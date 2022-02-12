Wednesday, February 2, 1972
Motorcycle event eyed by Jaycees
The Rome Jaycees are considering sponsoring a motorcycle event in the area according to Tom Pickler, chairman of the project. Before they undertake the event, however, they would like to determine the amount of public interest in it, Pickler says.
Two types of events, motocross and enduro, are being considered.
A motocross is conducted on a private, unpaved, properly prepared course or field. The event is designed to test a rider’s skill rather than the speed of his motorcycle. The course is usually from one half to two miles long and is irregular so that right and left hand turns can be maneuvered. Natural terrain is used whenever possible, but dangerous obstacles are removed. Each motorcycle is classed according to its cubic inch displacement and each class makes three separate runs over the course.
An enduro is a contest against time. Speed is not the determining factor, just the time schedule. And enduro course would be approximately 50 miles long over backroads, trails, and footpaths with mobility being provided by either the power of the machine or the muscular energy of the rider. The course would be clearly marked for turns, dangerous conditions or hazards.
In either event trophies would be awarded.
The determining factor in whether the Jaycees host a motorcycle event will be public response, says Pickler.
Anyone interested in watching or participating in such an event is urged to send a note addressed to Motorcycles, care of Rome Jaycees, P.O. Box 946, Rome, Ga. 30161.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The question of what is a flapper has aroused considerable comment in Atlanta, especially since “Two Bells”, Atlanta’s streetcar miniature newspaper, has opened the discussion.
Linton K. Starr, newspaper man extraordinare and whose genius is displayed in editorial work in “Two Bells”, takes the position that “Flapper’’ means only a young girl. He says he dug up the newest dictionary and it means just that and nothing more. Some Atlantans insist that the word is a reflection on any young woman to whom it is applied. But Starr says if anybody thinks otherwise than as the dictionary has it, forget it.
---
Three hundred United States Army troops en route from Fort Oglethorpe to Camp McClelland will camp one night at the North Georgia Fairgrounds early in March and a week or two later a second attachment of 600 will camp there on a smaller hike. Arrangements were made by Captain Washborn for use of the fairgrounds. He was in conference with city manager Sam King and chairman E. E. Lindsey, of the city commission, on arrangements for the camp.
The plan is to send a troop of cavalry and a battery of artillery across the country via Rome, stopping here for one night probably on March 3. The hike will require six days, it is estimated. A second detachment consisting of 600 cavalrymen probably will reach here between March 5 and 18 for one night’s encampment.
Camp McClelland at Anniston, Ala., is being put into condition for use as a National Guard training camp for the Southeast and it is said that 1,500 or 2,000 troops will be stationed there permanently to keep the camp in condition. During the summer training encampment probably 10,000 troops will be stationed there.
Tuesday February 1, 1972
Leary no longer welcome
The government of Valais state has told American drug advocate Timothy Leary he’s no longer welcome and asked him to leave, Police Chief Arthur Bender told a news conference Monday night.
Expulsion from one state, or canton, usually means expulsion from Switzerland. If one state won’t accept a foreigner, as a rule no other one will either.
Bender said Leary’s presence was a bad example for the local youth and he had been here for seven months without a valid residence permit. The former Harvard lecturer has been living in the mountain resort of Crans writing a book on psychology.
Leary, 51, escaped Sept. 12, 1970, from a California prison where he was serving a 16-year term for possession of marijuana. Leary fled first to Algeria, then came to Switzerland. The Swiss government rejected a U.S. request for his extradition in December but also denied his request for asylum.
Thursday February 3, 1972
Two new county schools nearing state approval
Plans for the new McHenry School, the Pepperell-Midway area junior high school and the addition to Cave Spring School are awaiting approval from the State Department of Education, School Superintendent Harold Lindsay reported to the Floyd County Board of Education at their regular meeting Wednesday.
He added that authorization has been given for work to begin on the Krannert school addition, and that the Coosa High School gym is a month or six weeks from completion. Plans for the new Model High School should be submitted to the State Department of Education by March 1, Lindsey said.
The board authorized the purchase of eight new school buses for next year. Director of transportation Clifford Towed said that the six new buses would allow him to take out all 1964 models so that 1965 models would be the oldest buses in use.
The board also discussed whether they had a responsibility for children while they wait at a school bus stop. They agreed that responsibility begins when the child steps on the bus in the morning and ends when he steps off in the afternoon.
In other action, the board accepted with regret the resignation of S. T. Colett, principal of Midway School, who is retiring at the end of the school year. “He has given many, many years of untiring service and has made many contributions to our system,” said Lindsey.
The board also approved Mrs. Elaine H. Smith as a teacher at Coosa Elementary School and the administrative staff for the 1972-73 school year. Two new members will join the staff. Mrs. Virginia Muschamp, assistant principal at Midway School, and Mrs. Merriam L. Smith, reading specialist, will be curriculum directors.
Other members of the administrative staff will remain the same. They are: E.E. Gobel, assistant superintendent in charge of personnel; Newton A. Whatley, assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum; Jimmy A. Irwin, visiting teacher; Mrs. Freda T. Dawson, curriculum director; Clifford Towe, director of transportation; and Bill Toles, director of maintenance.
Friday February 4, 1972
Coosa, West Rome chase girls’ title
Although the boys still have a lot to prove, a couple of games involving members of the fairer sex emerge as the most important of the weekend around the Rome area. The stakes are possible sub-region championships.
Coosa and Cartersville decide the girls 4-A North title tonight at Coosa. It’s not that cut and dried tomorrow night when the Chieftainettes of West Rome tangle with the Lady Colonels of Cass.
Right now, Cartersville holds a game edge over Coosa in 4-A North. However, a Coosa victory tonight would throw the sub-region into a two-way tie and force a coin toss to decide the regular season winner. Most certainly, this is the number one game of the season for Linda Lippincott’s lasses.
West Rome’s girls presently lead Cass by a game in 7-AA South. Another victory and Coach June Hyder’s Chieftainettes would really be in the driver’s seat. However, Cass could pull into a tie for the lead by beating West Rome. That’s how tight things are.
The weekend is a big one also for the Cave Spring girls. After 19 straight victories, they bowed to Haralson County this past Tuesday. Now they are hopeful of starting a new streak during tonight’s road game with Western.
Both Berry and Shorter colleges have a major weekend series involving Valdosta and Georgia Southwestern.
Shorter plays Valdosta and Berry takes on Southwestern in games tonight, while they exchange foes for Saturday action.
Of the four, only Valdosta figures to be in the GI AC title race. However, the Rebels must win both games to keep their hopes alive.
On the boy.s prep front, there’s considerable action both tonight and tomorrow.
The lineup tonight offers Berry Academy at Anniston, Pepperell at Cedartown, Adairsville at Chattooga, West Rome at Paulding, cave spring at western, Pebblebrook at Rockmart, Armuchee at Dade County, Cartersville at Coosa, Calhoun at Lakeview, and McEachern at Model.
Saturday schedule features West Rome at Cass, Paulding County at Darlington, Dalton at Calhoun, Model at Murray County, and East Rome at Cartersville.
Rockmart can pull into a tie for second place and 4-A North by defeating Pebblebrook, so this game carries a little extra weight. The Falcons beat Rockmart by two points in an earlier game and the Jackets will be trying to even the score.
Calhoun’s game with Lakeview has a lot of appeal. Visiting Warriors, number one club in 7-AA north, features guard Walt Biggs, a 5-foot, 11-inch senior who was one of the brightest college prospects in Georgia. Biggs is averaging just under 30 points a game.
The Jackets are fresh off of 78-74 victory over Rossville and could really improve their sub-region stock by upsetting the warriors.
The fans will again pack the Coosa gym tonight to see if the Eagles can bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Pepperell. Also, there’s the question of how many points Mike Glenn can score. He carries a 30-point average into the game and is the highest scoring cager in all of Northwest Georgia.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
One hundred thirty-three world war veterans have filed discharge papers with Clerk of the Court S. L. Graham for registration.
The book was opened for registration of discharges on Jan. 25 and since that time a continual stream of ex-servicemen has been going to the clerk’s office. It is probable that between 800 and 1,000 men will have their discharges registered. About 1,200 men from Floyd County were in the service.
---
In order to get The News to Lindale as quickly as possible we have always had a conveyance ready the moment the newspapers come off the press.
Personally, this week was our first time to be there and the newspapers were at least 50 minutes late. While we were almost as restless as a fish out of water we noticed a couple of little signs in the window saying “Keep Smiling.” Then we thought of this:
“Oh, Johnnie McCree, oh what cares he,
As he whistles along the way;
It will all come right by tomorrow night,
Says Johnnie McCree today.”