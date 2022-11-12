Wednesday, Nov. 1, 1972
Rome’s first liquor store holds liquor opening
For the first time in almost 70 years, packaged liquor is being sold legally in the City of Rome today.
The first store opened at 9 a.m. today, and it is the M and N Package Store, 1308 Maple St. It is owned by the partnership of Robert Morgan and John Henry Newman.
Scheduled to open at noon Thursday is East Rome Beverage Center located at 1802 Dean St. it is owned by Charles (Max) Toles, a Rome real estate developer.
Those stores were the second and third granted licenses by the Rome City Commission. The first license was granted to John L. West for an outlet at 614 Shorter Ave. West’s store presently is under construction.
The legal sales times are from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. six days a week. Stores must close at 11 p.m. Saturday and not reopen until 9 a.m. Monday. No liquor can be sold on election days and holidays as well as Sunday, state law says.
There are three other store applications pending before the Rome City Commission.
As presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The J. F. DuPree and Sons Company of Rome received the contract for building the new McLin cotton mills at the Atlanta Junction, about a mile from the city limits of Rome, the firm being the lowest of five bidders. The cost of the buildings will approximate $35,000. Other bidders were two Rome firms and two from South Carolina. It was announced by the contractors that work will be begun on the plant in a very short time.
The building will be nearly fireproof as possible, constructed of concrete, steel and glass, and will be in every way modern. The dimensions will be 100 by 200 feet, one story in height.
The contractor stated that they hope to complete the building during next spring and the machinery has already been bought and will be shipped here as soon as the building is ready.
The county board of roads and revenue has agreed to improve the road to the plant from the Cave Spring road.
---
The usual parades of masked and grotesquely attired children and some adults marked the advent of Halloween night in Rome and there was the usual quantity of noise made by the children with horns and other contrivances.
The evening passed off without trouble, as far as reported, and the frolickers were guilty of no mischief, but in several portions of the city the lawless element took advantage of the night to commit slight depredations on property by removing gates and portions of fences and in other small ways.
---
Football fans of Rome have become so interested in the Georgia-Auburn game to be played in Columbus that they can talk of nothing else. The whole problem is — “How can I get there?”
So many want to go and so acute is the interest that Julian Reese, of Reese’s Garage, has made arrangements to furnish conveyances to all who wish to attend the game and will run special automobiles from Rome and return.
As an added attraction, he agrees to furnish tickets, assuring good seats at the game, to all those he carries to Columbus in his cars, which he is now getting in readiness for the trip.
Thursday, Nov. 2, 1972
Preacher is town marshal
The Rev. Ron Mitchell is a 31-year-old Baptist pastor who puts plenty of store into the law.
He’s the marshal in this North Idaho community of about 250 persons and pastor of its only church. He also is a bona fide deputy in the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department.
“If anything, I think my taking the job as marshal has brought people together at Harrison,” the Rev. Mr. Mitchell said. “The marshal used to be a laughing matter, but that has now completely changed.”
The pastor said he acquired a handgun in recent weeks but at first questioned whether he would buy any bullets.
Today the gun is loaded, and he said he would use it if need be in the line of duty.
Not long after taking over his additional duties here on the east shores of Coeur d’Alene Lake, the Rev. Mr. Mitchell was advised by the sheriff that two armed men were headed his way in a car. Unarmed, the clergyman halted the auto, disarmed the men and took them into custody.
“The Scriptures bear out that one should obey the laws of the land,” he said.
The arrests came at 10:45 on a Sunday morning and the Rev. Mr. Mitchell said he had to ask a private citizen, a duck hunter armed with a shotgun, to stand guard over the two prisoners until a patrol car could come from Coeur d’Alene. The pastor rushed away to the Baptist church and delivered his sermon.
He said the first day he preached there were 30 persons in the congregation. This past summer he declined a well-meant suggestion not to conduct services on the Sunday set aside for the annual Old Timers picnic and 96 persons came to hear him preach while the celebration parade went on outside.
A father of six children and 1971 graduate of Grand Canyon College in Phoenix, Ariz., the Rev. Mr. Mitchell is trying to build a youth center in Harrison. He has some pledges and a pool table but no building.
“The kids in Harrison have too little to do,” he said. “I think a center would help juvenile problems.”
Friday, Nov. 3, 1972
Gibson zeroes in on rushing, points in 7-AA
Jonathan Gibson has all but clinched the rushing and scoring championships in Region 7-AA South.
The East Rome tailback has a commanding lead in both categories and winds up the regular season tonight at Barron Stadium. Statistical races are decided on regular season games only.
He’s rushed for 1,117 yards and has scored 90 points through the Gladiators’ first nine games. His former teammate, Mike Hogan, led sub-region rushers a year ago.
Gibson has lugged the football 196 times and is averaging over five yards a carry. In addition, he’s scored 15 touchdowns.
Ironically, the No. 2 rusher in the sub-region also is a Gibson. He’s Reuben Gibson of Cedartown, who has gained 587 yards on 133 carries. Then comes Danny Cunningham of West Rome with 502 yards on 82 rushes.
The No. 2 man in scoring is Johnny Thompkins of West Rome with 55 points. Reuben Gibson and Harper Brown of West Rome are tied for third with 48 points apiece.
Joe Otting of Cass tops the sub-region in pass receiving. He’s caught 18 for a total of 315 yards and one touchdown. Joe Clements of East Rome is second here with 15 receptions for 314 yards and five touchdowns. Then comes Chris DiLorenzo of West Rome with 14 catches.
Russell Grizzle of Cass remains the top passer in the sub-region. He’s hit on 42 or 99 tosses for 723 yards and four touchdowns. East Rome’s Mike Carver trails with a 28-for-73 chart; good for 583 yards and 10 touchdowns.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
When is and when isn’t an alligator a harmless reptile has been a much mooted question. Those who have undergone the still more or less discussed fictional adventure of the destruction in a big Gators switchable tail, are somewhat undecided. There are many folks who still believe a youngster is a playful pet that can be kept in the parlor as a chum for the baby; but one who has had even the smallest hang on to his amicably extended forefinger with the grim persistence of a steel vise, may still be firm in his belief that it’s best to leave them alone at any age.
The Post Office Department in Washington, D.C., however, has decided that if one is under 20 inches in overall length, the baby saurian is harmless. So are baby chicks, soft shell crabs, bloodworms and chameleons.