The ever-popular Fiddlin’ Fest returns to Broad Street on Saturday brining food, cars, arts, crafts and of course Bluegrass music.
The free street festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. and includes two live music stages along with lots of family activities along every block of Broad Street.
Music is the highlight of the festival. There will be regional and local bluegrass bands playing at both ends of the festival all day. Some of these acts include performances from Moon Crew, Pea Ridge Ramblers, Barbaric Yawps and Tennessee Stringbusters. The two stages will bookend the street-long festival with the South Stage in the 100 block of Broad Street, and the North Stage by 5th Ave on Broad Street.
Twelve different bands are scheduled to perform throughout the day, filling downtown Rome with the sounds of guitars, banjos, mandolins and other instruments while festivalgoers make their way through the area.
Here’s the musical lineup:
South Stage
Noon — Matt Downer
1 p.m. — Moon Crew
2 p.m. — Tennessee Hillbuddies
3 p.m. — Stillhouse Shakers
4 p.m. — Sister Street Aces
5 p.m. — Barbaric Yawps
North Stage
Noon — John Grimm
1 p.m. — Little Country Giants
2 p.m. — Pea Ridge Ramblers
3 p.m. — Tennessee Stringbusters
4 p.m. — Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny
5 p.m. — Midnight from Memphis
In addition to music, there will be more than 75 arts and crafts vendors set up in the Vendor Village located in the 200 block of Broad Street, offering an assortment of items such as paintings, home decor, tie-dye, jewelry, pottery, door hangers and wreaths and woodworking.
Kids can enjoy $5 pony rides, festival food and kids crafts and activities as well.
Cars on Broad car show will feature cars from every decade including pre-1950, street rod, original, rat rod, trucks and more. The Armuchee Ruritan Club who is presenting the show will judge and offer “Best of” awards in several categories.
New to this year’s event are ticketed riverboat rides featuring live music. This year the Roman Holiday will be selling tickets for Fiddlin’ on the River cruises. They will feature artists such as Sister Street Aces, Barbaric Yawps, and Moon Crew. Tickets can be purchased at Freshtix.com.
Downtown shops will feature sidewalk sales and restaurants will offer food and drinks for sale.
Downtown residents, employees and customerxas are advised that Broad Street closes to traffic Saturday morning at 7 a.m. for set-up and will reopen by 8 p.m. The street closures will take place in the 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks of Broad Street, while 2nd Avenue will remain open.
Parking is located all around the festival, including the 4th Ave and 3rd Ave parking decks, which will be free.
For additional information, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown@romega.us