Sunday, February 13, 1972
McCall Hospital nurses retiring
Two registered nurses, Miss Helen Disspain and Mrs. Caroline Hamilton, are retiring from McCall Hospital, according to James S. Underwood, hospital administrator.
Miss Disspain has served as operating room supervisor at McCall since 1939. Prior to that she was night duty supervisor for nine years. Originally from Alabama, she graduated from nurses’ training in 1930.
Mrs. Hamilton has served as assistant operating room supervisor since 1945. She graduated from nurses’ training at McCall in 1931 and worked as a staff nurse there and as a private duty nurse for a number of years. Before going back to McCall in 1945 she worked as an office nurse for Dr. John McCall, Dr. Tom Moss Sr. and Dr. Ralph Johnson. She also is from Alabama and is married to E. C. Hamilton.
Tuesday, February 15, 1972
Ray fails in second escape attempt
James Earl Ray, convicted slayer of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has failed in a second attempt to escape from the maximum-security Brushy Mountain Prison at Petros, Tenn.
Prison officials Monday confirmed that Ray made the attempt February 5 after it was learned he had been confined to a disciplinary section at the prison period
Warden Robert Moore said Ray was apprehended while crawling from a room adjoining the prison auditorium. Moore said Ray had been attempting to cut through to the roof of the building.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Sensational developments were rumored following the recovery at Lafayette of an automobile stolen from Frank S. Barron shortly after Christmas. With the rumor that two well-known Floyd countians had been placed under arrest in connection with the theft officers declined to reveal the names of parties said to be held for investigation.
According to the rumor, one of the men under arrest is said to have sold the car to the person and whose possession it was found in Walker County. The other man said to be held also may be implicated in the theft.
---
One of the most heavily loaded cars of food and foodstuffs that ever left Rome will be shipped over the Central of Georgia when the great mass of farm products contributed by the 37 churches of the Floyd County Baptist Association departs for Hapeville to be delivered to the Baptist orphan home there, according to F. A. Nolan, local agent of the Central and a prominent Baptist.
The accumulation of commodities already is a big one at the depot, but a number of churches and individuals have given notice they will deliver still more. The railroad company is charging only one half the regular freight for this shipment.
Thursday, February 17, 1972
Two-day sale planned in Rome
Downtown Rome businesses will celebrate George Washington’s birthday next week by holding a two-day sale Monday and Tuesday. The highlight of the sale will be a contest to guess the total number of cherries in the bowl and on the candy cherry tree in the Chamber of Commerce display window.
The winner of the contest will receive an AM-FM stereo-radio-record-tape player set, complete with speakers, headphones and console table. Those wishing to enter the contest may fill out entry blanks at participating stores during the two days of the sale. The bowl of cherries and the tree will be on display from Friday until Tuesday.
Individual businesses will also offer prizes to the entry submitted at their store which was nearest the total.
Friday, February 18, 1972
Trophy chase nearing in cage tourneys
Although tournament play in the Rome area is only a week old, trophies are coming more and more into focus as two more subregions reach the title stage in the action scheduled tonight.
Meanwhile, in the only action on tap Thursday night, Armuchee’s girls and Chattanooga Valley boys raced into the finals of the region 6-B West tournament with solid victories.
Coach James Pierce’s girls had an easy time claiming a 48-34 victory over Dade County in the opening battle with balanced scoring being the key to success. In the second contest, Chattanooga Valley tripped up tTrion in a handy manner, 77-60.
Actually, trophies have already broken through since Region 4-A completed subregion action Wednesday night and now the winners and runners up are bracing for the region play which opens tonight.
A four-game slate will be held in 4-A at Haralson County with the battles getting underway at 5:00 p.m. The winners of tonight’s games will advance to the state tournament to be held in Macon.
Cartersville and Taylor County open up the action in girls’ clash, while Rockmart takes on Manchester in the second game at 6:15 p.m. The night session will feature Coosa and Haralson county girls at 7:30 p.m., while the Coosa boys tangle with Central of Talbotton in the nightcap.
Meanwhile, subregion championships will be decided at Armuchee and Cave Spring tonight in both boys’ and girls’ action.
Down at Cave Spring, the two Springer teams will be in line for a crown with the girls taking on Davis in the 7:00 p.m. opener, while the boys meet Adairsville. All four teams will advance to the region finals to be held at noon and on separate weekends. The boys battle on Feb. 24-25, while the girls collide March 2-3.
At Armuchee, the host school will also have two teams in the finals. The Squaws will go against Gordon Lee and the opening contest at 7:00 p.m., while the Armuchee boys meet Chattanooga Valley at 8:30 p.m.
With a stage set for completion of subregion tournaments, the survivors will move into competition on the region level to determine state tournament representatives.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
B. C. Craig, who was brought here from Cartersville by Deputy Sheriff Z. B. Salmon, is being held at the county jail on a charge of wife desertion. He waived a preliminary hearing Saturday afternoon.
He is charged with deserting his wife and six children, ranging in age from one to 13 years old. The case was investigated by Mrs. Bessie M. Lawrence, probation officer, and Captain C. W. Cudd, of the Salvation Army. The family lives in an old abandoned store near DeSoto Park and they are being fed by the Salvation Army and members of the McHenry church near the park.
---
Warfare between gangs of gunmen representing Sinn Fein and Unionists is being waged in Belfast, Ireland, while peace reigns in the territory of the Irish free state.
The British have succeeded in placating Michael Collins, chief of the free state’s provisional government, who came to London to demand that the British troops be withdrawn from Ireland. Collins had returned to Dublin after agreeing to the British plan for a frontier liaison commission to allay unrest along the sister border and settle territorial disputes. The talk of a coup d’etat by Dave Alera’s supporters to overthrow the provisional government and establish a republic has died down.
But with peace fairly well established in the south the flames of civil war continue to crackle in the north. Nine persons were killed during one day’s fighting at Belfast. The death total to date is stated at 35 dead and more than 100 wounded.