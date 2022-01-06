Two events scheduled for January have been canceled because of COVID.
The 26th annual Fiesta de Los Reyes Magos has been canceled for the second year. The annual event is party hosted by Angel Express and provides gifts, treats and much needed items to less fortunate children and their families.
The event is usually held in January at the Civic Center. Organizer Janet Baltzer said they are on the Civic Center’s calendar for next January, however.
A Rome Symphony Concert, “Bach Berlioz and Beethoven,” was scheduled for Jan. 8 but that event has been postponed due to multiple COVID cases within the RSO’s leadership and the increased positive cases in the area.
“We want this magnificent concert, which will be recorded for commercial release, to be presented in all its glory, with a full house and all our musicians and staff available to participate,” said the symphony’s Maestro Jeffrey Dokken. “At this time that would be impossible, and it would be irresponsible of us to put our musicians, staff, and most importantly our beloved audience members at risk. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you on the rescheduled concert date. All tickets will be honored at that time. Stay tuned to Facebook and the RSO website for more information. Thank you for your continued support. Stay safe out there, friends.”