In light of some reported incidents with fidget spinners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing these safety tips: Fidget spinners and children:
Keep fidget spinners away from children under 3 years of age.
The plastic and metal spinners have small pieces that can be a choking hazard. Choking incidents involving children up to age 14 have been reported.
“Light up” fidget spinners may come with button or lithium coin cell batteries. These batteries are an ingestion risk for children and the larger lithium coin cells can lead to sever burns in the esophagus.
Warn children of all ages not to put fidget spinners or small pieces in their mouths and not to play with the fidget spinner near their faces.
Rechargeable battery operated fidget spinners:
Be present when products with batteries are charging.
Never charge a product with batteries overnight while you are sleeping.
Unplug your fidget spinner immediately once it is full charged. If there is no indicator showing a full charge, unplug after one hour.
Always use the cable that came with the fidget spinner.
If the fidget spinner did not come with a cable, make sure the cable you use is undamaged and has the correct connections for charging.
Have working smoke alarms in your house to protect you if there is a fire.