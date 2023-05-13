The Fairview Brown organization will hold its 14th annual barbecue fundraiser on May 26 and 27.
Individual plates and full entrees (Boston butts, ribs) are available. Pre-order your selections online or you can stop by on the days of the event and purchase.
The activities on Friday, May 26 will be held at the Rome Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the food is gone. Saturday, May 27’s finale will take place at Ridge Ferry Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the food is sold out.
Local artists and will display and sell their work at the civic center on Friday and local musicians will perform at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday.
Fairview Brown is a nonprofit organization seeking support for the restoration of the remaining one-room school building in Cave Spring constructed in 1924 for the education of African American children in the area. Renovation of this educational legacy preserves the rich African American cultural experience. Completion of a $75k master plan, funded by an Appalachian Regional Grant in 2022 positions the site to complete the campus accessibility requirements and access of water to the campus in 2023. The fundraiser helps sustain operations.
Fairview Brown reached its goal for 2022 and is working to make the building ADA compliant and to bring water up to the campus in 2023.