Tuesday, March 16, 1971
Huntley fires 19 points to lead victory
Turner Williams Service Station may not have made believers out of the Rome Rebels, but he strong cage team wrapped up the District 5 men’s basketball championship Monday night with a 70-64 victory at Memorial Gym.
The titleholders will now move into state playoff competition Thursday night with Carrollton expected to be the opening round opponent. The contest will be played at Memorial Gym with a 7:30 starting time.
Turner Williams had eaten the rebels once before during the regular season and the losers were doubtful that the same story would develop.
However, the trend remained the same and the undefeated Turner Williams team walked off with the championship.
Leading the scoring for the winners were Wayne Huntley with 19 counters while Ernest Moses came through with 18 markers. The losers were paced by Arnold Nicholson with 20 counters while Seth Bowen finished up the night with 14.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Dalton where the tournament had been held, but since both teams were from Rome the contest was switched.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The people of Lindale hail with delight the announcement of the promotion of weaving overseer Junior Brown to the position of assistant superintendent of the Massachusetts Cotton Mills, yet his employees in the various weaving rooms regret their loss of so good a head overseer, but they find consolation in that he has not been taken entirely from them.
Mr. Brown has already assumed the duties of his new position, but as yet no successor has been named to take his place left vacant in the weaving department. In the meantime, Mr. Brown will continue to superintend the weave rooms.
Mr. Brown came to Lindale about 10 years ago from Knoxville, Tenn. He made the mill company a valuable overseer, and deservedly won the respect and esteem of the weaving department and his promotion is a deserved one.
---
Mobilization of the army aircraft and the personnel at Langley Field, which has begun it was learned is for the purpose of conducting training flights in preparation for bombing tests against naval vessels, a high official of the War Department said. The test will take place in June.
Sunday, March 14, 1971
One dog too protective
NORWALK, Calif. (UPI) – Mrs. Edna Wilkins, 49, has a 75-pound German Shepherd dog to protect her while her husband is at work but the protection almost cost her life.
Mrs. Wilkins was talking to her husband, Milford, on the telephone when she told him she suddenly felt ill. The phone went dead.
The husband called the fire department, which sped to the home. Firemen found Mrs. Wilkins lying on the floor of the living room.
But the dog, Georgia Girl, would not let the firemen in. She walked back and forth snarling at rescuers.
Two firemen, using chairs and a crowbar, at last forced the dog into a bedroom so they could reach the stricken woman. By then her pulse had stopped and she was no longer breathing.
The rescuers used a resuscitator and closed heart massage to restore the woman’s pulse and breathing.
Thursday, March 18, 1971
Junior College completes first building phase
The first phase of construction on the Floyd Junior College campus was completed with the acceptance of the 11,000 square foot Physical Education Service Building.
The physical education building was the fourth and final building to be completed in the initial construction. Other facilities include an administration-cafeteria-bookstore building, a classroom-library building and a maintenance building.
According to Jerry Shelton, director of Health, Physical Education and Recreation, the Physical Education Service Building is so named because it was planned to be part of a gymnasium which will be built in the future. It contains an activity room which will also be used as a classroom, Shelton said, since classroom space in the Academic Building is expected to be limited due to increased enrollment; a training and first aid room; a weight training room; a room containing two whirlpool baths; dressing rooms; an equipment storage area, a general storeroom and workroom; and three faculty offices.
Friday, March 19, 1971
Archdeacon sets visit at Church of Transfiguration
The Venerable John Lee Womack, Archdeacon of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta, will visit the Church of the Transfiguration Sunday. He will preach at the 9 a.m. service and visit informally with the congregation Sunday night.
An Archdeacon of the Diocese, Mr. Womack assists the Bishop in the missionary work of the church. In earlier days the archdeacon was the senior deacon in service and was therefore given the title “venerable.” Today he is a priest who continues to use this title rather than “the reverend.”
The Rev. John M. Flanigen Jr. is vicar of the Church of Transfiguration.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The rain which began falling early Saturday morning was interrupted by a stiff wind that blustered about pretty stoutly for some time and at times proved threatening, but so far no destruction of property in the county has been reported.
However, Virgil Lemaster, of near Silver Creek, was a victim of a peculiar and painful accident which is attributed to the wind.
Mr. Lemaster was about his duties at his barn feeding the stock during the high winds and had opened a stall or stable door for the purpose of passing in some feed to one of his animals when the wind caught the door and slammed it shut, striking Mr. Lemaster, who happened to be standing in the door. He was knocked down and rendered semi-conscious, and Dr. Cheney reports that he found him suffering with injuries to his head, lips, shoulder, back, face and elbows. He was badly hurt and will not be able to resume his duties for several days.
---
Wade Cothran, who was once a Roman and has a wide circle of relatives and friends here, well give a talk at the first Presbyterian Church, at the Sunday school, and at the morning service and will give an illustrated talk in the evening, using a stereopticon.
Mr. Cothran is a student for the ministry and expects to be ordained in a short time.
His talks are made more vivid and appealing by the use of a black crayon, with which he draws he talks.
He has gained prominence by his successful management of the church missionary publication and several campaigns for funds for missionary purposes.