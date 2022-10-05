fiddlin fest pic

The 7th annual Fiddlin’ Fest will take place Saturday from noon-6 p.m. on Broad Street. The festival will feature two stages showcasing live bluegrass music as well as food, arts and craft vendors, a car show and activities for kids.

