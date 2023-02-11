This year’s “Night at the Movies” will take place Feb. 28 at the DeSoto Theatre and benefits the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
The event, now in its 23rd year, is presented by Relentless Chiropractic and will feature a film that Floyd County residents would normally have to travel to see.
“The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s recent release, was inspired by his own childhood.
The coming-of-age story follows Young Sammy Fabelman falling in love with movies. The film has already received countless awards including the AFI Movie of the Year, Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe Awards for Best Director, and Best Motion Picture.
Tina Bartleson, Executive Director for FRC, said “We’re thrilled about this film and partnering with Rome International Film Festival to bring it to our supporters. What a great combination of film and fun. Last year, the FRC served over 120 families through our in-home parenting program. This fundraiser is key in helping us create an impact in our community.”
The screening is available for free to those purchasing a ticket to the “Night at the Movies” party. Tickets are available for purchase online at frcrome.org or by calling 706-290-0764.
Tickets are $55 per person, $100 for couples, and $45 each for groups of 10 or more tickets.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and guests will enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres and beverages. At 7:15 p.m., patrons will move into the DeSoto Theatre to enjoy the film.
The event supports the Exchange Club Family Resource Center’ and its child abuse prevention programs.