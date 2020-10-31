Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1970
McHenry, West End, Coosa garner wins
McHenry, West End and Coosa claimed victories in Mite and Pee Wee play Tuesday afternoon.
McHenry had the hardest fight of the day in claiming a 16-14 victory over Armuchee in a Mite contest. The difference proved to be the failure to garner a two-point conversion in the first period.
Willy Sensing and Sammy Burdette had touchdowns for the winners with Burdette coming through with a pair of two-point conversions for the victory margin. Tony Brock and Randy Dunaway scored for Armuchee.
West End rolled to a 28-6 victory over Coosa with a touchdown in each period of play. Allan Moore, Russ West, Donnie Smith and Donnie Spellman had touchdowns for the winners with Spellman coming through with a pair of extra points.
Coosa’s Mite team rolled to an easy 31-0 victory over West End behind the scoring of Brad Payne, who had three touchdowns and an extra point for the contest. Steve Edwards also added a touchdown while Pat Patterson had two extra points and Barry Simpson one.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John Chapman, who is being held at the police station here on a charge of violating the federal prohibition laws, recently made his escape one evening, by tearing away a portion of a heavy screen from a back window. The bars which guard the window do not reach higher than about eight inches from the ceiling and the opening is protected by a very heavy wire screen, fastened with spikes. By some means these had become loosened and Chapman managed to make an opening large enough to permit his getting through. He is still at large.
---
The automobile of W.A. Keown, a well-known Roman, was stolen almost before his eyes. The auto, a Ford roadster, was parked directly in front of his office in the Forrest Hotel building at Broadway and 5th Avenue, in plain sight of his desk in the window along with a number of other cars. Several persons were, as usual, sitting in front of the hotel at the time period
Mr. Keown had left his desk in order to go into the barbershop next door for a shave and was being shaved when the car was stolen. It was in its place when he entered the barbershop and it was not there when he came out.
Police Chief Harris was promptly notified of the theft and the police at once became busy in a search for it and for the nervy thief who stole it.
Monday, Oct. 26, 1970
College course offered in horse shoeing
RENO, Nev. (AP) A University of Nevada at Reno instructor says the hardest thing his students will have to learn in his classes is how to avoid getting kicked.
Ray W. Sylvester, 75, will teach a class in horse shoeing at the university’s general extension office beginning Nov. 2.
“The hardest thing in shoeing a horse is to keep them from getting kicked,” Sylvester says adding that if handled right, “the horse won’t fuss.”
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 1970
New York Brass scheduled here
The New York Brass Quintet has been engaged by the Rome Community Concert Association for the third performance of the group’s 1970-71 season, to appear at the City Auditorium on March 9.
Already announced are the first two concerts with the widely known “Men of Song” quartet appearing on Nov. 3 and the two-piano team of Ferrante and Teicher scheduled for a Sunday matinee on Jan. 24.
The chances are good, according to concert association president William Towers III, that a fourth performance for the season may be scheduled. An announcement regarding such a possible fourth performance will be made within a few weeks.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 1970
Chieftains site boasts Georgia’s biggest oak
Georgia’s largest white oak tree has been located in the front yard of the historical 200-year-old Chieftains Home near the Celanese Corp. plant in Rome.
The giant tree has a circumference of 18 feet, 8 inches, is 197 feet tall and has a crowd spread of 100 feet. According to David McClain, area forester, Georgia Forestry Commission, the tree replaced the state champion from Whitfield County.
McClain stated it did not, however, replace the national champion white oak tree located in Maryland. This huge tree has a circumference of 27 feet, 8 inches, is 95 feet tall and has an enormous crown spread of 165 feet.
Mrs. William E. Johnson, president of the Rome Junior Service League, and Prof. Patrick Garrow of Shorter College, met with Forester McClain to discuss the care of the oak tree. Prof. Garrow is excavating the site for Indian artifacts while Mrs. Johnson’s organization is heading a drive to restore the site to its original state.
Under the leadership of Mrs. Barry Wright Jr., chairman of the Junior League’s Historical Preservation Committee, the home is slated to become a museum tying in past and present history of Rome and Floyd County. The oak tree will prove to be a drawing card and will compliment the museum itself according to those involved in the project.
McClain asks that Floyd Countians who know of any species of large trees to contact the Floyd Forestry Unit and enter them in the state’s big tree contest.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
---
With a net score of 146 for 36 holes, Frank Weems won the President’s Cup at the Coosa Country Club golf tournament.
Mr. Weems played a consistent game, and was five strokes ahead of his nearest competitor, A.B. Utter, whose score was 151. The third man was F.R. Maddox, with 152. The tournament brought forth some very good golf, and the results showed how accurately the handicapped had been done, as Mr. Weems with 15 was one of the high handicap men, as was Mr. Utter with 13, while Mr. Maddox was low handicap man.
---
News that military movements have been going on secretly in East Prussia involving the advance of a considerable number of German troops with canons and machine guns into Lithuania reached the foreign office in Paris through the inter-allied mission.
The government of East Prussia explains that the movements are normal, but the French are suspicious of a possible move to support Lithuania against the Poles.
---
Dirt has been broken for the foundation of a big, new steam laundry building to be erected just off 1st Street in Old Town near the Garden Street mill gate in Lindale.
It will be across from the present small laundry building.
This new laundry is to be equipped completely for turning out completed laundry work, such as laundered shirts and collars and everything that goes into a regular steam laundry and to dry cleaning plants. The present laundry, erected about three years ago, was built originally as a wet wash laundry, that is, work was only washed and the customers had to do their own drying and ironing. Later a dryer was added and worked turned out ready to be ironed, but now work can be turned out either ironed or unironed. The new building is to be rushed to completion.