Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers returns on Oct. 10, bringing Bluegrass music, vintage fun and giant street festival to downtown Rome.
The free music festival will feature the sounds of bluegrass music on two live music stages along with activities along every block of the festival.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 on Broad Street. Broad Street will close to traffic in the 100, 200, 300, 400 blocks. It will begin at noon and go until 5 p.m.
Several regional and local bluegrass bands recognized for their instrumental talent and musical energy were invited to be a part of this event. Musicians who enjoy the vintage tones of acoustic picking will be playing on both ends throughout the festival.
In addition to music, there will be arts and crafts vendors set up in the 100 block. Cars on Broad car show will feature cars from every decade including pre-1950, street rod, original, rat rod, trucks and more.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club, which is presenting the show, will judge and offer “Best of” awards in several categories. Interested participants can register online at the festival website.
This year will also feature pony rides for kids.
Downtown shops will feature sidewalk sales and restaurants will offer food and drinks for sale outside their businesses. Adult beverages purchased at restaurants may be brought within the event area with an armband. No outside coolers will be allowed.
Visitors will need to bring their own seating to watch the music. No seating will be provided at the event.
COVID guidelines for the festival: Masks must be worn when outside downtown, due to City of Rome Executive Order. If you do not have one, mask ambassadors will be downtown handing them out. Visitors are asked to be socially distant while at the event. Those who are sick are asked not to attend the vent. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event.
There are many ways to get involved with the festival as a volunteer. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and registration is easy with a simple online form available at the festival website, www.fiddlinfest.com or at https://signup.com/go/XcXNDyF.
Streets will close that morning at 7 a.m. and reopen at 7 p.m.
Free parking is located at the 3rd Ave Deck and 4th Ave Deck. For additional information, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.