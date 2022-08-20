Sunday, Aug. 6, 1972
Trend Mills truck design wins awards
What’s 55 feet long, weighs 28 tons empty, has 18 wheels, is white with stripes and has just won a beauty contest? Why it’s Trend Mills new tractor-trailer, of course.
Trend’s newly designed tractor-trailer took first prize for “best use of color” in the eighth annual Fleet Marketing Contest sponsored by the Private Carrier Conference (PCC), a member of the American Trucking Association. The award was presented at the PCC’s 13th mid-year meeting in Houston, Texas, on May 25.
Four categories were open to contestants: tractor-trailers, straight trucks, tractor-tankers and industrial and specialized trucks. Trend Mills took first prize among 55 entries submitted in the tractor-trailer category.
The new trailer is white across the bottom half with horizontal stripes of orange, hot pink, blue, yellow and mustard across the top. Bold black letters on the side spell out Trend.
The new design was developed by Trend’s creative staff, which worked closely with a graphics design consulting firm in Atlanta. “We set out to create a colorful, visually exciting design that would reflect Trend’s image as a quality and fashion leader in the carpeting industry,” said Manny Friedman, vice president-marketing. “We evidently landed right on target.”
Last year, Trend’s fleet of 29 tractors and 69 trailers traveled 3.5 million miles carrying nine million square yards of Trend carpeting to dealers and warehouses across the country.
How do Trend’s 37 tractor-trailer drivers like the new color scheme? “They think it’s great,” said William Johnson, supervisor of transportation. “Driving a good-looking rig is like working in a beautiful office.”
As presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Dixie Government Store, at No. 417 Broad Street, selling all the things the United States government issued to the soldiers during the world war, will open soon and throw on the market in Rome such bargains as have never, it is claimed, been offered here before.
The tent you have been wanting for that hunting trip; the camp chairs and tables, the cot, the blankets, the government issue shirts, coats, breeches, socks, underwear and shoes and even the bacon can be bought.
Gas masks, saddles, bridles, overcoats, raincoats, razors, packs, kitchen “furniture” canteens, hip boots, over shoes, overalls and hundreds of other things are all going on sale, and the prices are said to be way below the quartermaster prices of war times.
The Rome store is under the management of Mr. J. D. Weinkle, and he, with his force of workers, will put this big stock of goods out as fast as customers call for it. If it is bargains you want, look over the list of articles for sale, listed in an advertisement on another page of this issue of the Tribune-Herald, and then go and buy.
---
Following the recent raise of two cents in the price of gasoline, a very short time ago, a cut of a cent a gallon in the price was announced here at local garages and filling stations. This puts the present price at 27 cents a gallon. A number of automobile owners declared that while they have no real information on the subject, they have a deep-seated conviction that a fall of at least another cent a gallon is not far off and that would get the price back to what it was not so long ago — 26 cents a gallon. Dealers, however, declined to confirm the prediction and several seemed inclined to believe another drop was not so near as the automobile owners believed.
Monday, Aug. 7, 1972
Petition list on legal liquor wins approval
The News-Tribune has learned that in excess of 4,900 names on a petition calling for a referendum on the question of the legal sale of alcoholic beverages in the city of Rome has been checked by officials and “found to be good,” spokesmen said.
A law passed during the last session of the General Assembly allows cities and counties to hold separate liquor votes.
For such an election to be called in the city of Rome a petition signed by over 4,200 voters would have been required.
According to the spokesmen, the names were counted and checked against the 1970 voters list. The petition, which was drawn and collected by the Referendum Advisory Committee, will probably be presented to the Rome City Commission at its regular meeting today at 8 p.m.
Tuesdsay, Aug. 8, 1972
Bradshaw named track coach
The appointment of Wayne Bradshaw as head track coach at Darlington School was announced today by Darlington President Gordon E. Bondurant.
Bradshaw, who will begin his second year at Darlington this fall, formally was head track coach at Washington-Wilkes High School in Washington, Ga., where he earned a very successful record. During the six years he was at Washington-Wilkes, Bradshaw earned a Dual and Tri-Meet record of 50 wins and 17 losses.
In announcing the appointment, Mr. Bondurant said: “We are very pleased that Mr. Bradshaw will be working with the Darlington track team as head coach. His experience as a track coach as well as his enthusiasm and drive make him a valuable addition to the Darlington athletic program.”
A native of De land, Fla., Bradshaw graduated from the University of Georgia in 1965 with a B. S. degree in education and the major in physical education. Besides being head track coach, Bradshaw also was assistant head football coach and an instructor of physical education at Washington-Wilkes.
Assistant football coach at Darlington, Bradshaw also teaches physical education at the Junior School.
He and his wife, Doris, have two children. They reside on the Darlington campus.
Thursday, Aug 10, 1972
Fischer continues lead for chess championship
Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky are scheduled for their 13th game in the world chess championship today with the score 7-5 in the American challenger’s favor. The 12th game ended Wednesday night in a draw, as the experts had predicted.
Russian aides confirmed that the champion’s wife and son would arrive from Moscow in time for tonight’s game, in which Spassky was to lead off with the white pieces. With a maximum of 12 games still to be played, he needs seven more points to retain his crown, and Fischer needs another five and a half to take it. A win counts as full point.
Spassky piled on the pressure Wednesday after the overnight adjournment and Fischer tried in vain to bring his rook to bear in an attack.
Spassky in the 1969 championship match with Tigran Petrosian forged ahead in the last eight games to win.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Carrollton organizations are actively in preparation for the coming of the Georgia Swine-Growers Association which convenes August 30-31. Acting with the officials of the Association, a program of two full days has been completed, which is said to be one of the best ever put on by the Association. Reports from various parts of the state indicate that the attendance will be large and the interest keen.
President H. B. Ralls Jr., of the Association, advises that a motorcade of eight cars will attend from Turner County. Carrollton earned the praise of the Georgia Press Association for the entertainment provided for its members while in session here in 1920, and every effort will be made to fully equal if not surpass that record in the entertainment of the swine growers.
---
“Tuffie” Jacobs, son of George Jacobs of Rome, won praise for his skill as a motorcyclist in the tryouts at Atlanta for the races at Lakewood Park in that city.
The sports editor of the Atlanta Constitution said: “Tuffie Jacobs, the speed bug, was also on hand and showed good speed. Jacobs is a master of a motorcycle and there is no doubt that he will make a good showing, provided he can get a little more speed in his motor. He could easily handle 10 or 15 miles an hour more than he has at present.”