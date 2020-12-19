Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970
Coosa garners split with Rockmart teams
ROCKMART, Ga. – Coosa fought a late surge in the final period of play and came through a period of play and came through a Region 4-A North victory over Rockmart Friday night, 62-56.
The Rockmart girls made it a split for the night with a 41-35 decision over the Coosa lassies in the opening battle.
The Eagles had everything going their way during the entire game until the final period when Rockmart put on a surge but fell short.
Coosa moved to an 18-10 first period lead and then held onto that eight point spread throughout the second frame for a 30-22 frontage as the teams left for halftime. During the third period, the Eagles improved the lead to 50-37 to set the stage for late push.
Rockmart cut the score to three at one time, but Coosa came back to up the lead to six as the game came to an end.
In the battle, Rockmart hit on 24 floor shorts as compared to 18 for Coosa, but the Jackets couldn’t find the range at the foul line where only eight of 30 fell. Coosa hit charity shots to account for the victory. Rockmart also controlled the boards with 64 as compared to 33 for the Eagles.
Mike Glenn provided the scoring punch for the winning. Eagles with 27 points while Gary Bragg came through with 19 tallies. Lanny Ealey was high for Rockmart with 15, followed by Robert Williams with 14.
In the girls’ game, Rockmart moved to a 10-4 first period lead and the improved that advantage to 20-12 at halftime. The eight-point difference remained in the third quarter as the teams played on even terms and then Coosa outscored the Jackettes, 13-11 in the final seven minutes.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Her husband, Ben Johnson of the Fourth Ward, after having attempted to commit suicide recently by swallowing carbolic acid at his home, appears to have deserted her all together, and that is why Mrs. Ben Johnson is practically penniless, with three small children dependent upon her.
The children are a baby girl, 6 months of age, a boy of 2 years and a girl of 4 years.
Mrs. Johnson has appealed to Ensign Crook of the local Salvation Army post, to find her something to do, though just what she could do to earn a living with her three children to care for the kindly Salvation Army man can hardly see, he says.
However he is open to suggestions from any generous person who in this near Yuletide season feels inclined to solve the problem.
Monday, Dec. 14, 1970
Old gentleman in red suit works magic with children
Many children, capturing the real essence of the Christmas spirit, ask for gifts for their brothers, sisters, and even for their pets. At the top of one youngster’s list was “a canary in a cage and a frog for my cat to play with.” (Fortunate for the cat, but probably disastrous for the frog.)
Santa Claus is famous for asking the age of his little friends, and most, too bashful to blurt it out, answer by holding up the required number of fingers, sometimes adding or subtracting a thumb or two as the mood strikes. Once child, a girl apparently past her prime, announces with great maturity, “I have already had my birthday, I was four but now I’m five.”
Santa hears many requests, from the always popular bicycle to all the new games such as “Go Nuts” and “Don’t Spill the Beans.” Most little girls want to receive a “Baby Tenderlove” or a “Baby Go-Bye-Bye,” proving the old premise that what girls want most is to be like Mommy and have a “very own baby” to take care of.
Boys want all the new boy stuff from bowling and baseball games to walkie-talkies. Stuffed animals appeal to boys and girls especially the Snoopy and other favorite comic strip characters that are now available as toys.
There is something magic about having your picture taken with Santa, and each child reacts differently; some with wide-eyed astonishment at such an opportunity, some chattering eagerly, as if to make the most of each precious minute, still others spontaneously kissing the old gentleman as they climb down.
No less is the magic worked on the mothers and fathers, who seem to recall wistfully their own childhoods and their own memorable moments spent on the big red and white lap of Santa Claus.
You are a child again and it’s Christmas, and although you have already written and mailed several letters to the North Pole, it just isn’t the same as seeing jolly old Santa face to face.
So when out with your Mom for a Saturday of shopping and notice that red and white suit, snowy beard and merry face, you naturally can’t wait to jump up into the broad lap and relay the oh-so important list in person.
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 1970
Roman convicted of keeping house of prostitution
An all-male jury today convicted 57-year-old Peggy Snead, 1501 E. First St., on four counts of keeping a house of prostitution.
She will be sentenced Friday at 3 p.m. by State Court Judge Richard L. Starnes Jr. The trial was concluded after two mistrials were declared within two days during the November term of the State Court.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1970
Policemen show Christmas spirit
Because three policemen found eviction proceedings not in keeping with the Christmas spirit, two families in Miami and an elderly couple in New York City have a place to stay in New York.
Veteran Miami police sergeant William Kimbro donated the $36 nest egg he’d saved for Christmas liquor to pay for motel rooms for two families, including four children, he helped evict.
Two Manhattan patrolmen, moved by the plight of Sam Labeiko, 85, and his wife, Lizi, 80, held up their eviction on a technical point and then passed the hat to help raise the overdue rent money.
The Labeikos, who came to this country from Russia shortly after the turn of the century, had lived in their Lower East Side apartment for 33 years.
They were being evicted because they owed the landlord $155. The landlord had raised the rent from $36.80 to $46.80 a month and their Social Security money and Sam’s pension simply wouldn’t stretch that far.
Patrolman Thomas Finneran, 20, and his partner, Bob Borowski, 29, were assigned to stand by while a marshal evicted the couple. They decided to help.
First they demanded a look at the marshal’s identity card, which it turned out had expired. Then they noticed the eviction papers identified Sam as “John.”
They sent the marshal packing, returned to their station house and got a donation of $1 from each of the 53 patrolmen on duty.
Back at the apartment, Sam had enough to make up the difference.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Rome High School girls’ basketball team was defeated at Cedartown by the girls’ team of the Cedartown High School, 15-12.
In the first half of the game the Rome girls had a score of 9-4, but in the last half the Cedartown players by better teamwork and better staying power managed to win the game.
A number of pupils of Rome High School accompanied the players to Cedartow but failed to change the result of the game. However they all enjoyed the trip and the cordial hospitality of the Polk County folks.
The old stork is running a safe race against old Santa Claus, and having a good start on him he has already probably outdone the old gentleman on his annual visit, for the activities of the old bird the past week have resulted in no less than five births. Two of the births have already been published and we herewith publish the added three.
A boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Hopper, of 206 Ave. E, who has been named Raymond Thomas.
A girl of recent birth is now making her abode with Mr. and Mrs. F.M. Howell, at 306 Ave. D, and she has been named Mildred Louise.
And Mr. and Mrs. Robert baker, of 219 Ave. D, are the proud parents of a baby boy, and have named him Eugene Rufus.
Sharp conflicts between Congress and the War Department over the amount to be appropriated for a military establishment developed at a meeting of the House subcommittee to draft the Army appropriation bill.
Chairman Anthony predicted that the Army appropriations for the coming year will be cut off at approximately $300 million and advocated restriction of the Army to $175,000 men, abandonment of half the camps maintained by the War Department and immediate sales of the Army surplus supplies.