Fairview School hosts annual BBQ From staff reports May 12, 2022 The 13th Annual Fairview School BBQ will take place on Friday, May 27.Orders can be picked up at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.The food will be catered by Williamson Brothers BBQ and options are as follows:A dinner plate (pulled pork or chicken with beans and slaw), $12.A brisket plate with sides, $18.A rack of ribs, $30.A whole Boston Butt, $45.A pint of sides, $8.To purchase tickets in person, visit the Last Stop Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive, 706-295-5576 or visit the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad Street, 706-235-8051.Customers can also take advantage of quick and easy ordering online through midnight on May 25 by visiting www.fairviewbrown.org.Walkups are also welcomed.Order pickup will take place on Friday, May, 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson HIll.Funds raised from the event will benefit the Fairview-Brown Restoration Project.