Sunday, May 21, 1972
Rockmart native receives award from seminary
Julie Neel Aldred, a senior at Mercer University, is one of three recipients of the Adoniram Judson Scholar Award of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, of Louisville, Ky.
Valued at $1,000 each, the Judson awards are given annually to outstanding college seniors and graduates who plan to enter some phase of Christian ministry outside the United States.
Miss Aldred, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William W. Aldred, of Rockmart, has maintained a high academic record while at Mercer and is a member of BSU, Beta Beta Beta Biological Society, Sigma Epsilon Chemistry Society, and Macon’s First Baptist Church.
A summer in New Jersey as a student missions worker helped to solidify Miss Aldred’s call into foreign mission service. She will enter the Seminary’s School of Religious Education this fall.
Monday, May 22, 1972
Alabama band director will assist Gladiators
Colonel Carlton Butler, retired director of the University of Alabama’s famous “Million Dollar Band,” will assist John Carruth, director of East Rome’s Gladiator Symphonic Band, in the band’s spring concert on Thursday at the City Auditorium beginning at 8 p.m.
Carruth, as a young musician, was inspired to become a teacher of music as a result of Colonel Butler’s influence.
Carruth said, “Since we have a band that can play the Colonel’s favorite music and that can appreciate his great style and energy, we ought to give the public a taste of what has inspired myself and so many others. Colonel Butler is one of the most dynamic personalities in the field of music. The people of Rome will love him.
The Gladiator Band has won ratings of Superior in the Georgia Concert Band festival for the past four consecutive years, and six out of the last seven years. Four of these superior ratings have been in Class A, the top classification. The band won a Superior rating in the id-South Marching Band Festival in Gadsden. In the Centre, Ala., Christmas Parade the band won a trophy for being the best in the parade.
The band won the top military inspection award in the Governor’s Marching Festival in Dalton and also received an excellent rating. Out of all the senior high bands in the Seventh District GMEA Festival the Gladiator Band was one of only three receiving a superior rating. This was the fourth consecutive year the band has earned a superior rating in the Seventh District Festival. The band was invited to participate in Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but was unable to go.
As presented in the May 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Arthur James, “human fly,” will climb the Third Avenue Hotel. He claims to have a record of having climbed the famous Woolworth building in New York, 55 stories high, and more than 400 other buildings, all over the country, including the L. C. Smith building at Seattle, 42 stories high.
Wednesday, May 24, 1972
Romans capture flights in state seniors tourney
Rome had two winners out of three entries in the Georgia State Senior Women’s Golf Tournament during the past weekend.
Mrs. Hugh Given, Mrs. Jack Robbins and Mrs. Robert Robbins represented Rome in the event and made a good showing for themselves and the local golfers.
Mrs. Givens won first place in the ninth flight, while Mrs. Jack Robbins took second place in the third flight. She also won low putts in her flight.
Mrs. Robert Robbins missed the championship flight by three strokes and then faltered during the final day of play in a bid for the top spot in the first flight.
The tournament will be played in Macon next year and area golfers are expected to be in the thick of competition.
Thursday, May 25, 1972
Astronomers discover new exploding star
Astronomers have discovered the brightest exploding star observed in 35 years and alerted observatories around the world to watch its fiery convulsions of death.
They hope the unique observations will unravel puzzles about the still poorly understood process through which a star burns up its nuclear fuel, collapses and then becomes one of the strange pulsars that emit regular bursts of radio energy.
“This may turn out in the next two years to be one of the most studied objects in astronomy,” Charles Kowal, a member of the staff of the Hale Observatories of the California Institute of Technology, said Wednesday.
Kowal first observed the exploding star, called a supernova, May 13 in the photographic plate of a galaxy in the constellation Centaurus 60 billion miles from earth. It was so bright on the plate he thought an asteroid just a few million miles from earth might have been passing across the field of view of the Hale telescope atop Mt. Palomar.
“Whatever it was, it sure leaped out at me,” he said in an interview.
Two nights later, the astronomers trained a large Palomar telescope on the galaxy and confirmed that they were seeing an exploding star.
Exploding stars are observed several times a year. But until now, they’ve always been too distant to be valuable research tools.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A dress of pure gold was one of the most conspicuous wedding gifts received by Princess Marie of Roumania, who will be married on June first to King Alexander of Jugo-Slavia.
The dress was presented by the peasants of the country. King Alexander received from the Serbians in Macedonia a shirt of pure silver.
---
Miss Bobbie Lipscomb, of the Eagle Troop of Girl Scouts, was awarded the highest merit badge, the golden eagle it, a Girl Scout can win. The ceremony took place at the home of Mrs. Bryant Graves, captain of the Eagle Troop, and the badge was presented by Miss Doris Hough, regional director, of Atlanta.
Miss Lipscomb is the first Girl Scout in North Georgia to receive this honor, to be eligible for which she has passed tests and map drawing, in the semaphore code, as first aid, as homemaker, as health winner, as needle-woman, and swimming a certain number of yards. She has presented a Tenderfoot trained by candidate, and also to the captain a definite proof of service to the community and has earned a certain sum and started a savings account in the bank. In addition, she has won four other badges.
After the presentation of the badge, ice cream and cake were served.
---
The Southern Railroad has announced that during the present summer it will give excursion rates between Rome and Atlanta, with a round trip ticket at only $1.75. “This savors of the old, before-the-war days,” as one of the Sunday travelers, and it is expected that many will take advantage of the rates.