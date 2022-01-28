Fairview School announces virtual Annual Meeting Jan. 31 From staff reports Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fairview School will host its virtual Annual Meeting between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.The meeting will begin with a virtual walking tour of the Fairview campus beginning at 11:30 a.m.Ben Sutton, Director of Preservation at the Georgia Trust, will be the guest speaker.For direct and quick access to the meeting, visit online at www.fairviewbrown.org.Those wishing to participate may also dial in by phone by calling 929-205-6099 or 301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 837 7162 3594 and the passcode is 492384. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists