to be used in relief work and for work and repairing brakes in the levees on the Mississippi River in several states. Two carloads were shipped Monday morning. Another carload will be shipped this morning and a fourth carload Wednesday morning. The wheelbarrows are all of large size and the carloads were all so large.
The order necessitated night work as well as Sunday work, the plant running to its full capacity for the rush order.
Monday, May 1, 1972
Protestant backlash apparently beginning in Northern Ireland
Embattled police said today Norther Ireland’s dreaded Protestant backlash may be starting after Protestant crowds went on a stoning, burning and looting rampage in Belfast.
Shops and pubs were set ablaze in a three-hour fight Sunday between rioters and police in eastern Belfast’s Newtownards Road district, a Protestant stronghold. Bloody riots in eastern Belfast on Saturday night injured 12 police and 13 civilians.
A spokesman at Belfast police headquarters said, “It’s a case of the gamekeepers turned poachers. The Protestant crowds are attacking us. The Protestant backlash seems under way.”
He said the violence no longer seemed solely the work of teenage gangs who wear tartan scarves as badges of Protestantism. The rioters’ base appeared to be broadening from a purely hooligan element, he added.
Up to now, the Roman Catholic Irish Republican Army has caused most of the violence in Northern Ireland’s nearly three years of bloodshed and destruction.
The anger of the Protestant majority has been mounting since Britain a month ago suspended the Protestant-based provincial parliament and assumed direct rule in a move to placate rebellious Catholics.
Hardline Protestant leader William Craig, founder of the militant Vanguard movement which claims 100,000 supporters, issued a warning to the British government Sunday night.
His letter to Prime Minister Edward Heath said unless the IRA is completely destroyed “then the loyalist people of Ulster will have no other option but to take action which is considered appropriate in the present situation.”
Craig said Protestants were beginning to envisage civil war.
Sunday night and early today, at least six shops and pubs were wrecked by flying rocks or set ablaze with flaming gasoline bombs. Police reported widespread looting.
Wednesday, May 3, 1972
City denies peace group walk permit
Berry College, Kennesaw Junior College, Shorter College and Floyd Junior College student governments have called for a strike of classes and an endorsement of a Vietnam symposium to be held at Berry College Thursday at 11 a.m.
Berry and Shorter Student Government Associations have also sent a letter to President Nixon protesting the bombing of Hanoi and Haiphong, said Alan Armstrong, president of Students for Peace and Justice (SPJ) at Berry.
In accordance with the Berry S.G.A. resolution in support of the symposium, Berry administrators have suspended classes for the time of the meeting.
The Students for Peace and Justice group also sought to hold a rally and peace parade Thursday afternoon but was denied permission by the city for a parade permit because it was “inappropriate political activity.”
Assistant City Manager Jim Crowdis told the News-Tribune today that it was the “basic policy” of the City Commission to allow each school one parade permit a year. He said permits were usually given to high schools for “homecoming parades.”
Crowdis said that the commissioners decided not to approve the permit in this case because “this parade was of a political nature” and was “not planned by a school sponsored group.”
Armstrong said that a group would gather at the Memorial to the Known Soldier at Myrtle hill without parading.
Friday, May 5, 1972
Sherwood Forest Baptist dedicates new sanctuary
The Sherwood Forest Baptist Church will celebrate the beginning of its 11th year by dedicating a new 500-seat capacity sanctuary and educational building Sunday at 4:00 p,m. Dr. Searcy S. Garrison, executive secretary of the Georgia Baptist Convention, will be guest speaker. He also spoke at the constituting of the church in March 1961.
The church began in the Lloyd’s peach packing shed on the Kingston Road in April 1968 as a mission of the Riverside Baptist Church and the Floyd County Baptist Association.
The new building is equipped with the most modern sound and lighting systems. It also contains a new organ along with padded pews and wall to wall carpeting. It houses a complete Sunday School department for adults as well as several additional rooms for Sunday School and worship attendance overflow. The first floor also houses a modern kitchen and banquet space for 200 in the Fellowship Hall.
Along with the new sanctuary building, the first floor of the older educational building has been completely renovated to house new church offices and a pastor’s study.
It also houses another new department for adults as well as completely renovated nurseries for children under four years of age. A bridal room is also located on this floor.
Calvin Cooper has served as committee chairman for the new building. Serving along with him were Charles Moore, vice chairman, Charles Lear, secretary, E. W. Alexander, William Ayers, Nolan Clark, Larry LePean, Rudy McDermont and Joe Searcy.
The Rev. Edward Gilstrap, pastor, invites all friends in the church to share this occasion.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In the year 1911 — more than 10 years ago — a man who lived here at that time but now resides 400 mi away — owed the firm of Hill & Owens an account of $24. He was forced to go into bankruptcy and so the account of Hill & Owens remained unpaid, with many other accounts. Recently the man called at the Hill & Owens store and paid the old account, and the firm declared that had Diogenes been still alive with his lantern looking for an honest man this man would have been pointed out as entitled to the credit of being one.
---
Three autos loaded with prohibition officers, under command of Assistant Commissioner Jones of Georgia, and mostly from Atlanta, left Rome for the neighborhood of the affray between officers and moonshiners in Gordon County, in which officer A. J. Spence of this city was wounded and Oscar Studdart and J. C. Adams, now in the Floyd County jail, were also wounded, according to statements made by officers. It is presumed that the party of officers which left here will attempt to “clean up” the neighborhood of the affray and arrest the other members of the party of seven moonshiners still at large. Two men alleged to have been in the party are in the Gordon County jail and gave their names as Stroud and Teat.
The condition of Mr. Spence, who is in charge of law enforcement in a considerable section of North Georgia, was reported at the Harbin hospital as satisfactory.