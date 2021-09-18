Sunday, September 5, 1971
Wright Memorial Mortuary holds formal opening today
Wright’s Memorial Mortuary, 814 S. Broad St., will hold its formal opening today at 4:00 p.m., according to Joe Wright, director.
Attorney Robert Benham will be the guest speaker and Mrs. Ethel Hyer will cut the ribbon to officially open the new funeral home. Willie D. Wilson will give the invocation and the Rev. James Shelly will introduce the speakers. Mrs. James Menisee will provide special music for the opening. There will be a tour of the facilities following the ceremonies.
The new funeral home occupies a spacious two-story building located on a large tree-shaded lot with neatly kept grounds and paved entrance and turnaround area. An entrance foyer leads into the main facilities of the funeral home, featuring an airconditioned chapel, casket display room, slumber room, reception room and lounge.
Among the services offered by the new firm are consultations and making complete arrangements for funeral, chapel and graveside services, with transportation in a nine-passenger limousine and a combination hearse and ambulance.
In announcing the opening of the new funeral home, owner-operator Joe Wright said, “I have found Rome to be most cooperative in assisting newcomers to establish themselves in business. I am grateful for the help given me by the business people of Rome.”
Wright is a native of Centre, Ala., and a graduate of Cherokee County Training School and Business College in Gadsden, Ala. He served with U.S. Army Medical Corps in 1953. He graduated from the John A. Cupton School Mortuary Science in 1963 and is licensed by the Georgia State Board of Funeral Service as funeral director and embalmer. He has previously worked for Wilder’s Funeral Home and Randall Memorial Mortuary in Macon.
He is married to the former Dorothy Sams of Cave Spring and they have four children.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Jay L. Scott, the well-known Floyd County dairyman, has gone to East Tennessee to inspect cattle and send the first carload to Rome for the National City Bank in its plan to encourage the farmers to set up dairying establishments instead of raising so much cotton.
Mr. Scott will inspect the cattle before they enter the car in order to get perfect specimens. The first shipment is due here in perhaps a week or less.
Further information will be furnished to farmers by the bank as soon as the cows arrive.
---
A new houseboat of gigantic proportions, nearly as large as the Steamer Annie H. and larger than the houseboat Sequoia, will be erected soon by Troop 8 of Boy Scouts, assisted by Scoutmaster Frank McLeod, local mail carrier.
A big crowd turned out when the Sequoia was launched in the Oostanaula River, Fourth Ward, and another will answer the call when Troop 8 gets ready for its big event.
The houseboat will be large enough to carry the troop comfortably and will be spacious enough for most of them to sleep while they are at camp.
Tuesday, September 7, 1971
Coosa claims lead in offense, defense
Coosa has jumped in front in both team offense and defense as a result of its play in last Friday’s 23-6 victory over Armuchee.
All 15 teams in the Rome area kicked off the season this past weekend, yet none was as impressive as the black-clad Eagles of Branch Bragg. Still, the leads are not so big that they couldn’t change by this time next week.
For instance, the Eagles rushed for 317 yards and passed for 62 more, a grand total of 379 yards. They were the only area team to gain over 300 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Coosa gave up 44 yards rushing and 38 through the air lanes for a total of 82.
The second best offensive team is Rockmart, who rushed for 284 and passed for 41 and a 29-7 win over Paulding County. This gives the Jackets a total one-game offense of 325 yards. Next comes Darlington with a 281 performance against Cedartown.
Defensively, Pepperell allowed only 86 total yards to Adairsville and it’s just four yards back of the pace set by Coosa. Third best defensive mark belongs to Adairsville, with a total of 99.
Thursday, September 9, 1971
Several classes offered in Fair art department
More than 400 entries are expected this year in the art department of the 23rd Annual Coosa Valley Fair, which opens September 20th.
Director Norwood Griffin pointed out that the department is divided into several divisions in order to ensure fair competition among those participating.
The Professional Division will offer a grand prize of $75, plus ten $20 awards for the best painting, best drawing, best graphic, best sculpture and best craft.
There also are five similar classes in the Adult Non-Professional Division. Any media can be entertained in the Junior Division which is divided into age groups: 16-18, 12-15, and under 12. Cash awards also will be made in both the Adult Non-Professional and Junior divisions.
The only restriction on work to be entered is that it not have been shown previously at the Coosa Valley Fair. Entries will be received at the fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. They must be framed or matted and equipped with attachments for hanging. All works must be removed on Sunday, Sept. 26th, between 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“We have had excellent response from Floyd and the immediate surrounding counties,” Griffin said, “and we would like to see even more work submitted from other communities in the 18-county area.”
Mike Meadows is serving as assistant director of the Art Department and Richard Leigh and Dan Primm serve on the committee.
Friday, September 10, 1971
British ambassador released
After 18 months in captivity, but still apparently good condition, British Ambassador Jeffrey Jackson was released Thursday night on the steps of a church by his guerrilla kidnappers.
The leftist Tupamaros guerrillas, who had seized Jackson on a Montevideo street in January, declared in pamphlets scattered at a leftist political rally Wednesday night that they had granted amnesty to the diplomat. The pamphlets made reference to the mass jailbreaks of 106 Tupamaros on Monday.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Shorter College opens this week, and everybody in Rome is glad to see the girls again. They add a touch of beauty and intelligence that makes us wish we were one of them.
Did you ever stop to think that those girls come from homes where the fathers practice thrift – (living on less than you earn)? If he had not done so, he would not have the spare money to afford a college education for his daughter.
You prize your daughter just as highly as a Shorter College father, but when your daughter is old enough, will you be able to put her through college? Maybe the young miss is only a baby; so much the better. Start depositing $1 per week in the savings department of your bank and when college age arrives the fund with a 4 percent compound interest will make your dreams come true.
---
The breaking of a steel plate which had been weakened 10 years ago was held responsible by investigating engineers for the collapse of the Third Street bridge in Chester, Pa., in which 25 persons lost their lives.
Although the bridge, which was broken under the weight of hundreds of people crowding upon it to watch the search for a drowned child, had been pronounced safe previous to the accident, its condition did not warrant its holding 10 tons of humanity, commissioner Seely said.
All victims who were hurled into the river and drowned have been identified with one exception. Four who were injured in the crash but were rescued are said to be in a dangerous condition at local hospitals.