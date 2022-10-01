Sunday, Sept. 17, 1972
Tri-County Library has unique CVF entry
The Floyd County branch of Tri-County Regional Library is sponsoring an unusual contest this year at the Coosa Valley Fair. They will award prizes to anyone who can identify the children in snapshots taken at the first bookmobile in the late 1940s.
A prize of a dictionary or current novel will be given the first person to identify an individual in the old photographs. All the photos were taken in Floyd County. They will be posted in the Tri-County Library booth. A then-and-now picture will be taken of any identified patron. Prizes will be announced the last day of the fair.
On Monday, the library booth at the fair will begin the contest and also feature arts and crafts. Tuesday will be Kids’ Day, with cartoons, story hour, film strips and slides.
Wednesday’s feature will be Volunteers in Court. Mr. James Deal, volunteer coordinator for the Georgia Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Rome District, will show films and slides of the volunteer program. Emphasis will be on how the library can cooperate with other organizations to the benefit of both.
Thursday is Ladies’ Day. There will be books, films and film strips of special interest to women. Topics covered will include childcare, grooming, decorating, volunteer work, church activities and leisure time.
Friday will be Senior Citizens’ Day. The microfilm reader-printer will be at the booth for elder patrons to view and print a copy of an old newspaper to take home with them if desired. The laminator will also be there for people to have their old documents laminated and protected free of charge.
The booth at the Coosa Valley Fair will work as an extension of the Tri-County Library. Equipment will be available for use and checkout, and many books will be displayed. The booth will be staffed by library personnel and will operate from 10 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
As presented in the September 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A key measuring seven inches in length and weighing about half a pound, very rusty, inscribed “W. U. X.,” was found by Marcelius Parks, while digging at 314 Branham Ave., where he has a small garden. The key appears to be such a one as might have been used at the old Floyd County jail.
---
That the reign of the flapper is at an end and rather than her abbreviated skirt, exposed knees and bobbed hair will appear a graceful, long-skirted figure, with hair piled high on her head and pink ears showing, is the unanimous decree of fashion for the fall and winter by leading American fashion artists who composed the membership of the Fashion Art League of America, in Chicago for the 34th annual convention.
Contrary to the usual pre-meeting gossip of business and plans for strategic maneuvers and swinging convention policies, the advance guard of the more than 200 fashion creators who are expected to attend, livened up the hours by drawing descriptive pictures of startling new ideas they have in gowns, wraps, suits and other women’s apparel to be displayed for madame’s approval. Mme. Alia Ripley, president of the league, promises some alluring department chairs and feminine costume.
Monday, Sept. 18, 1972
Textile mill owner proud of three-day work week
Lester Cutler, a 51-year-old textile mill owner, is as proud as a new father about a three-day work week he has initiated for his employees. He says he thinks it is as historical as Ford’s $5-a-day plan.
Most of the employees at Cutler’s Wales Manufacturing Co. are off four days a week, putting in three 12-hour days to earn their full 40-hour pay per week.
Grace Martin, back on the job after a four-day weekend, said: “I was glad to come back. It’s unusual for me to miss work that much.”
Mrs. Martin runs a knitting machine and says the long day at work does not tire her. There are several short breaks throughout the day and a half for lunch.
Another worker, Gloria Bryson, said, “I didn’t think I’d feel that good” as she did after her three 12-hour workdays.
“If I have to work 40 or 48 hours, this is the best way. I have more time at home,” she added.
Cutler says he began thinking about the best way to utilize his plant nearly a year ago, noting that the best utilization of his equipment requires 24-hour operation.
He said he used to have three groups of 30 employees for three eight-hour shifts each work day.
“Now we have 30 working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, another 30 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. those days, 30 more on two shifts like that Thursday through Saturday — four groups of 30.
“We created more jobs,” he said.
He cites what he thinks are its main benefits:
“First, in today’s mode of life one of the main things people are looking for is time off.
“Second, instead of driving to work five days, now they come three days. There is some savings: less wear and tear on automobiles, less gas.
“Third, some females require babysitters, instead of five days, now only two or three. Their husbands can often keep the children one day.
If it doesn’t work we can always go back — but I don’t think so. I’d have one hell of a problem if we went back.
“I’d be tarred and feathered.”
Thursday, Sept. 21, 1972
Coosa captures 30-0 decision, Midway romps
Coosa scored in every quarter of play and captured a 30- 0 victory over Garden Lakes in Senior Midget football action Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Garden Lakes scored a last period touchdown to garner a 14-6 victory over Main in Junior play, while Midway rolled to a 16-0 decision over Central Primary and Pepperell stopped Johnson 26-6 and Mite action. Also, Midway whipped Central Primary, 18-0, and Pepperell dropped Johnson, 14-0, in Pee Wee play.
Pat Patterson scored touchdowns of 10, 10 and five yards to lead Coosa, while Scotty Davis and Rodney McDonald added solo scores in the victory over Garden Lakes.
Tom Dillings punched across a touchdown from three yards out in the final frame to pace Garden Lakes to the win over Main. Kirk Pearson had scored the first tally on a two-yard plunge, while Greg Tutt raced 60 yards on a kickoff return for the losers.
Midway’s Mite team got touchdowns from Keith Popham and Steve Gentry on 20 and eight yard runs respectively, plus a safety to claim a 16-0 victory over Central Primary.
Pepperell jumped out front in the first period and had little trouble in stopping Johnson. Kevin Garland, Joe Marion, Jeff Burkhalter and Steve Tanner scored for the winning team. Marion had the long tally on a 32-yard run.
Midways Pee Wee team got three touchdowns from David Holcomb on runs of 19, 70 and 32 yards in the 18-0 decision over Central Primary.
Pepperell was paced by Kenneth Shaw and Jeff Brannon in the 14-0 victory over Johnson in the Pee Wee battle.
Friday, Sept. 22, 1972
Rockmart entry is Fair winner
A statuesque blonde from Rockmart is the new Miss Coosa Valley Fair. 17
Seventeen-year-old Nita Bradley, daughter of Mrs. Charles Thweatt, 333 Williamson St., Rockmart, won the crown and a $500 cash scholarship Thursday night in the contest held annually in the special events arena at the fairgrounds.
Floyd County’s entry, Judy Britt, a 17-year-old freshman at Berry College and a Jacksonville, Fla., resident, was first runnerup and received a $250 cash scholarship. Second runnerup and recipient of a $175 award was Eleanor Driver, representing Carroll County.
An active student at Rockmart High School, the new queen also has completed modeling school. She won the Miss Rockmart title last year, plans to attend the University of Georgia and to become a professional model.
Lisa Lawalin of Rome, the new Miss Georgia was present for the contest, as was Brenda Morris of Marietta, the retiring Fair queen.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The McHenry School will begin the fall term with Mrs. Annie Hickman as principal and Miss Isabelle Wilkinson as assistant. A full enrollment is expected and there is every prospect for a successful year for the school.
---
Four youths applied for assistance to Capt. John Horgan of the local Salvation Army post, admitting that they had left their homes to go with the Wallace-Hagenback Circus which had shown up in Rome.
They had, they said, been promised fair salaries, but one of them was discharged with a dollar and the others decided that they had had enough of the hard work. The youths wanted to go back home but as they lived considerable distances away Capt. Horgan had not sufficient funds to pay their fares. Two came from South Carolina, one from Tennessee and one from Alabama.