The Fairview School will host its virtual Annual Meeting between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

The meeting will begin with a virtual walking tour of the Fairview campus beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Ben Sutton, Director of Preservation at the Georgia Trust, will be the guest speaker.

For direct and quick access to the meeting, visit online at www.fairviewbrown.org.

Those wishing to participate may also dial in by phone by calling 929-205-6099 or 301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 837 7162 3594 and the passcode is 492384.

