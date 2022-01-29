Sunday, January 16, 1972
Rome student named finalist for Miss Georgia Teen-ager title
Darlyn Wyatt, 14-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Wyatt, 904 Darlington Way, has been selected to be a finalist in the 1972 Miss Georgia Teen-ager Pageant to be held at the Sheraton Biltmore hotel in Atlanta on March 11.
Fifty-six girls from all over the state will compete for the title.
Darlyn is a ninth grader at Pepperell High School where she is a member of the Drama Club and the Library Club. She also plays the flute, piano, and organ and enjoys painting.
Contestants will be judged on beauty of face, figure, charm, poise, personality and scholastic achievements. Winner of the state contest will compete for the title of Miss American Teen-ager.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Announcement was made that W.S. Hawkins will open a haberdasher shop on February 1 in the store formerly occupied by Harris & Clement, 227 Broad St.
Mr. Hawkins needs no introduction to the Rome buyers, as he has been in the men’s furnishing business here for several years. He will handle a high-class line of well-known brands of men’s furnishings and in addition will handle the Kahn Tailoring Co. line. He stated he will not put in a line of hats for the present but will probably add them this fall. He has secured several good lines of merchandise.
---
Great things were accomplished in a few short hours in Ireland.
The South of Ireland parliament approved a peace treaty with Great Britain. A provisional government to establish the Irish Free State has elected Michael Collins as its head. This government signed a ratification of the peace treaty and forwarded it to Dublin castle.
A threatened Irish rail strike was averted through the efforts of the newly elected ministry.
The last obstacle to the Irish Free State was removed by the unanimous vote of the South of Ireland parliament and the handing over of Ireland to the Irish themselves to govern will begin as soon as Dublin castle officials can move out.
---
Despite disagreeable weather Rockmart recently came over and played its scheduled game at Cave Spring. The game was fast and exciting at all periods. Buck Williams was the scoring star for Cave Spring, ringing seven field goals during the game.
Cave Spring had the better of the game all the way, and though the Rockmart team pushed up close several times during the first half, there was little doubt as to the final result.
Every member of the Cave Spring team did fine work considering the fact they had so little practice.
Findley and Grimes played their usual good game for the winners, while Lane played the best game for the losers.
Tuesday, July 18, 1972
Dreams come true for Russian Jews
For Brina Shlovo, it was a dream come true. For Maurice Slovas, it was escape from a concentration camp.
The two were among the largest single group of Soviet Jews ever to immigrate to Israel, landing aboard an El Al all Boeing 747 jumbo jet at 2:30 a.m. today.
Censorship forbade the publication of the number of immigrants aboard the aircraft, but an El Al spokesman in Vienna, where the flight originated, said there were 350.
It was the first time a 747 had been used to bring Soviet Jews from the Austrian capital, the staging area for what officials there term the increasing number of Jews leaving the Soviet Union for Israel.
Brimming with excitement, the immigrants piled off the airliner flashing “V” signs with their fingers to photographers and shouting to friends and relatives, some in tears, looking on from the Lod International Airport observation deck.
“I dreamed every night of the moment I would come to Israel. What can I say now that I am here?” said Mrs. Shlovo, who arrived with her husband and 28-year-old son after a life in the Soviet Union that included six years in Siberia.
Said Slovas, 23: “The Soviet Union today is like a concentration camp. Everyone who wants to live free must leave. ... All my friends and professors at school knew I was going to Israel and one said, ‘I’m really jealous because you have a place to go.’”
Officials said the new immigrants, from babes in arms to bearded men, will be settled for the most part in Arad and Dimona, settlement towns in the Negev Desert of southern Israel.
There are among the growing number of Soviet Jews who, according to reports from Moscow, are being allowed to leave for Israel. Newspapers have said 15,000 arrived in 1971 and 35,000 are expected this year.
Although the Kremlin has not explained its reason for releasing the Jews, one Soviet diplomat was quoted by the newspaper Ha’aretz as saying the Soviets think the influx of so many unexpected immigrants will bring economic havoc to Israel.
Wednesday, January 19, 1972
Integrated Products buys Aragon facility
Integrated Products Inc. of Rome has purchased the former Aragon
No purchase price was revealed but it was reported to be near $750,000.
Integrated manufacturers yarn used in the carpet industry and will begin immediately installing its equipment in the 300,000-square-foot plant formerly owned by United Merchants and Manufacturers Inc. of New York. The site covers some 270 acres.
The sale was handled by Ben Lucas, commercial manager for Clyde Chester Realty Co. in Rome.
United Merchants announced in July of 1970 it was closing Aragon Mills “in a move to consolidate its manufacturing operations and to effect more efficient concentration of its facilities.”
At the time of its closing Aragon Mills employed some 460 workers. Integrated expects to begin operations with about 200 employees but perhaps double that number when full production is reached, it was learned.
Although the City of Aragon was chartered by the state, municipal government was not operated until after the closing of Aragon Mills. Since that time a mayor and council have been elected to administer the incorporated area.
Aragon officials currently are negotiating with the Polk County Water Authority in an attempt to purchase the water and sewerage system now operated by the Authority with the corporate limits of Aragon. A new sewage treatment plant has been constructed since Aragon Mills closed but officials say it probably will have to be expanded to accommodate the increased volume from Integrated’s operations.
Both Aragon and the Polk County Water Authority have announced that, regardless of final ownership of the system, federal grants will be sought to assist in expansion of the sewerage system. Representative John Davis and Senators Herman Talmadge and David Gambrell have all pledged their support, Pittman said.
Friday, January 21, 1972
Eagles shift gears, rip McEachern in 4-A tussle
Coosa’s basketball machine, after sputtering in the first half, shifted into high gear down the stretch Thursday night to bury highly regarded McEachern under an avalanche of points, 95-71.
The fourth-ranked Eagles ran their season record to 15-1 and their Region 4-AA North mark to 6-0 with last night’s victory. A couple of more wins inside the sub-region would just about clinch it for Bob Brannon’s cagers.
Coosa’s girls also enjoyed a big night as Tina Wyatt pumped in 26 points to lead the way in a 58-39 victory. Coach Linda Lippincott’s Lady Eagles are now 11-4 on the season.
Brannon is becoming a little concerned about his boys’ slow start. Last night he also worried about a defensive lapse.
“We started slow, which is normal for us, but then we picked up a little bit in the second quarter. Only thing we forgot about defense in the second quarter and they just about caught us.”
He was never more right.
After trailing 18-15 at the end of the first period, the Eagles caught fire offensively at the urging of their fans. It took about a minute of the second stanza for Coosa to go ahead, and in the course of the next five minutes Coosa built up a whopping 19-point lead.
Evidently, this big lead caused the Eagles to relax because McEachern suddenly began whacking away. The Indians got a lot of easy points in the second minute of the half and, as a result, went out at intermission down by only six points, 47-41.
Whatever Brannon said to his cagers at halftime worked to a tee. Coosa’s dominance really began to show in the third quarter and pretty soon it was evident the Indians were going home with another loss.
By the end of the third quarter Coosa had shot into a 74-61 advantage. Then a 21-10 edge in the fourth period turned it into a rout.
Mike Glenn and Jim (Bo) Bragg were never better as a team. Glenn, the area’s top scorer, got 30 points, but it was Bragg who stole the show. He finished with 33 points, a career high, and many of them case came on razor-sharp passes from Glenn. In fact, Glenn wound up with nine assists.
Bragg also collared 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles in that department.
Coach Lippincott’s girls, who are enjoying their finest season in years, didn’t toy around with McEachern. They grabbed a 15-8 lead by the end of the first period, increased it to 29-17 at halftime and then really took charge, 43 to 28 by the end of three quarters.
McEachern tried gamely to get into the way, but the lady Eagles wouldn’t buckle under the pressure. As a matter of fact, they applied too much pressure in their own right.
Wyatt, who ranks high in scoring had another of her fine nights. Yvonne Baker and Linda Hatcher contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Lanham’s Repair Shop, in the rear of Mullinax Shoe Repair shop in the Masonic Temple, has been burglarized.
The burglars evidently wanted only pistols, as several fine shotguns left for repairs were not taken. Several pistols were the only thing missed by Mr. Lanham. Chief of Police Harris stated that he was working on the case and hoped to have the pistols and the suspected thieves shortly..
The building was entered by the use of a ladder placed at a window in the rear of the building.