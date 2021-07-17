Tuesday, July 13, 1971
Pineview Hospital expected to be finished in early ‘72
Completion of the new private hospital under construction here by Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) will be in early 1972, according to an HCA spokesman. When construction was announced in July 1969, it was estimated that 18 months would be required to complete the 150-bed facility, to be called Pineview.
The facility, located on a 17-acre tract on Redmond Road, will offer complete medical and surgical services, coronary and intensive care facilities, inhalation and physical therapy, x-ray and laboratory departments.
Brickwork is now 40 percent finished, with all structural steel in place, and floor slabs poured for the second, third and fourth levels. The first floor slab is partially complete.
HCA president John A. Hill said that he is “pleased with progress on the new hospital, which is so seriously needed in this community. We are moving as rapidly as possible toward completion, to relieve the shortage of beds in Rome to serve the people of the area by completing existing healthcare facilities with a new hospital.”
Pineview will feature private and semi-private rooms, each with adjoining full bath, private telephone, color TV, electric beds, piped-in oxygen, etc.
HCA has 36 hospitals with more than 4,500 beds in operation in 10 states and has 11 new facilities under construction and a number of others planned. It is the largest corporate group of investor-owned hospitals in the nation.
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., its stock is listed in the New York Stock Exchange.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An occurrence that has aroused considerable interest in the medical profession in Rome was the apparent new lease on life taken by Mr. Bundschu. He was tossing on his cot and fell to the floor of the hospital, and when the nurses in orderly lifted him back to his place he began to talk and to move an arm and a leg that before had been paralyzed. When the powers of speech came to him, the officials were hastily summoned and took his death statement.
Dr. Turner McCall, who was summoned to attend the patient, explained this phenomenon by saying that apparently the fall dislodged the bullet and relieved pressure on the nerves which communicate with the power of speech, the arms and the legs. No other organs were affected by the shifting of the bullet, it was believed.
The doctors will put the patient under the x-ray after which they will attempt to locate the bullet and remove it with the knife.
‘Sunday, July 11, 1971
‘Veteran’ soap box racer ready for Atlanta event
A 15-year-old Rome youth will be competing in the Atlanta Soap Box Derby in hopes of winning and going to international competition in Ohio.
Mike Harp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim H. Harp, East Creekview Drive, will race his “Soap Box” car Saturday, July 17, in Atlanta, the only boy representing the Rome area.
Mike, a veteran Soap Box racer, will be in his third and final year of competition. Last year, racing in Memphis, Tenn., he placed first in his age class and second overall. He received a $200 for his victorious efforts.
Mike explained that there are two age classes for Derby races, 11-12 years and 13-15 years. Winners of the separate classes in Atlanta then compete and the final victor received a $500 war bond and a trip to Akron, Ohio, August 15 for international final competition.
Mike has been building and racing cars since last September on the car he will race this year. The car is bright blue and bullet-shaped, is 80 inches long and weighs 200 pounds. He built the car entirely on his own from plans furnished by the Soap Box Derby officials. The body is made of plywood and “Bondo” plastic, which he bought and then built into a car body. Wheels for the car are made by Chevrolet, sponsor of the Soap Box Derby contests.
The unusual bullet-shaped body, in which he lies to drive, was “designed with mechanics in mind rather than looks.” The slim shape cuts down on wind resistance, thereby increasing the car’s speed.
“Speed of a derby car is determined by two main factors,” Mike said. “The smaller the silhouette of the car’s body, and the more equally distributed the weight is, the faster the car will be.”
Mike estimates that his car sometimes reaches speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, downhill.
The racetrack will be 995 feet long, with the cars starting from ramps and racing downhill on regular paved surfaces in separate lanes about five feet wide. In order to stay in the appropriate lane while racing, proper steering techniques must be applied. Mike practices driving his Soap Box car with his father on hills near his house.
In Atlanta, Derby officials will keep Mike’s car for a week for weigh-in and inspection. They will check to see if the car is safe to race and will prevent illegal tampering to increase or decrease any car’s speed. Soap Box Derby rules are strictly enforced to afford all contestants an equal chance. Here also each contestant receives a new set of wheels for his car to assure that no one has worn wheels which might spin more easily and give increased speed.
Mike became interested in building Soap Box cars because he enjoyed “working with his hands,” and it gave him an interesting hobby.
Two of Mike’s main objectives are to win in Atlanta and compete in Akron. He is confident and looks for a win in Atlanta. “After three years of racing I have learned a lot through experience, and I think I know what to do,” he said. This experience, he hopes, will be the key to his winning the race.
Wednesday, July 14, 1971
Member-guest tourney set at Callier Springs
A member-guest tournament is the only golfing activity scheduled this week in Floyd County and officials there are expecting a field of 50-60 golfers.
This is a first-time event for Callier Springs, although it hopefully will become an annual event. As of early Tuesday afternoon 10 teams had filed entries.
For the two-day, 36-hole event, scheduled Saturday and Sunday, a member and his invited guest make up a team. Each golfer plays his ball all the way and then applies an established handicap for a net score. Then the two net scores of both team members are added together to determine the team score.
Prizes will be awarded both Saturday and Sunday, officials said. Teams can enter up to Saturday and then tee off for their first 18-hole round. Tee times will be posted for Sunday’s final round.
In connection with the event a dance is planned Saturday night. Also a dinner for golfers is scheduled.
Thursday, July 15, 1971
Sleeping sickness hits Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (UPI) – A rare sleeping sickness that has killed thousands of horses in a sweep from South America across Mexico and into Texas, has begun afflicting humans.
Thirty-four persons were hospitalized in Texas’ lower Rio Grande Valley with symptoms of the disease. Doctors said three of them were confirmed cases of Venezuelan equine encephalomyelitis. The others were awaiting laboratory confirmation.
The disease is not as dangerous to humans as it is to horses, health authorities said.
Scores of stricken horses fell dead in South Texas. Local authorities ordered ranchers to bury the animals where they lay.
Rodeos, horse races and county fairs were canceled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture placed a quarantine on Texas, restricting the movement of horses from the state to those vaccinated 14 days before.
Texas officials also banned the movement of horses from county to county.
Fifty horses in the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Dallas were ordered kept in town. The circus was scheduled to leave for Phoenix, Ariz., next week.
Texas veterinarians predicted thousands of the estimated 400,000 horses in the state would die.
“We’ve lost this battle,” said Dr. P.R. Henry, a member of the federal-state task force fighting the disease. “We’re unable to access the number of dead. It has run over us.”
The disease is caused mainly by mosquito bites when mosquitoes become carriers by biting diseased animals. Health officials said the illness also can strike cats, dogs, rabbits, rats, sheep and goats.
Determined to win the second half of the season and thereby be in the running for the 1921 pennant series, director of the Rome baseball club decided to make another campaign for funds with which to finance the team and go ahead with a fast playing aggregation.
But of more importance than contributions to the special fund will be the movement to increase attendance at the games, which has not been sufficient thus far to meet expenses. The directors pointed out that the club this year has been managed economically, the salary limit has been strictly absorbed and there has been no waste of funds anywhere.
It is felt that Rome should support the team more liberally than during the first half of the season in order that the best ability of the players may be brought out. Rome has developed a strong team and with the added strength to be gained by the addition of Tim Bowden to the lineup it is believed that the second half of the season can be won. That would mean that the pennant series would be played at Rome and Lindale, supporting an opportunity to make up any deficit that may be existing at the close of the season.
Although Rome did not win the first half, it is generally conceited by those who understood conditions that Jim Fox as manager made a remarkably good showing. With the experience of the past few weeks to guide him he will be in a position to deliver the goods in an even more satisfactory manner.
In addition to asking for additional contributions when the directors go out for funds, they will ask those who have not yet paid previous subscriptions to do so now.
---
Ben Ellis owed his life to the bravery of a 15-year-old boy Huxler M. Jackson — who descended 50 feet into a gas-filled well in Atlanta and tied a rope around the unconscious man’s body. Ed Langford, whose unconscious body Ellis was endeavoring to recover when overcome by the gas fumes, died shortly after he was removed from the well through young Jackson’s efforts. Jackson made the descent when other members of a large crowd refused to enter the well. Langford, a well digger, was at the bottom of the well when the presence of a dangerous flow of natural gas was observed. Ellis went to his aid but was quickly overcome. It was then that young Jackson volunteered to go down. He was apparently unharmed by the gas.
---
“There’s a fire on Howell Street, North Rome,” said a woman who called the fire headquarters in city hall. “Please come quick.”
Fire Chief Taylor’s men went as fast as public sentiment allows, and found a city road tractor steaming along and making vast gobs of smoke.
Assistant Chief Smith lit his pipe and made a little smoke of his own as the firemen steamed away.