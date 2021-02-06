Monday, Feb. 1, 1971
Roman places in Junior Miss State Pageant
Floyd County’s Junior Miss, Mary Siegel of Rome, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Soloman Siegel Jr., 123 Glendale Rd., was second runner-up in the Georgia Junior Miss Pageant, held in Atlanta Saturday night.
Miss Siegel, a senior at Coosa High School, is a member of the Beta Club, Tri-Hi-Y, Pep Club, Student Council and the Annual Staff at Coosa. She hopes to become a teacher.
Miss Susie Whitted, of College Park, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Whitted, was crowned Georgia Junior Miss.
The new Junior Miss performed a gymnastic dance routine on a three-inch balance beam, which won the top award in the talent competition.
Miss Whitted will represent Georgia in the National Junior Miss finals to be held in April in Mobile, Ala.
The first runner-up was Miss Jane Vandiver of Lavonia. Miss Vandiver is the daughter of former Gov. and Mrs. Ernest Vandiver.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Mrs. M.A. Smith, one of Lindale’s best known, beloved and highly respected citizens died recently after but a brief illness. She was 67 years of age. Mrs. Smith had been a resident of Lindale for a number of years and was a faithful member of the church. She is survived by only one child, Mrs. Eva Meyers, and one grandson, Frank Meyers.
The funeral will be held from the Lindale Methodist Church and will be conducted by the pastor, Rev. G.W. Ridley, and the burial will follow in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery.
---
The Cherokee Farm and Fruit Company property, consisting of about $2,100 acres of land lying on Dirt Seller Mountain, nearly, was sold by Frank Thomason, sheriff, to satisfy and execution issued from the Superior Court in favor of the Bank of Trion, which execution was transferred and assigned to the Chattooga County Bank at Summerville. The property was bought by Eugene Taylor of Summerville for $9,750.
The property is that upon which many years ago iron ore mines were opened up, many hundreds of tons of ore being mined and shipped. Only recently it was rumored that northern capitalists were again interested in the property and that tests for ore would be made and have found the property would be bought and mines opened up.
Tuesday, Feb. 2, 1971
Rome’s little groundhog fails to see shadow
Though Rome can hardly be labeled a sleepy little Southern town anymore, her official groundhog is still a sleepy little Southern groundhog and did not arise today until 9:30 a.m. As he peered out of his cozy hole, he was quite overcome when, for the first time in years, he did not see his shadow.
Sunworshippers in this area are in a state of high ecstasy since this generally means a lessening of the chances for six more weeks of winter.
However, our furry prognosticator and Pennsylvania’s famed Punxsutawney Phil are in complete disagreement. Phil was up at 7:30 this morning, saw his shadow, and scooted back inside his burrow.
But Phil’s “wife” almost stole the show.
As flashbulbs popped and about 40 people cheered Phil onward, a dainty female groundhog popped from the hole.
Some observers questioned whether Phil actually saw his shadow or was perturbed by the upstaging.
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, however, claimed it was the shadow that made Phil do an about-face. Members of the club, which has held the annual vigil on the hill for 87 years, tried to ignore the other groundhog.
“I’d like you to know that no lady has been involved in the ceremony for nigh under 90 years – and we aren’t about to change it now,” club President Sam Light said.
Actually, the club had brought both groundhogs, both somewhat domesticated – on stage.
After Phil’s brief appearance – at 7:29.30 a.m. – everybody went to the Punxsutawney County Club for pancakes and sausage, the beginning of a day of levity and festivity.
The club had predicted Phil would do just what he did – see his shadow.
Truth is, no one can remember when Phil or his predecessors every predicted anything else.
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1971
Armuchee girls garner sub-region win
DALTON, Ga. – The Armuchee girls came up with strong shooting performances in the second half of play to capture a win in the Regional 5-B battle Tuesday night.
Armuchee’s girls came through with an excellent shooting effort in the opening contest to move past the Valley Point girls, 46-33.
Jennifer Bridges was responsible for most of the damage on the part of Armuchee in the girls’ battle as she unloaded for 21 points to propel the second half surge. Susan Chambers came through with 12 for runner-up honors, while Debra Borne followed with nine.
While Armuchee was mustering good shooting efforts from the three girls, Valley Point wasn’t having as much success. Only one member of the team managed to get double figures as Kathy Dunagan hit for 10 counters.
The two teams played on even terms during the first period of action, 11-11, but Armuchee began moving to the front in the second frame and went out at halftime holding a five-point lead, 26-21.
The superior firepower began showing even more during the third quarter as Armuchee took complete command of the action although only one point was added to the gap, 35-29. In the final period, the Squaws moved to a 13-point victory.
Friday, Feb. 5, 1971
Third pair of lunar explorers press U.S. quest for knowledge
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) – Two Americans who almost had their landing canceled by a computer problem walked the dusty surface of the moon today, ghostly figures seeking the secrets of an alien land.
Alan B. Shepard Jr., realizing a decade-old personal dream at age 47 became the fifth human to plant his footprint in the lunar soil, stepping from his lunar lander at 9;54 a.m. EST.
Edgar D. Mitchell followed him down the ladder 10 minutes later.
“It’s been a long time, but we’re here,” were Shepard’s first words as his booted left foot tested the lunar soil. He described it as very soft.
“This is a very rough place,” Shepard remarked as he gazed at the surrounding landscape of high ridges, craters and boulders as large as 20 feet across.
Their initial steps, nearly an hour late because of a communications problem that delayed their exit from the capsule, were relayed to earth by a black and white television camera.
After Shepard and Mitchell tested their ability to move about with antelope-like strides, they took out a television camera to give viewers 238,275 miles away their first sustained color view of the lunar surface.
A color TV camera on Apollo 12 cooked out after only a few minutes when its lens was burned by the sun.
The Apollo astronauts almost did not get the chance to land on the moon.
False abord signals in the guidance computer threatened to cancel the landing until ground controllers, working furiously, reprogrammed the computer so it could not inadvertently abort the landing.
Experts on the ground unlocked the secret of how to outwit the computer just 10 minutes before the astronauts started their descent.
“We’re on the surface! We’re right on the landing site!” Shepard cried exuberantly as their 13-minute drive to the surface ended.
Mitchell chimed in, “That was a beautiful one.”
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Suit was filed and Floyd City Court by E.L. Heath against W.P. George for $5,000 as damages alleged to have resulted because George, as the suit declares, told a number of persons that Heath was dishonest, would not pay his debts and his debts could not be collected.
It is even asserted in the suit that George told a large congregation gathered at the Baptist church in the community where they live that Heath was dishonest and this happened on the first Saturday in last month. The suit is the result, neighbors of the two men say, of a good deal of talk in the community in the past two months concerning the parties, arising from a disagreement between them.
---
An attempt to dynamite the American Legion building in Aberdeen, Wash., was frustrated by Henry G. Lancaster, a Legionnaire, who discovered the smoking fuse of a package of dynamite planted under the corner of the building and stamped it out.