Tuesday, March 23, 1971
FJC to offer broad choice of subjects
Courses to be offered during the evening at Floyd Junior College will cover a wide range of subjects, from the study of genetics to the novels of Jean Paul Sartre and Albert Camus.
During the spring quarter, FJC will offer 20 classes during the evening, including advanced as well as non-prerequisite courses.
Dean Wesley Walraven announced that the schedule includes courses in biology, accounting, business law, business management, economics, education, English literature, Western civilization, American government, American history, algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, calculus, qualitative analysis, French and first aid.
Classes will meet from 6 o 8:10 p.m. and from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. The cost of enrolling is $7 per credit hour for part-time students.
Persons who are interested in enrolling in evening classes should contact the Office of the Dean by visiting the college, located south of Rome on U.S. Highway 27, or by calling 235-5511.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Unless one happens to be the father of one of the YWCA or Shorter College basketball players, one will be turned away from the door when the two teams clash in their upcoming second contest of the year.
Womenfolk, of course, are allowed to pay a small entrance fee to see the young ladies play. but men are barred – unless, as before stated, one is the paternal parent of one of the fair players.
The prohibition was installed on the gate at the request of President Van Hoose of Shorter College. It was the only condition under which he would allow the Shorter team to play in Atlanta.
---
The mere mention of her mother’s name to her husband, Thomas Sayre, of this city, drove him wild with passion, Mrs. Sayre told Ordinary Harry Johnson and so she has left him, as this was only one of the many things she decided she didn’t like about Sayre.
However, something happened that she didn’t bargain for, she told the ordinary. When she left Sayre, he came back without her knowledge and took their 3-month-old baby and she can’t find it. She met him on the street yesterday, she said and asked him where the baby is and he just told her to find out. She wanted the ordinary to help her find out, but if he does, assisted by the sheriff, she will have to institute the properly legal proceedings and she expects to do that.
Sunday, March 21, 1971
Rock music goes to church
From coast to coast an increasing number of American houses of worship are being filled with the sounds of rock music, of theatrical drama, of rap sessions on everything from marriage and homosexuality to war, peace and politics.
In the sanctuaries of some of our most beautiful cathedrals people are hooting and hollering to the beat of hot jazz, clapping their hands, thumping their feet and sometimes dancing in the aisles. In some churches strobe lights blink to the rhythm of rock. And occasionally, youngsters, moved by the joy of it, somersault.
It’s all part of the churches-to-the-people movement, strong on the East and West Coasts, entrenched in the nation’s capital, standard in staid old Boston and gradually working its way into the lifestyle of churches in between.
The most popular drama being performed in the sanctuaries is T.S. Eliot’s “Murder in the Cathedral.” At the First Unitarian Church of Oklahoma City the drama was staged last January 3 for a special reason. The date was chosen because it was close to the 800th anniversary of St. Thomas A. Becket’s assassination – Dec. 29, 1170.
Thursday, March 25, 1971
Two seasoned teams rank low-ball favorites
A couple of combinations with a season of experience behind them rank as the early favorites for the annual Kraftsman’s Club Low Ball Golf Tournament scheduled this weekend at the nine-hole course.
Willard Nixon and John Hunley form one team, Jerry Argo and Martin Bell the other. They played together in low-ball tournaments last year and pretty well know each other’s games. This could spell trouble for other teams in the 36-hole tournament.
Club pro Raymond Williams said he will accept entries in the meet through Friday, provided the field has not been closed by that time. Only the first 60 teams will be accepted and just under 20 had filed entries by late Tuesday.
Entry fee is $15 per team and merchandise certificates go to the first three teams in each flight.
This is the first regular tournament of the 1971 season. Two other events, both 18-hole medal play events, were held earlier at LinValley and GEAA, but both of these were charity tournaments.
The Kraftsman’s Club course is one of the shortest courses in Floyd County and yet it plays to a par 36-36-72. The real test lies with small greens, which place a high premium on accurate approach shots.
Friday, March 26, 1971
Renoir, Picasso work to be seen here Sunday
Thornwood School will hold Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday to display the last of a series of traveling exhibits from the National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.
The exhibit is titled “Backgrounds of Modern Painting.” Realism, Impressionism, Expressionism, and the more abstract approaches of the day are illustrated by such works as “Still Life” by Henri Fantin-Latour; “Symphony in White, No. 1” by James Abbott Mceill Whistler; “Both Members of This Club: by George Bellows; “Oarsmen at Chatou” by Auguste Renoir; “House of Pere Lacroix” by Paul Gaughin; “Still Life Apples on Pink Tablecloth” by Henri Matisse; “The Old Bridge” by Andre Derain; “Gypsy Woman with Baby” by Amedeo Modigliani; “The Big Cloud” by Jean Lurcat; “Still Life: Le Jour: by Georges Bracque and “Family of Saltimanques” by Pablo Picasso.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The new school desks and equipment for the new addition to the Lindale School building have arrived and were moved from the depot to the school building, ready to be installed in the various new grade rooms.
The Lindale school building, grounds and everything connected with it has always been something that Lindale or any other community should be proud of, and now is more so since the building and equipping of the new addition has been accomplished.
---
The second investigation into the 1919 World Series which the Chicago White Sox are charged with “throwing” to Cincinnati was started by Illinois state’s attorney Crowe before the Cook county grand jury in Chicago. In outlining his plans, attorney Crowe promised the jurors new evidence to reindict the men whose cases were dropped and said the public will be even more surprised at the developments than at the first indictments.