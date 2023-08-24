fairview school

Cave Spring’s Fairview School was recently named by the Georgia Trust as one of its Top 5 Success Stories. The one-room schoolroom was constructed for the education of Black students during the Jim Crow era. It had since fallen into a neglected state until The Friends of Fairview championed its restoration. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places and in 202 was honored by the Georgia Trust with its 2020 Excellence in Restoration Award.

