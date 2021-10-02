Sunday, September 19, 1971
Spaceman visitor paved way for landing on moon
Astronaut Russell L. Schweikart, whose experiments aboard Apollo 9 paved the way for America’s moon landings, will make a special appearance in Rome on Monday for the opening of the 23rd Annual Coosa Valley Fair.
“Rusty,” as he is known to his friends, is no stranger to the North Georgia area. His wife is the former Clare Whitfield of Atlanta.
Schweikart first gained attention as the Lunar Module Pilot on Apollo 9. Although he was a space roofie at the time of the flight, March 3-13, 1969, he recorded several firsts while in space. He was one of the first men to transfer from one ship to another, and his space walk was the first in space test for the suit that future astronauts were to wear on the surface of the moon.
Apollo 9 was the third manned space flight in the Apollo series and only the second to be launched by the huge Saturn rocket. The mission also included the first manned flight of the lunar landing module.
Schweikart and fellow astronaut James A. McDivitt separated the lunar lander 109 miles from the command module, then caught it six hours later and docked.
Schweikart’s duties since the Apollo 9 flight include training for upcoming spaceflights and research on the Skylab Project.
Schweikart, his wife, and their five children now live in Houston, Texas. He holds the master science degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Rome is one of the cleanest cities morally in the United States, little or big, according to the views of Police Chief Charlie Harris, who reports a big decrease in the amount of crime, due in large measure to the decrease in liquor drinking.
Chief Harris’s books show a big slump in the number of arrests and of unpunished crimes.
“We are on to the curves of the crooks, and they usually give Rome a wide berth,” declared the chief. “A place the size of Rome has a smaller area to patrol; consequently, when a crook hits town it is easy to pick him up. Now and then one can hide out along the riverbank, but if he hangs around Broad Street much we sooner or later nab him.
“Nobody and no town can be entirely free of these gentry, but in Rome we’ve got them on the run, no question about that.
“Prohibition has undoubtedly done a great deal of good. You don’t see men in the gutter anymore like you used to see them every Saturday night. Only now and then do you see them jiggly drunk, and 25 years from now, in my opinion, a drunk man will be pretty much of a curiosity. The younger generation will care less and less about liquor.”
Tuesday, September 21, 1971
Pepperell takes lead in team defense
It’s evident now why the Pepperell Dragons have a 3-0 record and are the surprise team of the Rome area. It’s called defense.
Otis Gilbreath’s boys presently have the best defensive mark in the area, allowing just 100.3 yards per game and less than 25 yards per game through the air.
Pepperrell’s first two wins came against lower classification teams and a lot of people were reserving judgment on the Dragons. Then came a 6-2 victory over Darlington this past week and suddenly the Dragons find themselves tied for the sub-region lead.
The second-best defensive club is Rockmart with an average of 112.3 yards per game. Then comes Adairsville at 114 yards and West Rome at 125.5 yards.
Those four clubs have a combined record of 10 wins and a single loss, so it appears defense goes a long way.
Offensively, East Rome remains the top club in the area with 323.7 yards per game, most of it on the ground. In fact, the Gladiators are the only team averaging 300 or more yards per game.
Wednesday, September 22, 1971
Model student winner in ‘Miss Floyd’ event
After getting off to a slow start Monday, the 23rd Annual Coosa Valley Fair picked up steam Tuesday night with a large crowd on hand to see the crowning of a 17-year-old Model student as Miss Floyd County.
Lori Watters, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Watters of Turner Chapel Road, will advance to the Miss Coosa Valley Fair contest Thursday night at a chance at a $500 cash scholarship.
The brown-haired lass won over representatives from five other high schools in the city and county.
Friday, September 24, 1971
Russian spy defects to Britain
A senior Soviet intelligence agent defected to Britain with documents on a Russian spy network, the Foreign Office announced today.
The Foreign Office ordered 105 Soviet employees of the embassy, the trade delegation, the Moscow Bank and the Aeroflot airline to leave Britain.
Ninety of the Russians currently on duty here were given two weeks to leave. Another 15, currently abroad, will be denied permission to return to London.
The mass expulsion is the biggest of its kind in modern diplomatic history except in cases of countries breaking off relations.
The expelled officials, all accused of espionage activities, are spread throughout through the embassy, the airline, the tourist agency Intourist, machinery rental center and the Moscow Narodny Bank, a Foreign Office spokesman said.
Sir Denis Greenhill, permanent secretary acting for Foreign Secretary Sir Alec Douglas-Home, gave the British decision in written form to Ivan Ippilotov, the Soviet charge d’Affaires.
None of those expelled will be replaced, the British said. This would reduce the Soviet population to 445 and the Foreign Office said anyone else detected and espionage activities would be ejected without replacement.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In spite of the terrific heat, the Rome High School football team has put in a week of very stiff workouts, holding their first scrimmage.
About 24 men are trying out for positions on the team. And with many of last year’s squad and lettermen back, Rome High should have a winning football team. The varsity has not been picked, but with such men as Alexander, Mitchell, Stevens, Cooper, Wood, Mulkey and Mynnis trying out for the backfield, Rome High should be well taken care of in that department, and the line will be equally as strong. The team will be heavier than last year and will be more experienced. Practically every man on the team has had experience on a school team and some of the new men will make the last year’s men hustle to hold their positions.
The schedule has not yet been arranged, but negotiations are going on with several schools and the outlook is bright for several good games to be played this year. It is probable that one of the teams in the Atlanta City Prep League will be played.
---
Babe Ruth has 13 more games in which to make four home runs to reach the goal of 60 home runs for this season. New York’s fans are willing to bet most anything that he’ll do it.
The Bambino will face the St. Louis club at the Polo Grounds again. He got his 55th off Shocker of the Browns, sailing the pellet over the right field stands.
Interest in whether Ruth will make 60 home runs this season is so keen it almost rivals that in the pennant race itself.
Ruth himself isn’t making any predictions, now that he has shattered his own home run record of 54 made last year.
---
Dalton citizens alarmed by the possibility of the main Dixie Highway route being designated via Rome came over to the city and forced to meet Frank Reynolds, manager of the Ansley Hotel, Atlanta, and secretary of the State Automobile Association.
They launched at the Forrest and heard a short address by Mr. Reynolds, but it was said that little encouragement was given them, unless they promptly see to it that the roads by Dalton are made better than those by Rome. In the party of Dalton citizens registered at the Forrest were: Paul B. Fite and Paul B. Fite Jr., W.M. Sapp and W.M. Sapp Jr., Jay. G. McLellan, Jay. M. McClellan, T.A. Hopper, T.C. McCamy and M.C. Forster.