Sunday, April 25, 1971
GE gives land for new city school
General Manager Russ Morris of the Medium Transformer Department announced Saturday that the General Electric Company has donated 20 acres of land to the City of Rome as the site for a new elementary school.
Morris said that the tract of land is located in the southeast corner of the Medium Transformer Department’s property in West Rome and lies along Lavender Drive from the Rome Frozen Foods Company.
“Rome schools and the school leadership supporting them have made impressive progress through improved facilities and higher standards in the past decade,” Morris said, “and General Electric is proud to be a part of this continuing community improvement.”
Accepting the deed to the property, W.B. Primm, chairman of the Rome Board of Education, stated, “It is with great pleasure that I express, on behalf of the Rome school system and all of the citizens of Rome, our deep appreciation to Mr. Morris and the General Electric Company for the gift of this 20-acre tract of land on Lavender Drive on which a new school will soon be constructed.”
Primm pointed out that the new elementary school on Lavender Drive will be the third and last to be built under a long-range plan developed three years ago. The long-range plan called for two large elementary schools in each section of town. This new school will replace the Fourth Ward and the Elm Street schools.
Primm said that architect Bobby Toles has already completed plans for the new school and that the plans are ready for submission to the State School Building Authority. Cost of the new school will be approximately $750,000, according to Primm, with occupancy expected by September 1972.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Too young to know what she was doing — a mere child, as she expressed it in her suit filed in Floyd’s Superior Court — Pauline Hunter found, she says, after being married six days, that she had to leave her husband, Robert Hunter, or submit to abuse and blows.
The pathetic story told in the suit is that the couple married on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and she left him on the following Tuesday. Two worn to fight to return to the home of her father, as she had married against his wishes, she remained away a few days but finally returned and spite of the humiliation of it all, to the parental roof. All the parties live in this county.
She says that three days after her marriage her husband became intoxicated and threatened to strike her and the next day did strike her and she left him. She is asking for a divorce.
Monday, April 26, 1971
Cosmonauts satisfied with short space trip
MOSCOW (AP) – Col. Vladimir Shatalov, the Soyuz 10 commander, says he and his two crewmen were “completely satisfied” with their two-day space trip to test new docking equipment in space.
The three cosmonauts returned to earth safely Sunday aboard the command ship module after the test of a new docking collar and other equipment for use in building orbital space platforms.
Shatalov told newsmen the flight program was “big, complicated and tense.”
Rookie cosmonaut Nikolai Rukavishnikov said, “We are alive, healthy and in one piece.” But he said the Soyuz landing module narrowly escaped dropping into a lake.
Descending t the end of an orange parachute at dawn, it touched down only 130 feet from the lake in Soviet Central Asia.
Soyuz 10 docked with the unmanned space station Salute Saturday, and the two craft orbited for 5-1/2 hours locked together.
Salute remains in space, possibly to be sued again when Soyuz 11 is sent up.
The Russians did not disclose how their new docking collar works. Negotiations between the Soviet Union and the United States are under way to work out compatible docking equipment so one nation could rescue another’s spacecraft if that became necessary.
New electronic finder equipment for docking and rendezvous in space as well as unspecified new accessories also were tested on the Soyuz 10 flight.
Shatalov told Soviet newsmen in Karaganda, 1,800 miles southeast of Moscow: “We are still working toward the creation of an orbital space station. The past decade has seen us move step by step toward the solution of the problem. This flight was one more step.”
The Soyuz 10 mission was the briefest Soviet space flight since 1965 and the first manned shot in nearly 11 months.
Shatalov, 43, and engineer Alexei Yeliseyev, 36, made their third space flights. Rukavishnikov, 29, made his first.
Tuesday, April 27, 1971
Coosa is 4-A golf champ
Three hundred and twenty-two strokes didn’t settle a thing Monday afternoon, but an extra hole did as the Coosa Eagles defeated Rockmart in a playoff for the Region 4-A golf championship.
Both the Eagles and Rockmart yellow Jackets totaled 322 strokes for their four-man teams after a full day of play yesterday at the Kraftsman’s Club. Then on the first hole of a sudden death playoff. Glenn Gattenby applied the final touch when he sank a par putt.
Gattenby’s putt was the third by a Coosa golfer on the hole. The fourth man had a bogey-five.
However, Rockmart couldn’t match as the Jackets recorded a couple of pars and two bogeys.
That means Coosa will represent 4-A in the Georgia Class A golf tournament to be held next month. Date and site of the event will be announced later.
The Eagles will be joined by Kent Lovvorn of Carrollton, who took low medalist honors for the 18-hole tournament with a two-over par 74. Tied for the second spot were Harry White of Cartersville and Phil Statham of Rockmart, who carded 77s.
Eight teams competed in the event. Besides Coosa and Rockmart, this included Cartersville, Carrollton, Manchester, Taylor County, Pebblebrook and Haralson County.
Coosa’s top scorer for the day was Gary Bordelon who shot a 79. Then Gattenby with an 80, Tommy Taylor with an 81 and Steve Williams with an 82.
Rockmart’s 322 score came on a 77 by Statham, 78 by Ricky Bowers, 82 by Gary Quick and 85 by Jeff Ellis.
Wednesday, April 28, 1971
Floyd School of Nursing caps students
Sixteen student nurses received caps during the fourth annual Floyd School of Nursing capping ceremony at Berry College
Capping signifies that a student nurse has successfully completed requirements for the probationary period which includes the study of nursing fundamentals, pharmacology, anatomy, physiology and psychology along with working in clinical areas.
Kohn Sanders, chairman of the Floyd Hospital Authority, and Mrs. M. Rita Conlong, director of Nursing Education, presented the caps.
Mrs. David Fyffe, member of the State Board of Nurses Examiners, addressed the class.
Miss Judy DeMore, president of the Junior Class, performed the candle lighting ceremony, and each of the students was presented a nurse’s Bible by Mrs. Torris Geraldson of the Gideon Society.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
William Sims of Haralson County, now in the county jail here for the federal authorities on a charge of being at a still in that county, tells a curious and pitiful tale. He was visited in jail by a physician because he declares he cannot sleep.
Sims was found, according to his story, at the still a year ago. He had a few drinks of moonshine whiskey and shortly afterward went crazy. He was sent to the state insane hospital in Milledgeville where he remained from September of last year to sometime in January of the present year, when he was discharged on parole. He says he was cured and never had any more crazy spells.
Along then came the federal officers and found him at a farm in Haralson County preparing to make a crop and he was arrested and brought to jail here to answer the charge made a year ago.
Sims says that he has a wife and three children waiting for him at home to put his crop through. They are dependent on his work and now again he fears losing his mind, as he doesn’t sleep and the “pains in the back of his head” have come back. He talks sensibly, is a man of good appearance and evidently his troubles began when he drank the moonshine whiskey at the Haralson County still.
---
Flags of the old empire are flying at half staff along the streets of Potsdam, Germany, and mourning bands are in evidence on all sides. Shop windows displaying a portrait of the former empress Augusta Victoria are draped in black and flower pieces bearing her insignia. Hundreds of individuals and societies are honoring the memory of the former queen, who will be buried next with imperial honors in the antique temple adjoining the new palace in San Souci Park, where she lived virtually all her married life.
The First Presbyterian Church of Rome is celebrating its 76th anniversary, and while there is no set program for the occasion, a large attendance is expected. The pastor, Dr E.R. Leyburn, will deliver a historical review of the church, which was founded in 1833 at Livingston, when that place was the county seat of this county. In April 1845 the church was removed to Rome, then made the county seat, with only 13 members. Its history since then, save during the period of the War Between the States, has been one of continuous growth and influence.
The organization has built three churches, including that which it occupied at Livingston, the church now located at 7th Avenue and Broad Street, and the church that is located its present site on Third Avenue.
The first pastor was Dr. J.M.M. Caldwell, and he was succeeded by Rev. John Jones, who afterward became chaplain of the famous 8th Georgia Regiment. Since that date the church was in the charge of Pastor Kaufmann, who served a short time, Dr. S.E. Axson, who was in charge from 1866 to 1882, Dr. Bunting, who also served a short time, Dr. George T, Goetchius, who died in 1895, Dr. G.G. Sydnor, who served until 1919 when he went to a West Virginia church, and the present pastor, Dr. Leyburn.