Fairview — E.S. Brown’s 12th annual barbecue will take place on Friday, May 28 at the Rome Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Welcome Center in Cave Spring from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event, catered again this year by Johnny Mitchell’s Smokehouse in Cartersville, will be a drive-by event.
All proceeds will benefit operational expenses at the historic Fairview School in Cave Spring. Tickets may be purchased beginning May 1 at the Last Stop Gift Shop or Rome History Center; and in Cave Spring at Bellhouse Gifts/Antiques and Cave Spring Outdoor Center.
Visit online at www.fairviewbrown.org to order ahead and pick up.