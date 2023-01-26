Rome and area residents get to experience a little local history and education for free on Feb. 5 when Fairview School in Cave Spring participates in Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday.
The Fairview ES Brown Heritage Corporation recently announced its doors will be open on Super Museum Sunday, part of the annual Georgia History Festival, the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society.
The program reaches thousands of students statewide.
Fairview School will be one of almost 100 historical sites, house museums, art museums and other points of interest in the state that will open their doors to the public, free of charge.
These sites will offer a variety of in-person and virtual experiences that encourage Georgians of all ages to explore and experience the history, arts and cultural opportunities across the state.
The Fairview campus was created in 1924 across the highway from the old Georgia School for the Deaf campus. It was the result of the philanthropic efforts of Julius Rosenwald, CEO and later chairman of the board for Sears & Roebuck, who joined forces with Booker T. Washington for the advancement of educational opportunities for African-American children all across the country, but particularly in the South. About 5,000 schools were built between 1912 and 1932.
The remains of the first grade class building were listed on the 2011 Top Ten Places in Peril list by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
On Super Museum Sunday, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Fairview School campus and attend the 14th Annual Meeting. They’ll start at the Cave Spring Welcome center, visit the school room museum and then visit the campus where volunteers will share all sorts of historic information with about the campus and renovation project. At 2:30 p.m. visitors can make their way to the Cave Spring United Methodist Church for the Annual Meeting and hear guest speaker, Joe Smith, Architect for the Fairview School.