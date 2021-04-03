Sunday, March 28, 1971
‘Bashful’ certainly not timid about delivering litter
A St. Bernard dog named “Bashful” more or less failed to behave timidly, and quite unabashedly presented her owners, the Dr. Tom Jackson family, with a litter of 14 puppies recently.
Four were dead at birth but nine males and one female lived. They were the first for the two-and-one-half-year-old dog.
Mrs. Jackson said “Bashful” came from a large litter (13) herself. “The pups are four weeks old and the heaviest weigh about five and a half pounds,” she added.
The Jacksons and their five children, Tom, Mark, Robert, Rosemary and David, all help care for the dogs which are registered with the American Kennel Club.
Mrs. Jackson described “Bashful” as a very gentle dog and “an excellent pet for children.” Even though the dog weighs about 175 pounds, she may become a little heavier, Mrs. Jackson said.
The Jacksons have one other pet, a Siamese cat which belongs to Rosemary. The dog and cat do not care for each other.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Although he hasn’t a cent, has nowhere to sleep and nothing to eat and is usually in that condition, E.B. Evans, a young man who says he lives at Gainesville, in the state, declares he intends to follow his present occupation — that of preaching the Bible and the Baptist faith. He says he never has and will not take up a collection.
Evans has preached at the courthouse and on the streets at night. Kindly disposed persons gave him food and he was given a place to sleep at the county jail. Evans appears to be entirely sincere and is sure he has been “called to preach.” The call carries neither meal tickets nor free lodgings, but he listened to it, he avers, and so he intends to keep on preaching.
---
The fast Number 6 passenger train on the Southern Railroad struck a Ford auto at the railroad crossing at Silver Creek, a short distance from the city, carried it about 100 yards and completely wrecked it.
The engine of the auto went dead on the railroad tracks and the two men in the car, seeing the approach of the fast train, hastily left it. The auto was being driven Northeast toward Rome and was occupied by Buck Alfred and Joe Crawford. According to Dr. J.N. Cheney, who resides at the crossing, this is the second accident there within a short time. It is said to be a very dangerous place for autos driven on the public road because of the curve.
Monday, March 29, 1971
Budding talent art show at Civic Center
The Budding Talent Art Show sponsored by the Junior Service League and featuring student art from kindergarten through high school opened Saturday at the Civic Center.
The show is designed to encourage students in the art of creative expression.
The exhibit will feature several demonstrations of various art forms. A group of West Rome High School art students will demonstrate a variety of creative arts – potter’s wheel, macrame, stitchery and rug making. Also, children will be encouraged to participate in a demonstration of clay modeling, supervised by Sidney Johnston.
The show will continue through today and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the benefit of school field trips. The public is welcome.
Mrs. Jerry Vick is in charge of the event.
Tuesday, March 30, 1971
Pinto automobiles being recalled
DETROIT (AP) – About 165,000 American owners of Ford’s new Pinto are affected by the automaker’s announcement that virtually all the minicars are being recalled for an engine defect. For many of the motorists, it’s the second time around.
A total of $204,000 cars in the United States are involved. About 165,000 of them are in customers’ hands and the rest in dealers’ lots or in transit, Ford said.
In addition, some 13,100 Canadian Pintos and some 2,100 shipped overseas must be recalled, the nation’s second largest automaker announced.
The recall Monday, due to a defect in the antipollution equipment that could allow gasoline fumes to collect and explode under the hood, involves all Pintos built between their introductions last summer and March 13. Some 7,500 Pintos built after March 13 need not be recalled, Ford said.
The latest recall was by Ford officials after 90 to 100 explosive backfires were reported, with damage ranging from scorched air cleaners to major charring of the car’s front end. Fires never reached the passenger compartment.
Wednesday, March 31, 1971
Devils shock Pepperell in season debut
Model built up a 5-0 lead in the first four innings, survived a streak of wildness by its pitchers and shocked Pepperell, 5-3, in the season debut for both teams Tuesday afternoon at Legion Field.
The game originally was scheduled at Shannon, but wet grounds sent the teams to Legion Field. However, the change in scenery didn’t seem to affect Coach Ralph Tuggle’s Blue Devils.
The result was surprising in that Pepperell is defending Georgia Class AA champ. Of course, the Dragons still have a lot of time to make their presence felt and certainly one game is not a true indication of the entire season.
Still, yesterday’s victory had to be a real shot in the arm for the Blue Devils. They hope to make noise in Region 4-A competition this spring and that wind did a lot for the old ego.
The Studdard boys, Tony and Ricky, did all the work on the mound. Tony started and worked until the fourth inning when Ricky came on to finish up. During his stint, Tony allowed only one hit, but it was his wildness that kept him in hot water.
As a matter of fact, Ricky also had control problems and this forced Model to stay on its toes throughout the contest.
Model took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Lidelle Hare drove in Dave Barrett with a single. Then in the second frame, Tony Studdard singled, then came a fielder’s choice and a single by David Rickman that made the score 2-0.
It stayed that way until the fourth when Model erupted for three runs that were to eventually decide the outcome. It all started when Rickman walked. Later, Barrett singled in a run and Rickman doubled in another. An error eventually allowed Rickman to cross the pay station with the inning’s third run.
After being out for four frames, Pepperell finally dented the scoreboard for a pair of tallies in the fifth. Phil Baker walked. David O’Neal singled and Dana Burkhalter walked to load the sacks for Fricks, who promptly laced a single for the runs.
Pepperell managed only four hits and Jimmy Farrer got two of those. Barrett had a double and a single for Model.
Baker started for Pepperell and lasted until the sixth when he was relieved by Preston Cain.
Model takes on Calhoun Thursday and Pepperell plays at Berry Academy today in the next games for the two clubs.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The body of John T. Montgomery, the second Chattooga county boy to make the supreme sacrifice for his country on the battlefields of France, will reach his former home soon. The body of private Montgomery is the first of the 12 Chattooga county men who were killed in battle to be sent back home. Funeral services will be conducted by Reverend H.H. Connell and burial will be at the Garrett Cemetery at Alpine.
Private Wylie McCaule was the first Chattooga county boy to give his life for his country.
Besides the 12 who were killed in battle or died of wounds received in battle, 17 were wounded, most of whom have been discharged and returned to their homes.
---
The American government notified the Soviet authorities in Russia that resumption of trade between Russia and the United States could not be considered until fundamental changes are made in the economic system underlying the Soviet regime.
The safety of human life, guarantee of property rights, free labor and the observance of the sanctity of treaties are among the requirements laid down in the note sent by Secretary of State Hughes after President Harding and the cabinet had thoroughly discussed the situation.